Record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season ends

The record-breaking busiest Atlantic hurricane season ends today 30th November.

The prediction in August was for an extremely active season with 25 named storms, 11 hurricanes and 6 major hurricanes.

The first systems Arthur and Bertha formed May 16th and 27th respectively, outside of the June 1st official start of the season, with the last system Iota dissipating on November 18th. The season saw 30 named storms (top winds of 39mph or greater), 13 became hurricanes (top winds of 74mph or greater) and 6 major hurricanes (top winds of 111mph or greater) which was more than predicted, with the list of names going into the Greek alphabet by mid September as all the 21 names on the list which ended with Wilfred were used up.

This season surpassed the 2005 season which produced 28 named storms but 2005 and 2020 both produced 31 tropical depressions. An average season would produce 12 named storms. 6 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. However thankfully, Dominica was not directly impacted this season. A tropical storm warning was issued for Dominica on 28th July at 2pm to 8am July 29th for potential tropical cyclone #9 which later went on to become hurricane Isaias north of Haiti.

A number of flood watches and warnings were issued for the island during the season. The season officially ends today Nov. 30, but it is still possible for additional storms to develop as long as conditions are favorable and we can also be affected by trough systems and frontal boundaries resulting in rough seas and excess rainfall causing flooding, landslides and falling rocks.

The public is therefore advised to remain vigilant and to monitor the weather updates issued by the Dominica Meteorological Service. Visit our website at www.weather.gov.dm or our Facebook page at “Dominica met”