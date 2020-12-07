Recovering COVID-19 patient in US sends strong warning to Dominicans

A Dominican residing in Florida, US, who has survived the dreaded Covid-19, is sending a strong warning to Dominicans that “this thing is not a joke.”

Roy Williams, who spoke on Q95 Radio recently, shared his story about the struggles he faced while battling COVID-19.

Williams did not say exactly when he contracted the virus, however, he mentioned not feeling well at some point but said he didn’t take it seriously at first. When he did eventually decide to visit the doctor, he tested positive for COVID-19.

“If people believe that this thing is a joke, I am telling you it is worse than hell on earth,” he stressed. “If you are not strong, you will probably ask for God to take you.”

Williams continued, “Dominicans, we do not have the necessary medical equipment to take care of our people and I am telling you what I went through is because I was fortunate.”

He added, “Please Dominicans, this thing is not a joke; all now, I am still scared because my lungs are not how I would like it to be, but I am still exercising and still fighting.”

Williams, a former Dominica national football player, said he was admitted to the hospital and was placed under oxygen for three (3) weeks.

“I could not get off my bed to go to the bathroom to pee,” he recounted. “I could not eat.”

The Florida resident, who is also diabetic, said he was discharged after 3 weeks in hospital, however, he was told, “the virus is still with you.”

“When they sent me home, I still could not leave my bed to go into my kitchen,” Williams revealed. “Whatever I had to do, I had to do it in my room.”

He continued, “I could not take a shower, so I had to stay without a shower for about 3 or 4 days.”

He also said that he couldn’t move.

One week after Williams was discharged, he had a doctor’s appointment.

He explained that following the appointment, he was admitted again and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two days where he was given further treatment.

Williams said he almost gave up. However, 5 days later, he received a call from his daughter saying, “Congratulations dad…she said they just called her to tell her I was tested negative [for COVID-19].”

“I cried like a child,” he confessed. “I was so happy to have been tested [negative].”

Williams said he then spent two and a half weeks in rehab to exercise and build back his lungs.

Following rehab, he said he was tested twice and was cleared of the virus.

“Please, please, Dominicans, this thing not joking, I’m telling you,” pleads Roy Williams, the US-based Dominican who believes that he narrowly escaped death from COVID-19.