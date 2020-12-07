Recovering COVID-19 patient in US sends strong warning to Dominicans

A Dominican residing in Florida, US, who has survived the dreaded Covid-19, is sending a strong warning to Dominicans that “this thing is not a joke.”
Roy Williams, who spoke on Q95 Radio recently, shared his story about the struggles he faced while battling COVID-19.
Williams did not say exactly when he contracted the virus, however, he mentioned not feeling well at some point but said he didn’t take it seriously at first. When he did eventually decide to visit the doctor, he tested positive for COVID-19.
“If people believe that this thing is a joke, I am telling you it is worse than hell on earth,” he stressed. “If you are not strong, you will probably ask for God to take you.”
Williams continued, “Dominicans, we do not have the necessary medical equipment to take care of our people and I am telling you what I went through is because I was fortunate.”
He added, “Please Dominicans, this thing is not a joke; all now, I am still scared because my lungs are not how I would like it to be, but I am still exercising and still fighting.”
Williams, a former Dominica national football player, said he was admitted to the hospital and was placed under oxygen for three (3) weeks.
“I could not get off my bed to go to the bathroom to pee,” he recounted. “I could not eat.”
The Florida resident, who is also diabetic, said he was discharged after 3 weeks in hospital, however, he was told, “the virus is still with you.”
“When they sent me home, I still could not leave my bed to go into my kitchen,” Williams revealed. “Whatever I had to do, I had to do it in my room.”
He continued, “I could not take a shower, so I had to stay without a shower for about 3 or 4 days.”
He also said that he couldn’t move.
One week after Williams was discharged, he had a doctor’s appointment.
He explained that following the appointment, he was admitted again and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two days where he was given further treatment.
Williams said he almost gave up. However, 5 days later, he received a call from his daughter saying, “Congratulations dad…she said they just called her to tell her I was tested negative [for COVID-19].”
“I cried like a child,” he confessed. “I was so happy to have been tested [negative].”
Williams said he then spent two and a half weeks in rehab to exercise and build back his lungs.
Following rehab, he said he was tested twice and was cleared of the virus.
“Please, please, Dominicans, this thing not joking, I’m telling you,” pleads Roy Williams, the US-based Dominican who believes that he narrowly escaped death from COVID-19.
Poor stupid people scaring themselves over a disease with a 99% survivability rate unless you’re in some already at risk group like people aged 70+ or people with other conditions who probably would have died from any number of things. More people die every year from vehicle accidents than the chinese virus. Even in d/a we already had several road fatalities for the year but no covid deaths.
But you all are free to feel scared and waste your life and let your economy die. The top 1% is just getting richer and richer. Amazon and all those big companies are exploding in profits because their business works well in this “new normal”. The politicians and people in power flaunt the same lockdown rules that they impose on people. But poor ignorant people will listen to them and suffer because of it.
Also make sure to take your vaccine. There are definitely no side effects to a vaccine that was rushed out in less than a year. 95% effective vaccine vs a virus with 99% survivability…
Just agree you-all lost the election largely due to this erroneous argument on covid-19, incompetent lawyers, bad advice and a guy with an inflated ego. You-all should demand your money back from those advisers/lawyers.
No wonder COVID continues to spread. Ignorant. People can go on with their lives; however, precaution is better than cure. MASK UP! Listen to those who’ve survived. It’s not only the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions that die. It is true that people die daily from one cause or another, but COVID is completely different.
Ya, and you are the same people who claim the earth is flat. Ok, flat earth, no covid you can now relax.
Everything in Dominica turns to politics, from someone warning about the seriousness of covid to the government hiding death numbers, are you people real what would they benefit from that? All I can say to Dominicans be careful, Sanitisebyour hands at every opportunity.
I have had Covid and it was nothing more than a minor cold or flu. the people who say its bad are the ones who don’t care about it. they do not take precaution. all you need to do is take zinc and vitamin c and get plenty of rest. I know over 80 people who got it since we all lived and worked in close proximity to each other with men as old as 72 and everyone survived. I myself have asthma and it did not affect my breathing badly. the most that really affected me was my sinus. it hurt so much i teared frequently. but it was not debilitating. peaploe just have to live a healthy lifestyle and live their lives as normal. we all have to die one day. and if we get it we just deal with it then. we are adults not children, i dont think we need governments telling us what to do. it is inevitable that we get it. if it was really deadly it would have been contain a looong time ago since it would kill the person before he would be able to spread it(like ebola). PEOPLE STOP WORRYING! More people
More people die of the flu, and car accidents and knives. are we going to ban these things too? are we Going to Quarantine them? I do not want Our Governmetn to become like communist Russia or Communist China. (this is not a criticism of the Government but if the cap fits…)
Mr. Roy “Bogeroy” Williams, I am glad to hear that the “Most High” brought you through the clutches of Covid. I wish you a full recovery.
I am at a loss trying understand how this discussion has devolved into a political pow-wow. Can we just be happy that YAH spared a compatriot from this dreaded plague?
As for myself, I choose this opportunity to say thank you for inspiring me as little fella growing in Dominica during your hey days as the premiere football custodian on the island. At that time, the Windsor Park was your stage and you cleary had swag on and off the field.
I fondly recall imitating your every move while I tended goal during pickup games with my childhood buddies on the Newtown Savannah.
Thanks for the memories and may The Most High continue to bless, protect and prosper you, your family and my fellow DNO posters.
Check for yourself .. https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality
So why we have no deaths? and faster recovery cases? ok we dont have the technology, but we have the nature and foods and herbs and sunshine to get over it much quicker. America has smog and air pollution. Every building is AC Aircondition, A/C. That not good for respiration.
I suspect we have deaths but they are not reported as such. Covid symptoms very similar to flue but that is not what kills you directly but more pneumonia, in our case often combined with the effects of hypertension, diabetes and other underlying diseases so it is easy to report the cause of death not directly caused by Covid 19. Sorry but natural herbs and bush tea cannot defend you against Covid.
Yea man our herbs is de vibes. If u notice people don’t get flu like before. Since covid most of us all are careful and taking de herbs more often as before. Different climate and way of living..of roy was in dominica he wouldn’t get covid and of he did it would not be so bad. Well nobody in dominica have come forward like u to say how it was with them. So I cannot say much. .I am glad he survived
Listen bro if I must choose between Ras Bobby or the vaccine it will be vaccine. Ras Bobby has some good things but regular doctors too. Is not one or the other. We must combine the best of both.
I want to see what the vaccine does first. You can go ahead still ill watch you .
Click, Do you really think foods, herds and sunshine would slow down the Virus 19 if it gets hold of you? Man /woman whatever you are must be mad as that guy in the White House or the so-called opposition leader in Dominica!!!
Man bites dog i think a number of factors are at play. For example the gentleman in this picture is a heavy set man. It is proven that people who are fat/obese or have weight problems can have more serious symptoms and can die easier. In addition, it has been said that the sunlight helps fight. washing clothes and leaving in sun kills it in 2hrs studies have reported. Combinations of natural herbs detoxify the body and help build immune systems. Reduces mucus and opens the respiratory. Our local food may have less toxins and artificial preservatives and GMO’s that affect the body. Im not saying you can never get it. Im saying if gotten, our conditions have been much much more favorable to recover and avoid death. I dont know what you mean about slow down, if you have it you can spread it. And depending on who you spread it to yes they can die. for example an elderly with underlying issues. tea and sunshine may not help them. I didnt think id have to spell it out for you Man bites dog.
@Click here this is one of the times that I like your thoughts. I solely agree with you. Dominica may not have all of those form of technology which is so artificial they kill people more than keeping them alive
I was in a Toronto hospital a few days ago, not for corvid-19 but stomach ailments. They attached a pump in my nose, preventing me to freely move around. So I asked them what was it for, they said it was supply me with oxygen
I told them to get it out of me! I have a healthy immune system; there is nothing wrong with my lungs–my oxygen level was over 100. If was lacking oxygen it was because I was closed up in a room with no fresh air. I told them to get out of the room and from that hospital–it is a lousy place to be
The ladies there seemed like they were all medical students on training–all confused about what they were doing; not to mention the food. The lousy be gave me backpain up to today. I said to myself, never again!
they think is a joke
So Mr Roy, main defender of Skerrit admits that we do not have adequate health care? But Mr Roy doesnt mind we pay Skerrit rent of 64k? Wow labourties are just too much.
Man, inform yourself before you speak Bogeroy is not a defender of Skerrit at all. He would-be very upset at your ignorance.
That is about the dumbest most contrived full of holes testimonial i have ever read. Go defraud some other folks and leave us alone.
That’s just 1 person 99% of people who catch it doesn’t even kno they have i. And passes by with a runny nose. Stop scaremongering it’s not helping anyone by doing that to get 5 minutes of fame
Dr. Magway … Actually.. the average global mortality rate is a little over 2% . in places like Ecuador and Bolivia it is 6 % and 7 % and as high as 9% in Mexico. Positivity rates (the number of people tested in the us are as high who test positive) are as high as 50% in Idaho but also as low as 2% and 3% in Vermont and Maine where strict precautions have been taken. For arguments sake if we end up with a positivity rate of 10% … that is 7000 people … and a mortality rate of ,say, 4% that is close to 300 people wiped out at a stroke (it only took 6 months to kill 1/4 million people in the US) . I guess you’re happy with that .. I am not even mentioning the %age of people left with long term damage to their respiratory systems … 5 minutes of fame? I that helps save any of the numbers above, he is welcome to it.
and you will go on to spill information that the US CDC is constantly saying is fake and proper-gander that is spread by the media and thousands of doctors are saying that its nonsense. the media has been twisting the statistics so people like you will become a little sheep and go in your house like a good well behaved boy and the CDC also said that of the so called 250 thousand people that they claim to have died from covid only 5% of that number was actually killed by covid. the others died from other long term illnesses that they were goign to die of anyway. when u follow the idiots we end up with people like the calibishie warrior that will go and look for half the info and ignore the rest that disproves the half he wants to believe
@Calishie Warrior, you all are speaking as if no one should die of corvid-19 with you all’s % this, that, and the other. Corvid-19 is a deadly virus and if 9 people out a 100 do not survive its wrath, what is the cry about that?
The United States has a population of 350 million people, the people who have died from the virus is only 1/4 of a million or 250 000 people.
With 52 states that is only an average of only 487 deaths per State.
When we look at these figures everywhere, according to the population, we should be giving thanks to God for surviving that deadly virus, like us in Dominica, instead of worrying about percentage of deaths –of which we can do nothing
@Magway ca you are so right the majority of people who have this virus don’t even know they have it, if anything probably mild symptons. I don’t know what they are getting from trying to scare people. Take a good look at the Caribbean and you guys are right to question those bogus readymade stories…smh When they test you they don’t call anybody to let them know that you are negative all medical records are private and confidential according to the Hippa law.
Praise the Almighty Father for his recovery.people dying like flies in the US. I am happy for you roy. anyone of us can get this virus. we just need to follow the protocol.
Please remind them sir because they believe it isva joke . Most of them wear the mask below their nose, the whole purpose is to cover your mouth and nose.
They are exposing their own selves and will blame others for the I own doing. Stop touching dead people as well, one can say goodbye without touching. This is for your own safety.
Wow, amazing strength. Sounds nightmarish. I wish you the best, and I will heed your words. My mask will be on at all possible times from today on. Thank you.
I always wanted to hear.frm.someone back home even the ones here who got covid I would like to hear there experience but all we hear is that they recover. I would expect the person to remain anonymous but at least someone can tell us..sometimes I say dominica have some magic you just hearing they recover and we have no idea how they recover.of is bush tea.of the nature isle. Anyway let’s all take heed and be careful
Really??? From today?? So the warning of the officials from Ministry of health and the over a million people who have died and testimonies from survivors the world over was not enough to get you to wear a mask??? Please!
Just take the vaccine. It’s only 95% effective and you’ll probably have some short term side effects like headache and nausea and potential long terms side effects like sterility but that’s nothing. You have less than a 5% chance of dying from this virus if you even get it in the first place. I mean who would want to play with those odds