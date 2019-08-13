Rededication of Dominica to God: Pastor encourages love for one another

Pastor Jodi Andrew, of Salt Ministries, has called on Dominicans to show love to one another.

Andrew made the comments on Sunday evening, at a ceremony held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium to rededicate Dominica to God. The event was organized by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs in collaboration with faith based organizations.

“I want you to know that the Bible declares that God is love; and if God is love, and we are a God-fearing nation, one of the things that we should be doing is showing love,” she said.

Andrew also urged citizens to respect and uplift each other.

“We treat our brothers and sisters with no respect. We do not look out for each other’s dreams and goals and aspirations. We do not look to build each other up; rather, we look to tear each other down…” she explained. “I am submitting to you today that there is room for all—room for all to prosper, room for all to increase…I do not need to tear you down so that I can get up. It’s my duty, it’s my obligation to hold your hand and to lift you up.”

Meanwhile, Representative of the Mayor of Roseau, Kimara Hurtault, stated that the nation’s recovery from the ravages of Hurricane Maria is a “testament to the resilience and strong will of our people, and to the rich and kind blessings of the Almighty Father.”

She called for Dominicans to persevere to achieve their goals despite any hardships which they may face.

“I want to encourage every one of us here today, that even when life seems extra difficult, or the intensity has been turned up, that is a sign of impending victory. When negative thoughts are bombarding your mind and you feel discouraged, this is not the time to give up—this is the time to dig your heels in. Press on with a new attitude, because you are closer than you think to your victory. When everything seems to be against you, begin to declare ‘I have come too far to stop now, and been though too much to back down’.”

President Charles Savarin cemented the nation’s rededication to God, asking for blessings and protection.

“As President of this blessed land, and on behalf of all of the people of Dominica, at home and abroad, I rededicate the Commonwealth of Dominica to our creator, declaring and believing that this nation is fully and will be forever dedicated to the Lord. Continue to bless, preserve and protect this nation and its people, now and forever.