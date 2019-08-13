Rededication of Dominica to God: Pastor encourages love for one another

Pastor Jodi Andrew, of Salt Ministries, has called on Dominicans to show love to one another.
Andrew made the comments on Sunday evening, at a ceremony held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium to rededicate Dominica to God. The event was organized by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Family and Gender Affairs in collaboration with faith based organizations.
“I want you to know that the Bible declares that God is love; and if God is love, and we are a God-fearing nation, one of the things that we should be doing is showing love,” she said.
Andrew also urged citizens to respect and uplift each other.
“We treat our brothers and sisters with no respect. We do not look out for each other’s dreams and goals and aspirations. We do not look to build each other up; rather, we look to tear each other down…” she explained. “I am submitting to you today that there is room for all—room for all to prosper, room for all to increase…I do not need to tear you down so that I can get up. It’s my duty, it’s my obligation to hold your hand and to lift you up.”
Meanwhile, Representative of the Mayor of Roseau, Kimara Hurtault, stated that the nation’s recovery from the ravages of Hurricane Maria is a “testament to the resilience and strong will of our people, and to the rich and kind blessings of the Almighty Father.”
She called for Dominicans to persevere to achieve their goals despite any hardships which they may face.
“I want to encourage every one of us here today, that even when life seems extra difficult, or the intensity has been turned up, that is a sign of impending victory. When negative thoughts are bombarding your mind and you feel discouraged, this is not the time to give up—this is the time to dig your heels in. Press on with a new attitude, because you are closer than you think to your victory. When everything seems to be against you, begin to declare ‘I have come too far to stop now, and been though too much to back down’.”
President Charles Savarin cemented the nation’s rededication to God, asking for blessings and protection.
“As President of this blessed land, and on behalf of all of the people of Dominica, at home and abroad, I rededicate the Commonwealth of Dominica to our creator, declaring and believing that this nation is fully and will be forever dedicated to the Lord. Continue to bless, preserve and protect this nation and its people, now and forever.
23 Comments
You sound like a hater
Yes, God Love. “And everyone who loves lives in God and knows God”.
And God is Spirit; He wants nothing to do with our sinful flesh and bones, and yet mankind is plagued with those natural senses, feeding a carnal mind with the lustful seeds of the flesh, hence a futile production. We cannot Love if we continue to walk the futility of the flesh.
Most of that message speaks about the prosperity of the flesh, which can be attained without Love, so by those teachings, we continue to remain spiritually bankrupt, we cannot love if we are ignorant about the way of the spirit, for Love is of the Spirit
The Land of Dominica is God’s gift to us, we need to dedicate our heart to Him; to purge and sanctify us, to live as His people, glorifying His Love
My name is question and answers and as such, I ask questions. So today I want to ask some questions to pastor Jodi Andrews we attended St. Andrews High School together.
1. So Jodi are you now
a pastor?
2. Did you attend bible school so you could have a good understanding of how to deal with people so that you give firm spiritual advise to all?
3. Jodi do you know the Financial Secretary—who has since gone on vacation leave, at a time when the opposition leader is seeking information on the CBI programme?
4. Is she your very close friend?
5. Is she a member or key member of your church?
6. If so, is that why your preaching above was so biased as if you were trying to protect some people instead of helping solve a national crisis we now have?
7. If your answer is yes, to questions 3, 4 and 5, then can you please ask your friend and church member to stand on the side of TRUTH and don’t get involved in trying to cover lying and evil politicians? Thanks and God bless you
Did the prophet Roosevelt Skerrit and Catherine Daniel invite bypass Skerrit to anoint Lennox as our leader for this “new season” ? He further asked God to bless Lennox with wisdom so that we would have a ” restored land”.
Jodi Andrew is pastor? When we violate God’s word we run into trouble you know. Let’s see the biblical qualifications of a pastor found in 1 Tim 3: verses 2, 4, 5-6:
2 A bishop (pastor) then must be blameless, the husband of one wife, vigilant, sober, of good behaviour, given to hospitality, apt to teach;
4 One that ruleth well his own house, having his children in subjection with all gravity;
5 (For if a man know not how to rule his own house, how shall he take care of the church of God?)
6 Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil.
So Jodi Andrew straight from high school, is not married, has no children, and no ministerial training or experience is pastor? No wonder she was used by Skerrit them to make that mess. Furthermore isn’t Pastor Jodi the pastor and very close friend of a financial secretary that is now in the middle of financial controversy? You see the mess we in with those religious people
Bishop the labour boy should be ashamed that after 500 k Dominica was still lost and had to be re dedicated. It means that he and all the other men of the cloth have not been doing good job. I am worried when the wrath fall on Dominica it will be too late. Politicians using God under false pretenses. Maria and erika did not teach us a lesson. The same politicians that have horns blown on them involved in more adultery and thieving of the countr purse and belittling of the population. You christians make me sick to my stomach
First, I hope she was not ordained by Skerrit because she sure sounds like one of those Skerrit pastors. Pastor of Salt Ministries? She put too much salt in her statement and was very onesided. If she is a pastor then she should realize that to resolve a problem she cannot address one side since it takes two parties to have a conflict and, the question asked in Amos 3:3 is, “How can two walk together unless they be agreed?” The Pastor, like those slave masters that used their religion to enslave us, used scripture out of context to tell us to love and what we should not do but never told the Evil, and unjust Skerrit to be Godly. Did she ever quote the passage in proverbs 14:34 that says “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people”? You see that’s the passage they running away from these days.
As for the Evil Savarin, he is saying DA is dedicated to God and God will continue to bless, protect and preserve; but Erika and Maria says something different
Who is this Pastor? Is she a fly by night? Where are the well known Pastors and Priests? Is she married or divorced? Just asking since it is difficult to take advice from people whom I do not know.
Ohoh… government involved in religion too, what, a take over? I thought there was a separation of church and state, there’s a religion ministry for evangelists alike to pander to? Ha ha ha, well look it.
Just imagine what it would be like if UWP wins (highly unlike). Pastor Rod…..that’s all I have to say.
@Flabbergasted, if only you could discover how foolish and spiritually uneducated you are, to write this thing here, you would beg DNO to take it down and run to hide where no one will find you.
And just to let you know that God has “nothing” to do with “religion”, that movement belongs to those who are just as carnal as you are–lacking wisdom, understanding, and knowledge of God. God said that He rejects their doctrines and commandments, so they teach, preach and do them in vain.
Yes, God is Love and He created mankind to put His Love on display; and everyone who is doing that is part of His Church. And His Church is everywhere among the people of the Nation, regardless of their status in Life.
God’s Church is known as His sheep and the rest is known as the goat–of course, you have made it clear that you are one of the “flabbergasted” goats
They scheming and joking. Using God’s name to fish for votes. Set of blasphemers!
Ibo MALAPROP, You take pleasure in attacking and calling people names but you take offense when respond to your comments.
You refer to them as attack dog. So what are you?
Kimara, you are right. Hardship is the other of the day. And you are asking people to be thankful for Hardship? Guess it is hardship or death. As for the pastor: I never thought I would see men and women of the cloth caught up in money over the business of God in Dominica. Sadly it has reached our shores. Pastor, with all the evil and corruption taking place in Dominica have you made it your business to call it out? John the Baptiste did. Why are you religious leaders so selective in the ills that you attack? Are you afraid to lose something? Are you in the pockets of the politicians? Did you speak about the love shown to the mother of Baby Moses when the deputy prime minister called on her to commit suicide to save his colleague? Did you speak of the plight of the poor in light of the missing millions and the number still living in tents two years after the passage of hurricane Maria? Did you call on the labor candidate for Castle Bruce to stand up for righteousness and not money?
Jesus was considered a rebel. He stood for what he believed in, unapologetically. That’s the Jesus I worship and emulate. Jesus hates sin. He hates corruption. He hates the abuse of authority. He hates lies, deception and manipulations. If he was walking in Dominica today looking at the conditions our people are living in, smelling the stench of poverty, despair and desperation he would take off his belt. He would ask Roosevelt Skerrit, the same question I am asking now. Where is Dominica’s money 💰, where is it?
DNO, did you hear the Prophet at the end?
I must admit, when I found out about the re-dedication service, I was angry, because I felt it was the work of a master manipulator attempting to use religious beliefs to subdue and pacify the Christians. The Europeans used that same technique successfully on their slaves. But then, when the Prophet, at the end, went over to Lennox and he said, “…we are entering into a new season in the land. I speak that season over the Leader of the Opposition… 😲 Shocking! I doubt the PM and Catherine Daniel were expecting that! I was certainly not expecting it. The Prophet anointed Lennox as our new leader in the pressence of the President, Speaker of the House, the PM and cabinet ministers. Just… Wow!
@Lennox anointed leader, I hope that you are aware that the devil has his prophet as well. Here is what God said about them at Jeremiah 14:
(14) And the Lord said to me, “The prophets prophesy lies in My name. I have not sent them, commanded them, nor spoken to them; they prophesy to you a false vision, divination, a worthless thing, and the deceit of their heart.
(15) Therefore thus says the Lord concerning the prophets who prophesy in My name, whom I did not send, and who say, ‘Sword and famine shall not be in this land’—‘By sword and famine those prophets shall be consumed!
Just like the prophet that you heard, Satan also dressed like a serpent to use Eve to rebel against God, when he told her that the forbidden fruit would not cause her death, as God had warned her
The Prophet also said, “… those that thought they were the “it” of this land, they are being removed and God is establishing a new order…”
Did you hear 👂 that? Mr. ” I run things in Dominica” ?
Go to Roosevelt Skerrit FB page, the video is there. See and hear for yourselves.
Re-dedication? Stupse. I dont know, but who do we think we are fooling? The intentions are good but all that showdown doesnt change much i realize. Especially when you want to mix church and state and the country in dismay. We even have a ministry for them religions. If i want to start an atheist church, will this ministry support me? Im digressing it seems. It seems we dedicating the land to God, but insist on doing wrong. Non the less thank you Mr. President for your “dedication” of the country to God.
@Casio, “It seems we dedicating the land to God”,
The Land of Dominica is a gift to us, from God, we cannot dedicate what He gave to us, back to Him.
What we should dedicate to God is our heart the part of Life through which we put His Love on display for His glory, as He continues to bless us in return.
That is the message of the news article, Dominicans are being asked to rededicate their hearts to God–we, being a God-fearing people in the past, so that He might use us to put His Love on display, through our love for each other.
It is strange that all of those who speak the negative saga seems to be removing themselves from the behavior, and yet it is the product of their own mind. But whatever is in the mind will always reveal itself physically–good or bad.
If our people in Dominica would stop thinking and speaking negatively, perhaps they would come to see the Light and give thanks and praise to God–that is what He wants from us.
Did the pastor asked those holding on to power illegally and immorally to repent and by repenting return everything they may have stolen from the State How can an ungodly evil unrepentant man like charles savarin dedicate anything or country to any lord or god,is he going to restore what has been stolen from the State charles savarin needs to lead by example with repentance!!!
she’s too political , this is why I trust No man nor WOMAN
Steeeeups! …….. and pastor Rod isn’t