Antigua’s second Prime Minister being laid to rest today

The nation of Antigua and Barbuda today pay their final respects to that country’s second Prime Minister, the late Sir Lester Bryant Bird.
Today has been declared a national holiday, to ensure as many people as possible attend the state funeral for the former national hero who died on August 19th.
The final homegoing ceremony is currently taking place at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.
Only fully vaccinated people can attend today’s funeral
Sir Lester’s remains will be buried alongside his mother’s, Lady Lydia Bryant-Bird, in the public cemetery.
He served as the second prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda from 1994 to 2004.
He was chairman of the Antigua Labour Party from 1971 to 1983, then became prime minister when his father, Sir Vere Bird, the previous prime minister, resigned.
The homegoing ceremony can be viewed at this link: https://www.facebook.com/abstvradio/videos/162934135967982
Body may be at rest; Soul another thing. We have to give an account of our deeds, whether they be good or bad. Some are pure evil.
Man after a time is another eh. Under Lester Antigua became a very corrupt country in the region second only to Haiti. Before we knew what crack and cocaine was you could get that in Antigua like tower. Police roamed with impunity under the leadership of Commissioners like Wright George. Up to today King Obstinate got an answer on who killed his sister Ethlyne.
Anyway may god have mercy o his departed soul so he can RIP. Yes I said it!
I thought you would have written, second only to Dominica. What happened to Dominica? I get it now. Dominica became corrupt only after Skerrit took office. Long live Skerrit.
Have they burried Hon. Partick John yet? Are we waiting for something? Whats the hold up? They dont want to give him the State Funeral he deserves? OR because they say only 10 people in a church they waiting for COVID to finish? Bird passed after PJ, but getting his resting day long before. Something is REALLY wrong with Dominica. the problem is many of the Dominicans. Those we are left with have been found wanting (that means they do not measure up)