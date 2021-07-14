CARICOM News Time July 9, 2021

In this episode of CARICOM News Time:

CARICOM IN MOURNING:

CARICOM shocked and saddened by assassination of President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise; flags to fly at half-staff for three days. (See Statement by CARICOM Heads of Government)

Regional, International Community denounce the assassination of President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise

CARICOM REGULAR SUMMIT:

CARICOM Heads of Government conclude 42nd regular meeting with several agreements. ( Read Communique )

CARICOM heads of government received updates on natural disasters