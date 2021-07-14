CARICOM News Time July 9, 2021

CARICOM Secretariat - Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 at 9:48 PM
In this episode of CARICOM News Time:

CARICOM IN MOURNING:

CARICOM shocked and saddened by assassination of President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise; flags to fly at half-staff for three days. (See Statement by CARICOM Heads of Government)

Regional, International Community denounce the assassination of President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise

CARICOM REGULAR SUMMIT:

CARICOM Heads of Government conclude 42nd regular meeting with several agreements. ( Read Communique )

CARICOM heads of government received updates on natural disasters

2 Comments

  1. Ibo France
    July 14, 2021

    As I stated previously, one should have respect for the sanctity of human life and murder or assassination should never be condoned.

    However, we should call a spade a spade. Jovenel Moise ruled Haiti by decree against the wishes and advice of most local legislators and to the chagrin of the vast majority of Haitians.

    Let’s be brutally honest. The man had turned dictator. He fired judges, made up his own laws, stubbornly refused to hold constitutionally due presidential election. That’s a combustible combination for an explosion of violent defiance.

    Flying the national flags at half-staff in each member country in honor of a conceited dictator should not be done. He is not deserving. This kind of honor should be reserved for statesmen and women only.

    • RandyX
      July 14, 2021

      Ibo you say ‘ Let’s be brutally honest. The man had turned dictator. He fired (and bought) judges, made up his own laws, stubbornly refused to hold constitutionally due fair election. That’s a combustible combination for an explosion of violent defiance’. You are not by any change referring here to yours Truly of Dominica. Somehow it all fits though… Hallo Dominica, the alarm clock has gone off!

