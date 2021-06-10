Irwin LaRocque recommends other mechanism for quicker implementation of CARICOM decisions

Outgoing Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Ambassador Irwin LaRocque is proposing that another mechanism be put in place to speed up the implementation of decisions for greater achievement among countries in the region.

“The secretariat does all of the technical works; it gives all the advice. The member-states then go back to consult and one of the things I have noticed is that we only can move as fast as the slowest member-states and that slows us down quite a bit, so I think if we had another mechanism going forward, we could achieve a lot more,” he said.

Ambassador LaRocque continued, “We have achieved a lot, and don’t get me wrong, I am not trying to minimize that but I think there could be greater achievements if we were all working in concert.”

He said CARICOM now has an opportunity with the decisions that heads have taken that to move forward with what is referred to as “the coalition of the willing” or “enhanced cooperation.”

“…Those who are ready to go forward, let us go forward with it; leave the door open for others to come along,” Ambassador LaRocque said. “But I think we have to make progress being made under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).”

He admits that there are areas in which greater progress could have been made, however, he said there have been some achievements.

“We have gone from five categories of skills to ten (10). I wish there were lots more,” the CARICOM official stated.

Another achievement is the establishment of the CARICOM Public Procurement Regime which facilitates the publication of procurement opportunities in the CARICOM Region among participating countries.

“We have also introduced contingent rights so that when a person moves in our region, their family can move with them under certain circumstances and benefit from certain rights,” he said.

According to Ambassador LaRocque, another major issue is the introduction of the multilateral air services agreement, “which allows for, hopefully, the further development of the air services in the region.”