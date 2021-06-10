Irwin LaRocque recommends other mechanism for quicker implementation of CARICOM decisions

Outgoing Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Ambassador Irwin LaRocque is proposing that another mechanism be put in place to speed up the implementation of decisions for greater achievement among countries in the region.
“The secretariat does all of the technical works; it gives all the advice. The member-states then go back to consult and one of the things I have noticed is that we only can move as fast as the slowest member-states and that slows us down quite a bit, so I think if we had another mechanism going forward, we could achieve a lot more,” he said.
Ambassador LaRocque continued, “We have achieved a lot, and don’t get me wrong, I am not trying to minimize that but I think there could be greater achievements if we were all working in concert.”
He said CARICOM now has an opportunity with the decisions that heads have taken that to move forward with what is referred to as “the coalition of the willing” or “enhanced cooperation.”
“…Those who are ready to go forward, let us go forward with it; leave the door open for others to come along,” Ambassador LaRocque said. “But I think we have to make progress being made under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).”
He admits that there are areas in which greater progress could have been made, however, he said there have been some achievements.
“We have gone from five categories of skills to ten (10). I wish there were lots more,” the CARICOM official stated.
Another achievement is the establishment of the CARICOM Public Procurement Regime which facilitates the publication of procurement opportunities in the CARICOM Region among participating countries.
“We have also introduced contingent rights so that when a person moves in our region, their family can move with them under certain circumstances and benefit from certain rights,” he said.
According to Ambassador LaRocque, another major issue is the introduction of the multilateral air services agreement, “which allows for, hopefully, the further development of the air services in the region.”
10 Comments
Why speed up the implementation of decision? You have only been at it for 65 years, why not another 62 years of meetings for foot-dragging and drinking imported wine?
De majority of school children don’t know who you are and what you represent…. your work for Skerrit does not register in their brains….nor the school curriculum itself…..de ordinary man in Dominica isn’t aware of any significance to your time in de seat you was warming!
Good riddance!
No pomp and celebration for you…. you already have your rewards from Skerrit etc
I will remember that you were secretary general of caricom when RSS was sent to a sovereign country Dominica on the day before 2019 general elections…..a military force on foreign soil with no military engagement de day before a general elections to my mind was highly illegal….did it all take place over your head?
That says enough!
Just go!
Good riddance!
You disgraced your country name…. parting with no blaze of glory nor recognition!
An international airport deal was recently signed on behalf of we the people of Dominica by pm skerrit, no tendering, and absolutely no transparency, what was the criteria for designing the airport and or selecting the design firm who produced the renderings? Why does our government require a developer when the government is already the developer on behalf of we the people of Dominica? What has CARICOM done to protect the people of the region and our democracy? Seems like zero has been done for democracy. What is the aim and purpose of CARICOM Mr. Larocque, if CARICOM could not and will not protect the people of the region?
Irwin larocque has been the head of CARICOM for many years and has not addressed the issues but in his exit laments the fact that CARICOM is basically a failure! These people have failed Dominica and the region through their incompetence allowing corruption to be rampant throughout CARICOM even supporting persons like skerrit, who he as secretary general of CARICOM, knows that the man is very corrupt.
CARICOM is the region’s biggest joke, and biggest failure. Caricom does not work for, and on behalf of the ordinary man, but works instead on behalf of many hypocrites, thieves, liars and misleaders parading as Prime Ministers… When Caricom can uphold a budding dictator and liar like Skerrit, who suppresses the rights of his people, to the point where they endorsed RSS troops in Dominica, to shoot, brutalise and teargass my brothers and sisters, asking for VOTER ID CARD, then Caricom is dangerous to me, and tocthe region as a whole. All other Caricom member states votes with VOTER ID card. Then you come with jacket and tie like you know nothing about that, like you are a lamb????
Shame on you man!!!! You are Dominican, do better. It’s time we call a spade as a spade.. I have 0% respect for you all.
Go to those people below with your hypocritical rhetoric
Kid on the Block
Gary
Man bites dogs
Lizforsatan
Realist aka Expat
Lin Clown
Anon
“Another achievement is the establishment of the CARICOM Public Procurement Regime which facilitates the publication of procurement opportunities in the CARICOM Region among participating countries,” says Ambassador LaRocque. Are you aware that one of the biggest problems that the Dominica private sector has is PM Skerrit administration lack of open public transparent procurement and tendering process? Our Government cannot get this right in Dominica for Dominicans you really believe that they could get it right across CARICOM? Anyway it is really interesting to here an outgoing CARICOM Secretary General admit to the total failure of CARICOM! And you would want to stick another regional delivery mechanism on top of it for the same CARICOM Heads of State to turn into a talk shop and club for the boys and girls? Fix CARICOM first, get it right before wasting tax payers money even further with another useless organisation! Remember, organisations are as effective as the people involved!
Right!!!!! EXACTLY! Now when you have a man like Roosevelt Skerrit TOTALLY IGNORING these advances in regional policy simply to give a national development contract to one man with no procurement process. WHAT DO THE OTHER CARICOM LEADERS HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THIS?? WHAT DOES MR> LAROCQUE HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THIS!!??
Larocque, dont you understand that each caricom country will do what they want when they want? Dominica will do things whenever roosevelt skerrit sees a benefit in it for him. For example if Dominica had ratified the treaty of chagauramus, we would not have had to settle with tommy lee out of court. he would have been free to perform here and go about his business like Alkaline and mavado and many other have done. there would have been nothing the church monkeys could have done to put us in thsi state. also, non dominicans still need a work permit to work here, unless they come with a skills certificate. But if i have no skills certificate, i must go through a work permit process in order to live and work here. Meanwhile haitians and spanish here for maybe 2 generations now without either, skerrit even hiring them on his farm. Ask the Ferrara man with the cornrows. So regardless of what mechanism u put or suggest, they will do what they want when they want.
Irwin LaRocque is in my opinion another silent puppet of Skerrit and, is one of the main reasons why CARICOM looks like a den of hungry corrupt lions