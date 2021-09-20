PM Skerrit exhorts Latin American and Caribbean leaders to address ‘real problems of real people’ in the region

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has urged Latin American and Caribbean leaders to redirect their energies to solving the problems the region’s people.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Skerrit, who spoke on behalf of the young people of CELAC, believes that leaders owe them a debt of commitment to formulate together, policies and programs to alleviate the current condition of the youth as well as that of the unfortunate in the region.

He called for the group to redirect “our energies to solving people’s problems” which, according to him, is what the people expect. The meeting, he said, was a testimony to CELAC’s commitment to these principles and ideas.

“We are not here to advance any ideological pursuit; we are here as leaders to solve people’s problems and the formation of CELAC was to create that space for ourselves within the Caribbean and Latin America to address real problems of real people,” Skerrit declared.

He said it is important for leaders to appreciate and understand the founding principles, objectives and goals of CELAC, and to recommit to them, “so that we can have a clear path of creating solutions to the challenges confronting our people.”

The Prime Minister identified climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and unemployment among the many challenges which stand in the way of achieving the region’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to reduce poverty levels and access to education for all.

“I believe that among us in Latin America and the Caribbean, we can find solutions to these problems because we have the capacity,” he asserted…“our fore-fathers fought for our independence and we now must fight for the independence of our own societies and independence of our own people by empowering them with the tools to survive as independent people.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Skerrit commended Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for his leadership in “reviving CELAC”. He also thanked the Government of Cuba who, he said, has greatly assisted Dominica during the Covid-19 pandemic and the “heroic people of Venezuela who, despite their challenges and sanctions, have been able to reach-out to Dominica with PPE’s and testing kits.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied to the meeting by Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations Dr. Kenneth Darroux.