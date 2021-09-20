PM Skerrit exhorts Latin American and Caribbean leaders to address ‘real problems of real people’ in the region

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has urged Latin American and Caribbean leaders to redirect their energies to solving the problems the region’s people.
The Prime Minister was addressing the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in Mexico City, Mexico.
Skerrit, who spoke on behalf of the young people of CELAC, believes that leaders owe them a debt of commitment to formulate together, policies and programs to alleviate the current condition of the youth as well as that of the unfortunate in the region.
He called for the group to redirect “our energies to solving people’s problems” which, according to him, is what the people expect. The meeting, he said, was a testimony to CELAC’s commitment to these principles and ideas.
“We are not here to advance any ideological pursuit; we are here as leaders to solve people’s problems and the formation of CELAC was to create that space for ourselves within the Caribbean and Latin America to address real problems of real people,” Skerrit declared.
He said it is important for leaders to appreciate and understand the founding principles, objectives and goals of CELAC, and to recommit to them, “so that we can have a clear path of creating solutions to the challenges confronting our people.”
The Prime Minister identified climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and unemployment among the many challenges which stand in the way of achieving the region’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to reduce poverty levels and access to education for all.
“I believe that among us in Latin America and the Caribbean, we can find solutions to these problems because we have the capacity,” he asserted…“our fore-fathers fought for our independence and we now must fight for the independence of our own societies and independence of our own people by empowering them with the tools to survive as independent people.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Skerrit commended Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for his leadership in “reviving CELAC”. He also thanked the Government of Cuba who, he said, has greatly assisted Dominica during the Covid-19 pandemic and the “heroic people of Venezuela who, despite their challenges and sanctions, have been able to reach-out to Dominica with PPE’s and testing kits.”
The Prime Minister was accompanied to the meeting by Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations Dr. Kenneth Darroux.
37 Comments
Yes D’s, you are this Inevitable Mr. Malaprop. That’s where you are and that is where you will remain, reducing yourself to one hypocritcal Nonsensical Ridiculous Thoughts on your own behalf which makes absolutely No Sense.
You are in denial and you proudly BLINDLY support this Failed Incompetent Irrelevant Visionless Immature Labour PRIME (ODD,) MINISTER. Wake up and smell the Coffee 🤣 and the struggle our Poor Families are feeling and in Desperately in need of help in supporting and feeding their children to ensure that they are well fed and ready to go on to their respective Schools to develop their interests and academic Skills towards meaningful achievement to work and help in the development e stability of our Families, Children to earn their Exams and foresight towards meaningful development concept. Blessed our Parents, Families and Children. They’re the future of our government and commitment towards decent trusted government with a Decent Team.
Welcome UWP’S HON…
DNO many times your headlines make me laugh and that’s the reason I read your stories because when I have not laughed for the day I log on to ( DNO) especially when the headline is in regard to The King, King Liar. You have headlined this story that The King is urging CARICOM leaders to treat Real people and Real problems well. I wonder if any of the others crooks like him asked him who are the Unreal people and what are the Unreal problems. And I have no doubt that this King poised himself as a Real saint to others (Not to Gaston, Gonsalves and Mia for sure) who do not know him well. This king is as ruthless as the kings of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan but with a double sword tongue he’s advising others. Is there one of his Real people who can urge him to stop lying? Father Vizano. Father Hay if you guys are still in Vielle-Case can you stop this King from lying?
Lin Clown 🤡🤡🤡 you’re being blind and how how hypocritcally can you get. Your comments are useless and is not and will not register professionally to the voice of we the people.
You pen on your column that we have what you have referred to the PM as this FAILED Leader. We all know that your Skerrit is JUST NOT fit to hold the position of PRIME MINISTER
There is no Meaningful concept of Socio-Economic Development ongoing in our Dominica. The only matter that is managed by this failed Skerrit is this devious, insulting, despicable “RED CLINIC” Bobol. That is how we see it…. and under your Failed Incompetent PM, Dominica is going nowhere in the new future under this FAILED Pappyshow LABOUR PARTY GOVERNMENT and and this sitting incompetent PRIME MINISTER.
We welcome the Decent UNITED WORKERS PARTY under our distinguished committed Honourable LENNOX LINTON and his Formidable UWP TEAM.
We need to move on and raise the profile of our people, Country and well focussed Government.
UWP.
@Mohammed Abdullah and others
If only you all knew. For some reason not knowing is bad. You ever wonder why the first world countries like USA why they do not sign certain treaties and rreal countries with real people with real concerns sign.
The focus is REAL PEOPLE – something to think about.
The comments here are all politically driven. One thing for sure DNO has a sure way of getting people hyped politically.
I would want to think that people are in the know to make comments America is facing its own dilemma and for some reason you all fail to see this.
By creating situations for the USA to pay attention is quite something else.
Knowing what I know now rest assured everyone would be silent with a loss for words.
PA faire moun quione zot. Do not let people fool you all. Fraud is busing and Dominica did not know this. We know now. Ha ha
Thou hypocrite! Weaving his tangled web of lies to deceive and trap likeminded evildoers and the intellectually lazy media.
Under your directorship, Mr. Skerrit, your country is overrun by weeds of poverty, wild tamarind bushes of corruption, long wines of unemployment, broken tree branches of unfulfilled promises and green moss of dirty tricks.
Skerrit has no moral authority to speak about issues of good governance. The man is a human wrecking ball.
Administration, there is a correction to be made. It’s fore-fathers and not four-fathers.
ADMIN: Thank you for letting us know. The correction has been made.
“We are here to solve people’s problems” no, no ,no!!. This isn’t how it’s supposed to be. Governments are put in office to help people solve their problems by creating the enabling environment for people to help themselves. That’s why Dominca isn’t going anywhere in a hurry over the past 16 plus years. Skerritt set up the red clinic to hand out goodies to Labourites and he was even offering to buy “layette” for pregnant women. This mentality by Skerritt is what’s creating the mendicant mentality that we see pervasive in the country. It’s the wrong concept of what governing a country is supposed to be. Granted, some folks will need a helping hand from time to time, but when it becomes the goal and mission of a government to do everything for and not with the people then the result is more Venezuela less Singapore. Skerritt needs to go so Dominca and Dominicans can develop.
Johnathan, great article, great thought and well put, well said. To be honest, We don’t take Skerrit seriously, it’s just a Fanfare political Clownish 🤡 Behaviour from this Failed incompetent Labour Party Government. The enabling environment is NOT a concept of Skerrit. He’s just NOT that sufficiently matured to be a Prime Minister nor to be of leadership material. To be honest we just don’t know what this man stands for apart from this ongoing “RED CLINIC” Fiasco.
Dominica is desperately in need of Visionary well Focussed Commited TRUSTED MATURED Experienced Leadership. After many years in our Government we have NOT seen nor felt any meaningful development concept in our Dominica that would and should elevate our people to a standard of sound education, Independence and maturity. This devious Red CLINIC is a distraction of our people and this failed Skerrit must get rid of this Insulting buying loyalty thru this Deceptive RED BOBOL CLINIC’.
This man is NOT Leadership…
The real problems of real people are mostly in that room.
Kid,these guys guys will post any BS.They realize they are being led by a DON KEY,who is more of a DON KEY the one leading or the one following.A guy was in the CCM,suddenly he resigned.One of the biggest COONU in Dominica was made PRO,he immediately exposed the high level of CORRUPTION going on at CCM.The other members of CCM called the PRO,FIRED him and put a BRIDLE in his mouth.$60,000 case DEAD.
Thank you Very Much Madam “Don – KEY’. A well deserved 👍 open name for you. Thanks for sharing with us your formidable questionable Labour Name. You have Shown us and told by us who you are and also show us your friends we will always tell you who you are?
Who are you Madame Lin 🤡🤡 and what do you stand for,? One minute you link to this Fake, Failed Incompetent LABOUR GOVERNMENT and the next minute you are this Clown 🤡 person well dressed in Clownish 🤡 carnival costume. My advice to you is that you keep up your politcal hypocrisy. Good luck. Keep on stewing that RED Labour Soup. Keep it warm and nice. But no BOBOLISTIC Stew. Nice try.
Just imagine having Ugly Lenny, addressing heads of state and government of Latin America and Caribbean states OMG what a joke that would be all he would be talking about is Stimulus, stimulus, and stimulate also Skerrit, has millions of dollars in his offshore bank account! Lenny, it is time to go you nor that bushmen Kent Vital, will never on God green earth be prime minister of Dominica, jokers to the left clowns to the toilet.
This devious so called MAN BITES 🐕🐶 DOD woof woof, is his NAME. He barks loud, eats the scrap Bones given to him by his Political Loud Barking Pappyshow on the Street. It’s time that his master put on a leach round his neck to shut him from this loud Despicable Ridiculous Childish Baby Barking on our Streets. Please get your master to lock 🔒 you up in you 🐶 🐕 Ken House 🏠 where you will be fed with Barking Dog Food and water. So stop wagging your tail and breathing in out your woof woof tongue in the streets eating the bones left behind. Go to your Kennel and relax there for a while.
You’re not in the shoes nor intellectual to get at our distinguished Experienced Professional Dedicated Leadership, our trusted Leader of the Opposition our Hon. Lennox Linton who has the interest in our people and our Dominica.
Our Dominica needs this well deserved Decency Good Government, mature leadership and NOT this FAILED SKERRIT LABOUR GOVERNMENT Pappyshow. We welcome Hon. Linton & UWP Team.
Just imagine having this Blind Ugly MAN who on a daily basis out there BARKING DOGS🐶🐕 on a daily basis because his master had Not bought nor FED this MAN BITES DOGS administered by his Master, Who or Whatever he is. MAN BITES DOGS 🐶 need to stop with this Fake political BARKING. WOOF WOOF. That’s an the only language he knows in supporting his Failed incompetent immnature Visionless LABOUR PRIME MINISTER. Our Dominica needs to move on to meaningful Socio-Economic Development Concept, but NOT under the LEADERSHIP of this Failed outdated PRIME MINISTER. It makes no sense having this Man Bites Dogs be to be often. Go get himself a Master.
Be reminded that Our DOMINICA and our People come first. Stay away from this Fake RED BOBOL CLINIC’. Our Dominica and our People need of strong, visionary, intellectual Trusted, Professional Dedicated Leadership to be our PRIME MINISTER. Lets go for it PEOPLE
GOD’s Grace 🙏 and Guidance 🙏. With his Blessings upon us, we need to Elevate DOMINICA.
L C Mathew,you know nothing about Dominica,if you do you are a LIAR a FRAUD a TRAITOR and CHEAT.Poverty in Dominica?Man you must be a CREATURE from a mental institution.The police are having a hard time control Dominicans during the covid problem.Every SUNDAY the beaches and rivers are filled to capacity with people partying.Did you know,according to the traffic dept.Dominica has a population of 70,000 with 37,000 registered vehicles?.And you talk about poverty,where in Dominica you know people hungry and starving,not even the street people in Dominica go hungry.There are MORE Dominicans struggling in the USA than Dominica.Thanks to. Roosevelt Skerrit and the DLP.Why do you think DLP will not lose election in the near future?There is a guy in the Mahaut constituency,CASSANI LAVILLE is a sure seat for DLP,can you say that about UWP.
JACKA Mathew if Dominicans are poorer after 20 years of Skerrit why are the voting him over and over again?Why did 1,163 voters who voted UWP in 2014 not vote them in 2019?.In 2020 your leader,the DON KEY said the population of Dominica was 60,000,one year later 2021 he said the population is 70,000.If things are so bad why did 10,000 voluntarily return to Dominica after only one year?Now,Dominica has no wooden houses or pit toilet,they no longer travel on trucks with wooden boxes.Every household has 2 or 3 cable television with internet and a firestick attached.95% of the population has a double sim card cell phone.DLP has given hundreds of people $250,000 and $300,000 houses and apartments FREE,if Dominicans are so poor how do they pay UTILITY bills.Skerrit brought Clear Harbour to Dominica about 1,000 employed.NEP about 3,400 employed,2,700 above 70yrs receiving $300 monthly.Yes We Care,Skerrit is paying to take care of the elderly.about 300 involved.You have nothing to CHEMAY .
Why does everything Skerrit says upsets you all bums? It has become very disgusting and annoying, the same BS over and over from you guys. I have said before and will say it again, Lennox Linton will never be the PM of Dominica, not on this earth, not on the next one. Lennox Linton is “Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.” So in that case, why would one crown him the PM of Dominica? You are just jealous of Skerrit no matter what and have nothing better to say but the same BS over and over like a broken record. Do you have a real job? You spend 90% of your time on DNO spewing lava and refuse which has no effect on Skerrit. My friend, Skerrit is here to stay and going nowhere soon. Try grasp something good out of the CELAC meeting and educate yourself. Your imbecile, you and your followers.
Mr. DS, you are so full with disruptive political thoughts that you are politically locked and lost and remain in this Blind dumb Political Labour Cage of yours. You are so blind and Blunt that you are after our Well dedicated, formidable Leader of the Opposition who after listening to him numerous times in Parliament representing we the People o MATTERS of concern of our Government, our struggling People and the obvious lack of development from your Failed incompetent immnature Visionless LABOUR GOVERNMENT under this Failed Skerritt of yours. Go take a drive around the villages of Dominica and what you see is poverty in our families. WHY?, Because Skerrit is not one of Socio-Economic Development and Concept.
It’s just Pappyshow running a failed government who lacks leadership and knowledgeable in Socio-Economic Development. Our Dominica needs sound visionary Leadership and where I sit and watch it’s obvious that Skerrit is that Big Fanfare and a political Joker 🃏. We need decency!
The original opening picture showed 28 closely assembled delegates with only two wearing facemasks.
On the day of the conference Mexico reported 11,711 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 765 deaths.
…but Skerrit will return to DA without going into quarantine, the same when he went to Venezuela.
Don’t you have anything better to do with yourself than to find something every time to lash out at Skerrit. Are you jealous of the man? Or just being an as. hole? You and your followers behave like disgruntled, frustrated as. holes.
@ds, is this the level of your intellect? Can’t you be civil and make a compelling point? Instead you wade in the gutter and calling people names. Grow up man and try to rationalize by logically making a salient argument. Name calling is for lightweights.
This charlatan, Roosevelt Skerrit, is a shameless FRAUD. He read this prepared script and did not believe one word that he read from it.
All the problems he highlighted that are plaguing the region, are more conspicuous and ubiquitous than in Dominica. Unemployment, poverty, healthcare, education, national security, corruption, vitimization, discrimination, political tribalism are negatively impacting the lives of the masses in Dominica and growing. Mr. Skerrit and his cohorts have no solutions to any of these problems. Kee
Mr. Skerrit reads from his prepared scripts at these meetings to derive possible press around the region. That’s all he craves. The wellbeing of Dominicans is not even a remote thought of this depraved misfit. Skerrit and his seventeen hangers-on benefit from the present status quo.
Your comment reflects pure jealousy and hate.
Your comments represent one of a KID who is still this BABY INFANT CHILD.
You Baby KID, get the Hell out of the Block, there is nothing there to upgrade your intellectual and to be versed on the OUTDATED Politics of this Fake Labour Government and this on-going Failed Prime Minister.
When are people going to Wake Up ☺️ away from this Immature Visionless Prime Minister Skerrit. We need that sound Visionary LEADERSHIP to be FOCUSSED on our people and the Socio- Economic Development of our Ailing deprived Dominica. We have well educated, highly political professional in our Dominica. It’s time that our Government is elevated to one that is Visionary, and well developmentally astute and focussed on Socio-Economic Development of our Country
This sitting PRIME MINISTER and his Failed incompetent, VISIONLESS LABOUR Leadership is out of our Government and PEOPLE. We need new new government and sound Disciplined Visionary, articulated PRIME MINISTER. WELCOME 🤗 Hon. LINTON and UWP Team.
@KID ON THE BLOCK
Kid who except a mad man with no morals, ethics, principles can be jealous of your false God..What does Skerrit have that merits ones envy? Money?
He is an embarrassingly bad leader.
A numskull
He lier
He likes to see people beg and suffer
He is a trickster.
The man is EMPTY in a very bad way Kid!!
KID, stop depositing your human mature on DNO. The two government friendly radioactive dumpsite readily accept untreated sewage from supporters of the DLP. Stop desecrating this forum with your cat litter.
IBO FRANCE, %, LC Matthew and company, do you all really have a job or you all getting paid by DNO? You spend 95% of your time on DNO spewing garbage and refuse. What is it you want from Skerrit? Do you want some money from the Red Clinic? Just tell me what you want and I will fix you up real good. Do you want Skerrit to open up a Blue Clinic? It is the same BS over and over. It is very disgusting and annoying. Did learn anything good from the CELAC meeting or you just out there harassing Skerrit everyday? Do you watch him when he goes to the restroom? Is that how you folks get vicarious thrills? Find something productive to do and leave Skerrit alone. Lennox will never be the PM of Dominica, not on this earth, not on the next one. Go by Bud and Lou and get some roti and pate banan to eat. Damn, you all are disgusting little boys. Do you have a wife? Do you spend quality time with her? Help the FBI and Park Rangers find Brian Laundrie. He is Loco from Morocco. He is a Monster.
Thanks for revealing/displaying your qualities to me. But I can’t help a psychopath like you.
Go get some meaningful work to do.
You are an irrelevant to Skerrit.
Lol. Why do you go to a meeting and say what needs to be done when after 20years in a position to actually create and implement the ideas to make people independent, and out of poverty you have done counter. After 20 years you have forced poverty on the people and dependence on Venezuela, China and questionable characters who decide what is done with our only revenue stream. Passports. Skerrit you are nothing but a con artist, a crook, and a two faced psychopath. You say things to stroke your ego. There is 20 years of BS to know what you capable off. Why dont you go lock yourself i a closet in paille. Despicable!!
Skerrit what? Stupes. America for him to come and have a sitting with President Biden. I bet you he would not leave America without a Blue 🔵🔵🔵 suit similar to the suit Monfared has on as we speak.
What you do not know is older than you. Knowing what I know now – I can safely saying – NOT KNOWING IS DANGEROUS
LIAR Skerrit is the master of lies, deceipt and deception. Even if he did not prepare his script, but he knows that he is lying. So many young people are all over Dominica abandoned, no jobs because the private sector cannot grow under this Skerrit regime. NO STIMULUS !!! All jobs and big projects are given to foreigners by Skerrit. The young people cannot advance their skills. Many families cannot make ends meet, many are living under tarpaulin in deplorable conditions. Skerrit is not just a liar, but he is wicked and heartless..Even young people who got scholarships to study abroad are suffering, because the Skerrit regime have virtually abandoned them.
Skerrit lies in profusion!!
Stop all them big words, Mr. Big Words. profusion, pellucid, paucity, dearth, discombobulate, anachronism, precocious. Where did you find dem big words so, I can find some myself? You will only use them on DNO and nowhere else – not even at the CELAC meeting far less at the UN. Are you Mr. Malaprop?