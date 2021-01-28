Son of Jamaican entertainer Mavado, convicted of murder

The 18-year-old son Jamaican international entertainer Mavado, has been convicted of murder.
Dante Brooks, 18, was also found guilty of illegal possession of firearm and arson in a Jamaican court on Wednesday.
His co-accused, Andre Hinds, was also found guilty, according to the Jamaica Gleaner.
The two were arrested and charged in connection with the home-invasion killing of Lorenzo Thomas in the St Andrew community of Cassava Piece on June 5, 2018.
Prosecutors led evidence that Brooks and Hinds were among five men who entered the house and shot Thomas before pushing his father into another room.
Thomas’ killers attempted to sever his head, but aborted that plan because the machete was too dull.
They then poured gasoline on the house and body before setting them on fire.
Prosecutors relied on the eyewitness testimony of Thomas’ father, who indicated that he knew his son’s killers from the community.
Brooks and Hinds have been remanded into custody and are to be sentenced on March 10.
7 Comments
Dno please follow the story let’s see how they deal with their murder cases
You do bad bad gone come back for you. I just find it a disgrace for a father to lead their son or daughter in a way to where their life will be a waste or getting killed in their youth
Can you imagine a child committing such brutal crime? He as just about 15 years old when this occurred. How could he be so brutal and calculating at this young age?
Sad but is a vibe, his fadda live by the sword so he d*e by it. Next.
Really, really disheartening. Do these people who commit such unthinkable acts of cruelty are real human beings? Only savages do these. WOW!
The songs one frequently listens to have a profound psychological effect on you. A combination of marijuana, alcohol and songs that glorify violence leads to deadly consequences. Many of Movado’s songs promote violence, lewdness and ‘bad-man-ism’. His son is a product of this sub-cultural environment. What do you expect? You can’t plant potatoes and expect tomatoes.
I grieve for the father of the victim who was forced to witness such evil and violence being perpetrated against his son. He must be still having nightmares.
I wonder why in your comment you are favoring crack, coke and flaka etc which are the drugs of choice for these types of criminals and most likely to be associated. Hmmm…. would’nt you think they’d fall asleep even thinking of that kind of stuff after a joint? I mean let’s be honest.
Yea the yute man has been a bit of a concern to his pops. Shame.