Urgent actions required to address threat of environmental hazards in the region – OECS Chairman

Prime Minister of Grenada and Chairman of the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority, Dr. Keith Mitchell has called for urgent and swift actions to address the threat of environmental hazards in the region.
Speaking during a Regional Dialogue on Human Mobility and Climate Change Data held at the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski on Monday, Dr. Mitchell said the experiences of OECS countries and the available data on climate change effects have illustrated the vulnerability of small islands to environmental hazards and the significant impacts of these events.
“The recent eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 26 years after the eruption of the Soufriere Hills Volcano in Montserrat, reminds all of us that our battles are not only with major hurricanes, floods, and other climate change related environmental hazards,” he said. “For all our countries, the experiences of environmental hazards are the same. Significant loss in GDP, decimation of our agricultural and tourism sectors, loss of precious lives, significant displacement of people and decades of economic development gains lost in just one major disaster.”
Cognizant of the insurmountable threats that environmental hazards can pose to Eastern Caribbean economies and the well-being of our people, Dr. Mitchel believes there is need for urgent and swift actions to address and mitigate these threats.
The international community, he said, is becoming increasingly appreciative of the reality of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like those of our region
“In particular, as a region, we continue to advocate for the incorporation of a Multi-dimensional Vulnerability Index as opposed to the strict reliance on traditional global economic indicators such as GDP per capita income,” he noted. “This is in recognition of our extreme vulnerability to economic and environmental shocks.”
The OECS Chairman said access to concessionary financing to help countries in the region build back better following environmental shocks such as major hurricanes, will depend on international financial institutions giving consideration to the extreme vulnerability of SIDS, to these shocks.
“Hence, we are also pleased that amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Alliance of Small Island States and the United Nations have strongly advocated for the development of a composite vulnerability index for SIDS,” he stated.
He pointed out that various forms of support from the international community to enhance national and regional capacity to address human mobility and climate change adaptation have helped to address the resource constraints facing our countries amidst economic contractions due to the COVID-19 pandemic alongside increasing climate change threats.
Meanwhile, Dr. Mitchell revealed that over the last year, the OECS Commission, working closely with the international partners, has coordinated training needs for immigration, customs and coast guard officials to build capacity to address cross-border movements under disaster scenarios.
“The Environmental Sustainability Division through support funding from the European Union, has also advanced projects to strengthen coastal regions and their ability to adapt to climate change threats,” he noted.
Dr. Mitchell said the implementation of the regional dialogue to address Human Mobility and Climate Change Adaptation in the Eastern Caribbean has complemented these ongoing efforts by strengthening the capacities of national agencies and communities in this regard.
The Industrial Revolution began in England in 1750; since that time human activities have contributed substantially to climate change; adding CO2 and other heat trapping gases such as methane in the atmosphere.
These greenhouse gas emissions have increased the greenhouse effect, and caused the Earths surface temperature to rise!
The primary human activity affecting the amount and rate of climate change is greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Carbon dioxide is the primary greenhouse gas that is contributing to global warming; so Mitchell; that's not news.
You see the Caribbean islands are not major contributors to global warming; except for the fossil fuel, gasoline diesel, kerosene used; along with LPG.
The mention of the Eruption of the volcano in Montserrat and in St. Vincent have no significant impact on Global warming; if that's the case; then we can also blame Mount Pelee which erupted on the island of Martinique in 1902 for t global warming too…
Most Caribbean people have plenty of talk about world affair; especially our Dominica people: you know; dem big doctors, solicitors, barristers; priest parson; reverent, magistrates, judge and pope too!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahah!
The problem is after we make our eloquent speeches; and exit the podium no action is taken; the paper on which the speech is written are blown out to space or simple dissolve (turn to dust).
There is never a resolve; as for global warming, the Caribbean islands cannot do anything to prevent the temperature on the islands from rising; since all the CO2 do not originate in the region; though there are fossil fuel refineries in Venezuela, Trinidad and Barbados.
Shut them down; and get rid of all Motor Vehicles on the islands; that might be the resolve oui!
