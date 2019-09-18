Registe promises a “new South City” with a development focus on fishing, agriculture and education

Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidate, Edward Registe, has announced his plans for major development in a new fish landing facility, agriculture and education in the Grandbay constituency.

Registe, who was launched a few days ago, said he intends to speak, work and lead the process of positive transformation of his community.

“I invite you to join me on a journey to the new south city of the future. I propose the development of a new fish landing facility at Stowe which will eventually evolve into a port of entry. It will not only serve as a trading precinct but also as an escape route by sea in times of disaster when roads leading to the south from this community becomes compromised,” he stated

Registe envisions enabling farmers in his agriculture-based constituency to invest in new technologies such as aquaculture and greenhouses and proposes the development of an irrigation system to provide water for irrigation in those areas where production has been impacted by prolonged drought which he attributes to climate change.

He said the constituency will also benefit from repairs to, and construction of, over 20 community roads under the road repair program.

In the area of education, the DLP government senator plans to undertake repairs to the Grandbay Primary School and construction of the Tete Morne Primary School and intends to introduce vocational and skills training for adults.

Registe has undertaken to do major works to improve the Geneva playing field He said discussions have been held with the Dominica Football Association (DFA) in order to secure the funds to the tune of USD$50,000 from International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) towards the proper drainage of the playing field and to construct a wall on the eastern side of the field to mitigate against flooding from the river.

“Following these works, I foresee further development of this venue, to realize the development of a mini stadium which could host various sporting and cultural events,” the DLP candidate envisioned.

Registe’s ideas for the development of Grand Bay also includes the transformation of the Pierre Charles Boulevard into a leisure and entertainment area with bars and restaurants to promote Dominica’s creole cuisine and showcase the country’s cultural heritage.