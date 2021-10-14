Rehabilitated Coast Guard jetty expected to improve rescue missions and sea defense – Blackmoore

The rehabilitation of the EC$2.1 million coast guard jetty at Wood Bridge Bay, is expected to pave the way for quick, effective and efficient rescue missions, according to Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Rayburn Blackmoore.

The Coast Guard Unit Jetty suffered extensive damage following the passage of Hurricane Maria and subsequent weather systems.

In February this year, the Government of Dominica entered into an agreement with Chris Walters of Island Roofing & Hardware (Dominica) Ltd to do repair works on the jetty. The project has now begun.

“This new jetty, when completed, will be critical in the undertaking of quick effective and efficient rescue missions,” Blackmoore said in a statement on Tuesday. “The completion of this project will ensure improved working conditions, facilitate security of vessels and ensure secure landing for launching and recovery of vessels.”

He added that upon completion, the jetty will boast reinforced concrete frames and a new railing and ramp to facilitate access to persons with disabilities or persons with limited mobility.

Blackmoore stated that the project is being undertaken in a “very timely” fashion. When the agreement was announced earlier this year, the minister had said that the repair works would take 20 weeks to complete was he was expecting that it would be delivered on time.

He pointed out that as an island surrounded by water, a critical part of defending Dominica’s borders is the country’s sea defense.

“Therefore, part of its defense is the effectiveness of the Police Coast Guard Unit and its ability to launch and harbour boats and conduct proper sea and coast guard patrols,” Blackmoore stated.

He said a jetty is pivotal to achieving these goals.

The minister thanked the entire rank and file of the police force, “in particular, the brave officers of the Coast Guard Unit” for their continued demonstration of “what service to country ought to be.”