Relations between Cuba and Dominica remain unbreakable – Cuban ambassador

Cuba’s ambassador to Dominica, Ulises Arranz Fernández, has avowed that “nothing and no one” can break ties between the two countries as he presented 10 scholarship to students who will be pursuing territory and advanced education in Cuba.

Fernández said at the scholarship handing over ceremony on December 18, 2020 that the 4 decade scholarship program which commenced in 1979, has been maintained without interruption despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the government of the United Stated against Cuba, intensified during the Trump administration.

“The economic effects of this blockade have not been able to reduce the spirit of solidarity and cooperation of the government and the people of Cuba. To have an idea of the economic consequences for Cuba of that blockade, at current prices, the accumulated damages during almost 6 decades amount to $144,413,400,000 [one hundred and forty-four billion, four hundred and thirteen million, four hundred thousand dollars],” the ambassador stated.

According to Fernández, from April 2019 to March 2020, the blockade has caused losses to Cuba in the sum of five hundred million, five hundred and seventy thousand dollars ($500,570,000) which, he said, represents an increase of around $100,226,000 over the previous year period.

“On behalf of the Cuban people and government, I reiterate my gratitude to the government of Dominica for continuing to demand the end of the blockade imposed by the United States government against Cuba and the support for the United Nations resolution against that unjust policy,” he stated.

However, Fernández noted that despite the “hostile” policy against Cuba by the US government and the economic impact it has caused, during the 41 years uninterrupted scholarship program, more than 400 Dominicans have graduated in university careers in Cuba.

“It is usual to find in any town in Dominica, a family in which one of its members has studied in Cuba,” he stated, adding “There are many times that as part of the diplomatic activity that I carry out, when I participate in an event I meet someone who has studied in Cuba or who appreciates the collaboration we provide, especially from health collaborators.”

Fernández pledged his country’s support to the development of the Caribbean, a commitment he says, is based on the principle of “solidarity, friendship, brotherhood, gratitude and full support, raised by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Comrade in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.”

He further revealed that in December, two important multilateral events in the region have taken place involving Cuba and Dominica. The VII CARICOM- Cuba Summit and the XVIII ALBA- TCP Summit which is geared towards strengthening ties between the countries.

Meantime, Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence ,Octavia Alfred, underscored the importance of education pointing out that in an age of advancing knowledge and unprecedented advancements in technology, a learned people is imperative for individual development and for economic growth and sustainability.

She said education remains a major priority of her government in their aim to elevate the lives of Dominicans.

“Therefore, the continued investment of the Cuban government in our people and in the development of our human resource must be acknowledged and highly commended,” Alfred stated. “The government of Dominica remains extremely grateful for these gestures of friendship and good will and looks forward to continued positive relationships with the government and people of Cuba.”