Remembering Rosie Douglas – Gabriel J Christian & Dr. Dorothy Wills-Green

Today October 1st, 2020 is the 20th anniversary of the death of Dominica’s fifth prime minister, and human rights activist, Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas.

Douglas died just eight months after becoming prime minister.

In honor of the late prime minister, Dominica News Online (DNO) shares, with our readers, which both provide some public education about one of the foremost Dominican civic leaders of our time.

The first is by Dominica-born attorney based in Maryland, USA, Gabriel Christian and the other features Dominica- born academic, Dr. Wills-Green, who became the first African descended dean of a Canadian university – Vanier.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>