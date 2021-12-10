Renowned Dominican writer Alwin Bully launches new book of short stories 

Renowned Dominican writer, playwright and cultural icon, Dr. Alwin Bully, has published his latest work, a collection of short stories entitled, The Cocoa Dancer and Other Stories. Set in various Caribbean islands, including Dominica, and spanning 50 years of literary expression, the stories are introduced by John Robert Lee, Poet and Cultural Activist of St. Lucia.

Jamaican author, poet, founder of Calabash International Festival, Colin Channer says of the collection, “Alwin Bully allows us into the attic and cellar of his Imagination, where he has stored astonishing histories and legacies. We are all the richer for his generosity, grace and for the artistic impulse beating at these stories’ heart”; while Trinidadian director/playwright, Rawle Gibbons, describes the collection as “one of victory over historical suffering, political apocalypse and person tragedy. There can be no more urgent time for this message than now.”

Dr. Bully is a famed playwright, director, graphic artist, set designer, poet and short story writer, carnival designer, song writer and composer.

A Must Have – The Cocoa Dancer and Other Stories is available at Jays Bookstore, from the Author (kaibully@hotmail.com), and on Amazon.