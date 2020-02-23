Renowned sports personality, Phillip Alleyne, laid to rest

Catholic Priest Monsignor Eustace Thomas who was the main celebrant at the funeral mass of former cricket umpire and football referee Phillip Gregory Alleyne has expressed “disappointment” at the turnout at Alleyne’s funeral which was held on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at the Fatima Church in Newtown.

“What about us my dear friends, what about our sense of service, whatever job we have, do we enjoy it and work to the best of our ability, there are a number of professionals who don’t like what they are doing,” the priest said.

According to him they just come to work for the money but the late Phillip Alleyne was a hard working individual who believed in a “fair days’ work for a fair days pay.”

He said, that during the time of Phillip Alleyne, people played sports (cricket) for “love of country, for patriotism, they hardly got money, but that is not the case today,” Monsignor Thomas stated.

The late Phillip Gregory Alleyne he said placed priority on “God and service to country.”

“He was a man of spirituality, he enjoyed life, and he was a proud man,” he stated.

Roger Davis of the Windward Islands Cricket Umpires Association who also represented the West Indies Cricket Umpires Association described the late Phillip Gregory Alleyne as “a quiet giant.”

“This is indeed a sad occasion, we have lost a quiet giant, Phillip was like an institution…the news of his passing was not only shocking but regrettable, and his memories will always live with us. We take comfort in the fact that the consummate ease and none confrontational manner in which he took on life assignments were worthy attributes which we can adopt,” Davis stated.

His body was laid to rest at the Roseau Roman Catholic Cemetery.

He was 92 years old at the time of his death. Alleyne is the founding member of the Dominica Cricket Umpires Association and Dominica Football Referees Association which he founded in 1968.

He also worked at the Roseau City Council holding several positions and finally ended his career in that institution as Town Clerk until his retirement in 1984 after serving the Council for 35 years.