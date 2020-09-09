Reopening of schools amidst COVID-19 pandemic ‘started off well’ – Education official

The first day of school for the new academic year in Dominica appears to have gone well.

According to the Ministry of Education, most educational institutions have submitted good reports.

The third term of the 2019-2020 academic school year was fully conducted online due to the threat of COVID-19.

“Generally we got good reports from most of the schools,” Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Chandler Hyacinth said while speaking on State-Owned DBS Radio. “I visited two schools in the Roseau area this morning. They started off well.”

She said reports were also received from other areas and generally school went well, however, there are some challenges which will be addressed.

“We have schools that we have to make some changes for, mainly Bellevue Chopin,” Hyacinth revealed. “So, the school will be closed this week while we find additional accommodation for that school.”

She said online learning will be done in Campbell Primary School for the month of September.

According to Hyacinth, generally, people have prepared and are coping.

“You see students excited and ready to go to school; some of them still experimenting with masks, which one is comfortable, which one is not comfortable and schools are making [an] effort in terms of the physical distancing,” she remarked. “They are trying different ways to accommodate the students in the classroom.”

She acknowledged that throughout the next few weeks, there will be some teething issues, “but we will get accustomed.”

In earlier reports, Hyacinth said protocols had been put in place to minimize the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic in the various schools on the island.

She said some training had been done with cleaners to disinfect and prepare the schools for reopening and students would be encouraged to practice social distancing.

The Education Official also said that hygiene wardens will be needed to assist with the sanitizing, “to monitor the students in the washrooms during play, to monitor the social distancing.”