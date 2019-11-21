UPDATE: President and Opposition Leader to meet today; former PM calls for postponement of elections

Dominica News Online (DNO) has confirmed that the President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, and Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton will meet later this morning.

A source told DNO that a team of four which will accompany Linton to the meeting, includes former prime minister Edison James, Attorney Gildon Richards, UWP Laplaine candidate, Francisca Joseph and UWP President, Isaac Baptiste.

It is anticipated that the burning issue of electoral reform will be a major item on the agenda at the meeting, the outcome of which, is expected to generate much anticipation.

Member of the Linton-led delegation, former prime minister James, spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday morning about what he considers to be a practicable means of achieving electoral reform before the next general election. He believes that as a first step, the election must be postponed to allow the Chief Election Officer and his staff to be in a position to have the electors list ready.

“With the number of objections that are around from what I’ve understood and I suspect that the Chief Elections Officer is aware of it, they cannot be in a position to have that list ready for elections on the 6th of December,” James told our newsroom. “So there’s need for the players, that is the Chief Elections Officer, the Commission, and the President, for them to take the necessary action to postpone the election date.”

James, who is also a former leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), said the law requires that the elections must be held within three months of the dissolution of the parliament which provides a timeframe that extends to February 2020.

“In the meantime, the Chief Elections Officer can decide to use the IDs that people have now as the form of identification for our voters,” James said referring to IDs such as passports, drivers licenses, social security cards and other valid forms of ID. “And that is something that we can make a declaration and announce to the people and get it in place. That doesn’t require a whole lot of time. So, these two things should be taken care of.”

Another option, James said, is for the interested parties and voters to move the court to direct the Commission to clean the list. He cited case law in the Commonwealth country of Ghana in 2016 to support his suggestion.

“The High court directed the Commission to clean the list before elections were called and that cleaning [of] the list included removing from the names of people who were dead, removing the names of people who become registered on the basis of their national insurance card which an earlier court had determined was unconstitutional and removing the names of infants but it had to do with cleaning the list…the court in Ghana directed the Commission to clean the list before elections were called,” he noted.

He dispelled the notion that there’s not enough time for the court to deal with such matters.

“In St. Kitts, at the last elections, within two weeks or thereabouts, the High Court, the Appeal Court and the Privy Council were moved to give a decision with respect to the boundaries disputes,” James recalled. “In Barbados, in the last elections, there were some CARICOM nationals who felt they were being disenfranchised in that their names were excluded from the list and therefore they would not have been able to vote. They went to court and within, again, about two weeks, the matter moved to the High Court, the Appeal Court and then the CCJ, to get a decision. So the court, under a certificate of urgency, can be moved to direct the Commission.”

But James believes that might not be necessary if his first suggested course of action is accepted – that the Chief Elections Officer, the Electoral Commission and the President, “recognize that there is not enough time for the list to be completed,” and the President makes a proclamation postponing the election date.