UPDATE: President and Opposition Leader to meet today; former PM calls for postponement of elections

Dominica News Online (DNO) has confirmed that the President of Dominica, His Excellency Charles Savarin, and Leader of the Opposition, Lennox Linton will meet later this morning.
A source told DNO that a team of four which will accompany Linton to the meeting, includes former prime minister Edison James, Attorney Gildon Richards, UWP Laplaine candidate, Francisca Joseph and UWP President, Isaac Baptiste.
It is anticipated that the burning issue of electoral reform will be a major item on the agenda at the meeting, the outcome of which, is expected to generate much anticipation.
Member of the Linton-led delegation, former prime minister James, spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday morning about what he considers to be a practicable means of achieving electoral reform before the next general election. He believes that as a first step, the election must be postponed to allow the Chief Election Officer and his staff to be in a position to have the electors list ready.
“With the number of objections that are around from what I’ve understood and I suspect that the Chief Elections Officer is aware of it, they cannot be in a position to have that list ready for elections on the 6th of December,” James told our newsroom. “So there’s need for the players, that is the Chief Elections Officer, the Commission, and the President, for them to take the necessary action to postpone the election date.”
James, who is also a former leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), said the law requires that the elections must be held within three months of the dissolution of the parliament which provides a timeframe that extends to February 2020.
“In the meantime, the Chief Elections Officer can decide to use the IDs that people have now as the form of identification for our voters,” James said referring to IDs such as passports, drivers licenses, social security cards and other valid forms of ID. “And that is something that we can make a declaration and announce to the people and get it in place. That doesn’t require a whole lot of time. So, these two things should be taken care of.”
Another option, James said, is for the interested parties and voters to move the court to direct the Commission to clean the list. He cited case law in the Commonwealth country of Ghana in 2016 to support his suggestion.
“The High court directed the Commission to clean the list before elections were called and that cleaning [of] the list included removing from the names of people who were dead, removing the names of people who become registered on the basis of their national insurance card which an earlier court had determined was unconstitutional and removing the names of infants but it had to do with cleaning the list…the court in Ghana directed the Commission to clean the list before elections were called,” he noted.
He dispelled the notion that there’s not enough time for the court to deal with such matters.
“In St. Kitts, at the last elections, within two weeks or thereabouts, the High Court, the Appeal Court and the Privy Council were moved to give a decision with respect to the boundaries disputes,” James recalled. “In Barbados, in the last elections, there were some CARICOM nationals who felt they were being disenfranchised in that their names were excluded from the list and therefore they would not have been able to vote. They went to court and within, again, about two weeks, the matter moved to the High Court, the Appeal Court and then the CCJ, to get a decision. So the court, under a certificate of urgency, can be moved to direct the Commission.”
But James believes that might not be necessary if his first suggested course of action is accepted – that the Chief Elections Officer, the Electoral Commission and the President, “recognize that there is not enough time for the list to be completed,” and the President makes a proclamation postponing the election date.
45 Comments
I’m in charge leave us alone and go back and meet yr Bajan. 5 more years ce sa zor pa lay tan. WE KW WHY YOU COME HOME THE STORY WILL BE OUT SOON JUST WAIT.
I am a poll worker in the we USA we ask for id only if it is stated ID require by the voter’s name. Dominican please I said this over and over again you all must be very very careful with Lennox I did warned you all.
Power – not by might and not by night. A stark reminder to the UWP losers.
Your advice is sheer antagonistic – hostile takeover of the country. You all will be the ones crying – HIND SIGHT is always 20/20. I do not know the outcome of the meeting.
NOT GETTING ANYONE TO BE NOMINATED IS THE ONLY WAY YOU ALL COULD HAVE COME OUT CLEAN IN THIS.
This is the only thing you all would have had on the current government.
Unfortunately for the UWP it has no real political strategists who are capable of advising you all – EVERYONE WHO could have potentially helped you all you all have gone against. “This is what I do and I do not have a degree” – remember yourself in ALASKA – that’s me today writing this YOU ARE AN ….
You all have engaged in a lot of illegal business, the US government should be investigating quite a few of you who are affiliated with the UNITED STATES MILITARY TODAY. all the way from the PACIFIC NORTHWEST.
IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE UNITED WORKERS PARTY AND YOU ARE ON MY FACEBOOK PAGE TODAY DELETE YOURSELF.
Desperate times brings about desperate measures!!!
There is an old rap song entitled “The Freaks Come Out At Nights”. This is clearly the case at the 11th hour of this election cycle.
You know desperate times are here when a political party reaches back into the abyss of bygone times to resurrect those whose public service tenure is seen by many as questionable and underwhelming at best.
How ironic it is that a political party which in the past itself was under heavy accusations of financial impropriety is turning to these very protagonists to vilify the current administration.
Please do some basic research to prove my assertions and let those without sin cast the first stone!!!!!!!!!!
Where u come out nah
RAS B you know nothing about 1979,you are just BRAYING.1979 was the PEOPLE,WAWU,DAWU,CSA,FARMERS UNION,the PEOPLE.I was in the middle of 1979.So stop your BS.Typical UWP …..
it would be interesting to know under what conditions does the constitution stipulate that the president can post-pone an election , once the writs have already been issued .and further if those conditions exist .
This news is proof that the leadership of the UWP is made of wise people, unlike the leadership of the other side which is hell-bent on doing an in-your-face to the people if Dominica. I hope the President gives consideration to the views being expressed on electoral reform and short term actions to get a clean vote in early 2020. Blessed are those who seek peace.
You do not know what you are saying. IGNORANCE IS BLISS.
Give me break Edison!!!! U all are just a bunch of power hungry hypocrites and when people like you come around the political arena is always a load of problem for all of us as you all are never agreeing to the fact that you have lost and that’s just that. Freedom and Labour was there long before UWP ever dreamed of being formed and there was always peace no matter who lost or won. But since you all come on board is chaos in Dominica. Even if the president agree to your suggestion and the elections is postpones and Labour stl turns out winning you all know very well that you will still cry foul play. You all keep bawling about us Dominican people like you all so care about our Democratic choice when in reality you all are the real dictators as you all don’t want to accept the EVIDENT FACT that we Dominicans have have enough of your bunch in 1995 and we simply don’t want you all back again. So back off and keep off. We want Skerrit. So respect our choice
People like you are don’t like change and is filled with corruption and hate,Skerrit has been porning our once loved country,Corruption never last,but one day your eyes will open up.God is in control and will decide in due time.Skerrit spend millions of dollars wasting on Jamaican artist,when an outbreak of dengue is rampant and our citizens are sick,this money could be used to fight the disease,stop being such a hypocrite.
Let us wait to see what happens..But I am not holding my breath in the political atmosphere of a corrupt regime.
You should be looked at as a once respected person. I feel bad for some of you all today. You all lack people of integrity at the helm.
who more corrupt than you. remember the DASS land.
You guys had all the time to get ready now at the last minute UWP coming up with this talk about reform why didnt Linton get James and his crew to do all of this instead of beating his chest and saying
DLP cannot call election because they know they will lose now the time has come to put up and shut up go to the poles like a big team you say you are you know your manifesto is not ready so you want to by tome who puts out a manifesto 1 week before election
only UWP.
PM Skerrit announced his full slate of candidates in February this year. The UWP announced its slate in May. The DLP held fortnightly rallies to launch their candidates. The schedule of these launchings were impacted by village festivals hence the extra time well into the second half of the year for completing the cycle of launching. The UWP also had launchings. They taunted the PM to call elections “if he man”.
the elections are called. they find themselves not ready. Whose fault? After how many years of complaining about a bloated voters list, they finally published a list at the very last moment and expect a response that they are pleased with, within 24 hours. Forget due diligence to verify their claim. We say John Doe should not be on the list. Just accept it, the objection, and remove “the damn name”. Guess what! John Doe has been away from Dominica but he has been visiting Dominica every year. Thus he qualify to remain on the list. The objectors will have none of that.
Eddison what about people that have absolutely no ID?? My 78 year old uncle has absolutely NO ID and his name is on the list are you saying he should not exercise his constitutional right.. is that what you saying?? Boss the last election you all got 100% success moving from 3 to 6 and made some real upsets in Roseau south and north but because GOD don’t like ugly and UNGRATEFUL he is going to take back his blessings and give it to the DLP!!!!!!
5 more years for DLP!!!! we are voting on December 6th 2019 lik it or not!!! take us to court!
Keep dreaming on that,Roseau rejects the DLP.
Mr. James, just a friendly reminder and a refreshing reality concept, you were voted out of office before your term ended. You are presently a resident of Barbados where you have a home and a business. After giving Lennox a safe seat, now you are back fighting for survival, therefore, you will try to pull all the punches. Are you the spokesperson for the UWP, if you are why would you lead the young people into acts of terroism, while you hide in the Fort Young Hotel bathroom! Mr. Skerrit didn’t break any law in the Constitution, 21 days is the minimum the Constitution allows. Everything is well within the law, recommendations were made, whether it s implemented not not it all depends. That’s not breaking the law of the Constitution. Mr. James the President should NOT absolutely NOT be meeting with you because you tried storming his residence. No you will never occupy the PALACE.
Yes Edison, Skerrit should call your bluff and postpone the elections for another four years. Your party would still lose especially under the current leader. If your party seriously want an upgrading of the current electoral process, they should stop stalling and back the required legislation. Tell loftus Duran to withdraw his court injunction blocking the process. Order than that, there is nothing wrong with continuing the old process that saw your party come into power before and also kicked out of power under your leadership because your government flopped big time last time around. It is also the same old system that saw your party increase their number of seats in the last election. So stop complaining and start campaigning.
These people always puzzle me.They say they are winning the up coming general election,yet they want to postpone it.They said the President was illigal,now he is legal.UWP TROUBLE MAKERS.I am sure their PUPPET ALEX PROPAGANDA BRUNO will put the polls in their FAVOUR.The President should NEVER meet with these JACK A’S. These guys will NEVER agree with anything,unless it is DICTATED by these LOSERS
Mr James, Dominicans fell out with you and your last administration. Lennox Linton and Team Dominica have made good progress presenting themselves as a new team and not your old team. I am afraid that your presence in the front line will not favour Lennox Linton and Team Dominica. While I would expect you as a Senior Statesman to be advising Linton and the Team in the background, you must resist all urges to project yourself into the limelight! Your presence in the limelight is a distraction from Lennox Linton leadership. You are playing into the hands of Prime Minister Skerrit and President Savarin right now, who must be laughing out loud at your comeback! You need to make Dominicans move on from your UWP team and focus on Linton UWP team. The Dominicans who need to move over from Labour and Freedom to vote UWP, do not like you, it is personal for them!
President Charles Savarin, and Pm Skerrit, must not take any notice of Lennox Linton, Edison James, and Co. To postpone this coming general election on the 6.12.2919 if that happens it will be betrayal of Labour Party Supporters not just in Dominica but Dominicans all over the world. Tell them go to Hell and sort their problems out with Satan and their trade mark fire 🔥
Let’s make a deal. The deal is you tell CCM to go withdraw the injunction at the court and then I push back the date for elections. Then you allow the prime minister to go to parliament and pass the election reform bill that you didn’t want with your full support. If you don’t agree to these terms and conditions, no deal and elections goes ahead as it stands blood shed or not.
There is no injunction in court stop eating up kairi nonsense
That’s the way to go Mr. James, totally agree with you!!! No elections without electoral reforms, Elections should be stopped!!!
Hello Edison James, and Lennox Linton, what ever both of you been drinking and smoking get it straight through your heads there will be no postponement off this coming election 6.11.2019 put that in your pipes and smoke it.
Dog biter, it looks like you are the one drinking and smoking; There was no election in Dominica on 06.11.2019!!
It is now time for the president that he is the president for all of the people. We will wait and see.
Right now I am ready for elections. Prolonging it is not acceptable option to me (and I suspect many other Dominicans). Delaying the inevitable is just increasing the pain associated with it.
I think now it is an ego thing for Lennox and the UWP Patriots. They have said no elections without reform so they do not want to appear to be a laughing stock by contesting an election without reform. However their participation in nominations is already a form of participation.
If we want to really remove the current dictatorial regime, no amount of dirty list can make them win. I personally believe that putting ego aside efforts should continue to look at other ways to skin this election cat.
One option we should never forget is the power of God. When we give it to Him, do not take it back into our hands. Two days of severe weather preventing all overseas voters from coming by both sea and plane.
But since we want to be god, know that no amount of security can stop…
Step in the right direction, Mr Linton and Team. Additionally, I believe that as an adjunct to display to the President and country your seriousness and simultaneously to let Dr. Skerrit know that he does not run things in Dominica, the matter should be taken to court seeking an injunction for the delay or abandonement of the elections till the voters list is sanitized. In that way the issue is approached in a civil and logical manner.
It will also show to the regional and international press the true nature of our president, is he impartial or not. This action will prevent the theft of the elections and the use of force. An apparent plan since the, OAS observer Mission, Gold standard for free and fair elections were not invited to observe but security forces were invited from other Caribbean islands. Let’s hope common sense prevails. Mr Savarin is uniquely placed, judging from his experience of 1979 to address the issue. This gives him an opportunity to save his presidency.
@Ras B, It looks like you too had the same drink I had!!
Sorry, I’m not optimistic that anything positive will change even though I earnestly hope that common sense and fairness will prevail. Dominica is no bastion of democracy. One man runs things in the country. This man, Roosevelt Skerrit, does everything only when it is politically advantageous to him and his party. The colossal amount of lawlessness that has occurred under the watch of this severely corrupt regime, to expose it will lead to long prison terms for the perpetrators. Self preservation, staying out of jail, is Skerrit’s #1 priority.
Do it my way or the highway. Where were you James when your party was asking for voter ID cards? Where were you when your party filled an injunction to delay the passage of a bill that would allow the use of voter ID cards? Wasn’t it the same law that was in place when you called a snap election in 2000? Did you request cleansing the list or the use of ID cards. James you are just a dirty hypocrit. If your party is going to win the election as they have said, why postpone the election to give Skerrit a longer time in office and extend the suffering of Dominicans, you idiots. It appears that the BS that you all are peddling is not bee bought.
A a u come out eh..call for non violent protest instead. De date remains. I run things in DA. Smoke dat
Did someone say no refund for flight changes or cancellations?
He knows what is going to happen if no reform has been made and the December date is kept.
As far as voting on December 6 is concerned I think it’s over. Election should not even be part of the meeting because no way we can go into an election in this kind of atmosphere. So here is what I would expect to come from the meeting:
1. Election is suspended until a later date
2. The formation of an interim government to prepare us for free and fair election that we all can trust
3. Mr. Button is replaced as chairman of the election committee
4. Daniel Carbon is replaced as police commissioner
5. After all the above have taken place Charles Angelo Savarin should resign as president because he is part of the cause of the problem we now experiencing.
6. Going forward Irving Mcyntyre should be the interim pM since he is the only one the poison Tony will stay far from
7. Mr. Claude Weeks as police commissioner
8. Mr. Boston Boso as election commissioner since we need someone that will put country before politics and I see no better person than Boso.
I applaud everything you mentioned great analysis and presentation.
Good idea…….the date should be chances.
People living out of Dominica for the last 5 years or more should not be allowed to vote at all. Using passports as a form of id is fine but should be checked throughly.
electoral reform Edison get a life you of all people there will be No election postponed Dec 6 will be the date. why you did not ask the DFP for electoral reform when you run and won with same system. those white men you all owing want to come and take Dominica money and pay them back. if you know what’s best for you take your Little party from linton and run again. by the way the wake for your party will be on the 6 of Dec
Hmmmmmmm
Let’s wait and see..Hope mr president does not waste patriot Linton’s time tomorrow just to talk nonsense! In the meantime, the protests should get bigger and bigger!
Skerrit
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Whey is di money?
Edison get a life! there is not going to be any election postponed dec 6 will be the date. why you did not ask DFP for electoral reform when you won on the same electoral system take your party from Linton and run again power hungry those bills you want to pay those guys waiting for there money.