Request to advance commencement of payment to parliamentarians to be referred to Standing Orders Committee

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says he will refer to the Standing Orders Committee of the House of Assembly for its consideration and submission, a request by former and current parliamentarians to adjust the commencement of the payment of parliamentarians’ salaries after a general election.

Skerrit said in parliament earlier this week, that Former Prime Minister of Dominica Edison James and Former MP of Roseau Central Norris Prevost Parliamentary Representatives for the Salisbury Constituency, Hector John and Roseau North MP, Danny Lugay made inquiries that regard to both the Clerk of the House and the speaker of the House of Assembly.

According to the Prime Minister, the parliamentarians are claiming that their salaries should be paid from the day after the polls as opposed to the day on which the oath of allegiance is taken.

“I move that the issue of the commencement of the payment of salaries to elected members of the House of Assembly and senators be referred to the Standing Orders Committee for its consideration and submission to this honourable house,” he said.

Skerrit said under the standing orders, the committee that is charged with that responsibility will be the Standing Orders Committee, because an amendment would have to be made to the standing orders.

He added that the Committee is free to invite anybody they wish, to contribute to the discussion.

The Prime Minister explained that in the case of Mr. James, a claim was being made “way back to 1990” when the former prime minister entered parliament.

“If the clerk of the House and the Speaker would have taken that decision, then you would understand you would have opened a Pandora’s box and then there would be a serious complication of the system, because every parliamentarian from 1978 would have to be dealt with in terms of their salary, in terms of their gratuity, in terms of their pension,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister says he believes that the “clinical way” to deal with this matter is to start now, going forward rather than going backwards beginning with the day after the polls for elected members of parliament and in the case of a senator, the day after the person got appointed.

“So there is some little back pay, some reimbursements for some, a little stimulus for some in this Covid period…This is before Parliament for its determination,” Skerrit stated.

He cautioned against going beyond the 10th Parliament.

“We have to ensure that decisions that we make have to be for the orderly conduct of the proceedings of the house and that whatever decisions we take, especially if we are going to go back to the 9th Parliament or the 8th Parliament or the 7th Parliament that they will be inherent implications and that no matter where you stop somebody is going to feel that you have discriminated against them,” he remarked.

He added, “And it doesn’t appear to be partisan in nature.”

However, Parliamentary Representative for the Mahaut Constituency, Rayburn Blackmoore, criticized the opposition’s suggestion.

“The members on the other side who have said consistently that the country is broke, there is no money, suddenly, the country has money…These guys don’t want to work; it’s just take and take and take…,” Blackmoore remarked and asked, “No money, the country is broke but you want to go back 20 years to get money from the public’s purse?””

Dominica News Online (DNO) has sought comment from Prevost and James on the matter. Prevost has declined to comment at this stage and we hope to hear from the former prime minister in a subsequent story.