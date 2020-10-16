Rescue operation at Thibaud Primary School

Students at the Thibaud Primary School had a hands-on learning experience on Tuesday morning as they undertook a rescue operation upon their arrival at the learning institution.

In response to the unpleasant and disturbing sight of a number of baby sea turtles in distress, the students and staff members sprang into action.

“This morning a few of the early students who arrived with me saw some turtles in the drain, and whilst crossing the street we saw some that were crushed by vehicles,” Teacher, Nicaela Thomas, told Dominica News Online (DNO).

She continued, “We also saw some more in the drains leading up to the school yard, and in the school yard itself, we had a few live turtles.”

Assisted by other teachers including Jyonelle Daniel, Leanna Honore, one parent Fernix Thomas and the schools janitor, Francess George, the students successfully executed their mission.

According to Miss Thomas, students who were involved in the rescue mission were delighted to have participated in assisting the turtles.

“The students were very excited and they were looking in the grass, through the drains and even in the culvert to see if they could save any live turtles. When we got to the beach they assisted greatly in ushering the turtles back to the sea,” she recounted.

Thomas said it is her hope that from the experience, the students have learned an important life lesson which they will pass on in the future.