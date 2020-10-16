Rescue operation at Thibaud Primary School

Students at the Thibaud Primary School had a hands-on learning experience on Tuesday morning as they undertook a rescue operation upon their arrival at the learning institution.
In response to the unpleasant and disturbing sight of a number of baby sea turtles in distress, the students and staff members sprang into action.
“This morning a few of the early students who arrived with me saw some turtles in the drain, and whilst crossing the street we saw some that were crushed by vehicles,” Teacher, Nicaela Thomas, told Dominica News Online (DNO).
She continued, “We also saw some more in the drains leading up to the school yard, and in the school yard itself, we had a few live turtles.”
Assisted by other teachers including Jyonelle Daniel, Leanna Honore, one parent Fernix Thomas and the schools janitor, Francess George, the students successfully executed their mission.
According to Miss Thomas, students who were involved in the rescue mission were delighted to have participated in assisting the turtles.
“The students were very excited and they were looking in the grass, through the drains and even in the culvert to see if they could save any live turtles. When we got to the beach they assisted greatly in ushering the turtles back to the sea,” she recounted.
Thomas said it is her hope that from the experience, the students have learned an important life lesson which they will pass on in the future.
7 Comments
Excellent adventure for our young people and vital lessons about caring and protecting the endangered sea turtles. The Thibaud Primary School might want to share their full experience and exchange ideas with Rosalie Bay (https://rosaliebaydominica.com/adventure/turtles.php) in case this happens again.
Very nice! Blessings and hats off to all who assisted in the effort of rescuing the baby turtles!!
That must have been a fantastic experience for these youngsters. I am certain they will remember this for a long time.
I would encourage the teacher(s) to have each student write and submit a small report highlighting there participation and experience. Each student should then be awarded grade points for participation.
Excellent learning experience. Kudoos for a job well done.
I just love this comment. It is full, rich with pride in the students/teachers/parents and their efforts and it comes with wholesome recommendations for student recognition and reward. VERY refreshing.
Aww lol. This is so cool. I could imagine their excitement.
This is the type of stories that make me keep reading DNO not the foolish political views of foolish people.
@Larri
Why are you so thin skinned and petulant? You sound uninformed and foolish!!! Let people’s views contend!
So your comment is absurdity and balderdash.
On the substantive matter, i think it’s on point. Good initiative. The students must have been really thrilled to be part of this!!