Researchers say Eastern Caribbean and Haiti still in danger despite containment of COVID-19 in these countries

Researchers say the Coronavirus has been contained in the Eastern Caribbean and Haiti but they say this does not mean that the Caribbean is out of danger.

Chairman of the UWI COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Clive Landis, said on Friday that the Caribbean has avoided “the kind of outbreak, the kind of epidemic that we’ve seen in many European countries…and North America. We’ve avoided that,”.

He said, “When you look at the growth trajectories, they are basically flat”.

However, the UWI researcher insists that containment does not mean that the virus has been wiped out in the region, adding that the Caribbean will have to learn to live with its threat for another year.

“I want to stress that when you have achieved containment…you are looking to find cases in clusters and having a cluster, there’s nothing wrong with that. That actually shows you are doing your surveillance. We map how each Caribbean country has done from the first case and we can say quite confidently that these countries have achieved containment,” Landis says..

He also advises that before opening their borders to international travel, every Caribbean destination should have public health nurses who are trained in detecting acute respiratory illnesses in every hotel and all areas of potential risk.

Landis also addressed a range of subjects including what countries must look for in order to determine whether or not they’ve reached their peak, the projections for the region and the future of travel, which he says will likely include immunity passports and health certificates.