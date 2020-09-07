Residents continue efforts to restore Delices-Petite Savanne Road with some govt assistance

Attorney, Singoala Blomvqist Williams, who spearheaded efforts to restore the Delices-Petite Savanne Road, has welcomed Government’s decision to provide some assistance, however, she says more money will be needed to complete the project.
The road, which connected several communities on the south-east of Dominica, was severely damaged due to the passage of Tropical Storm (TS) Erika in 2015 and was further affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
Built in 1996 by the United Workers Party (UWP), this road was built to benefit farmers and people from Petite Savanne, Delices and other villages as far north as La Plaine, creating opportunities for internal trade among the villages. It was also viewed as an experiment in community agroforestry stimulus development on the island.
As a direct beneficiary of the road, Blomvqist Williams, who resides at Pointe Mulatre, with the assistance of villagers, spearheaded a project to clear the area at a time when it appeared to be forsaken.
Following an announcement by Minister for Public Works, Senator Cassani Laville, that the government was prepared to assist with the project, Blomvqist Williams and the minister met on September 2, 2020, to discuss the way forward for the completion of the road.
According to Blomvqist, the government has only promised to build a bridge and a culvert as part of the works and expects that the residents will complete the project. However, with over $100,000 of her money already invested in the works, the attorney says more money will be needed.
“That road is our lifeline. As you know, Delices is very far from Roseau and without a road infrastructure, you cannot really develop,” Blomqvist-Williams told Dominica News Online. “When the road was built, we saw a lot of developments taking place. We had hotels, guest houses and it was just a booming community. You could have interactions between the neighboring villages and it was just good for everybody.”
She said another benefit was the ease of travel as “it would take me 35-40 minutes to get to town on the ‘Back Road’ but nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes through La Plaine.”
Blomqvist-Williams said that in a project that has not been without its challenges, the assistance by other villagers has been “invaluable.”
“We started in 2015 but after Maria we had to abandon and I had my personal issues and I could not face both at a time but this year we regrouped and then we restarted,” she stated. “I have a lot of support from the communities of both Delices and Petite Savanne because they have started clearing the road on their side. The sweat equity they have put in is invaluable. My people are very, very community-minded and that came to bear for that project.”
Though she welcomed the government’s pledge of support, Blomvqist admitted the project is costly and said more assistance would have been welcomed.
“Initially I thought they were going to take over the project but the Minister has promised to do these two things for us. I have two machines there, I have to pay an operator, I have to pay to clear, pay for diesel and it is expensive but you have to do what you have to do,” she explained.
Senator Laville has publicly commended the efforts of the communities to make the road motorable but noted that there are areas in which the government must intervene.
“There are areas for us to get involved and give advice, particularly on the technical front because this activity is not just clearing. Road safety is of tremendous concern for us and it is a priority for us and that is part of the reason why the government has not endeavoured to clear this road as yet,” he stated while conducting a walkthrough of the area.
Laville also indicated that based on geotechnical reports, the government had been advised that the land was unstable a few years back hence, the decision to not get involved sooner.
“But right now we have been reassessing and based on what we are seeing along that road network, we are safer to allow the road to be cleared and to embark on this venture right now,” he said.
The Minister further cautioned that the clearance of this road does not make it permissible for the individuals to resettle in the Petite Savanne area as it is still deemed unsafe.
He is hopeful that the attitude of residents of the Southeast will resonate throughout the country where citizens take action rather than “being dependent on the government.”
That is so true. Opposition gangers can only talk and always think they cant do anything but talk. They are such fakes. They cant even use their real names. A bunch of cowards.
Government is responsible for securing and building infrastructure to promote the progression and growth for the populace which it governs. There is a definite lack of recognition of this fact here in our country. When you hear the government telling us they spent this and they spent that to build a road or a bridge, they seem to want us to think they are doing us a favor. No, it is your job as an elected official in the government to provide these amenities for the people. You people in government need to understand what your job is, and what it isn’t.
I suspect that is why they wanted to turn their back on it. UWP build it. Regardless if it affected domincan lives. Left to them everybody would have to make the round through Pond Casse. Thank you Mrs. Williams. Indeed that road made connectivity easier and the people were able to set up little cottage industries. Its a dead zone now. After bagatelle that is it. nothing.
Good job Singoala i have fool confidence in you always know you are a hard working woman and have a very soft hart your assistant will not go unnoticed keep up the good work . Like i always say you dont have to be a politician to do something for your country.
Everyone is forgetting SIRI ? The guy on you tube who was pressing the issue of the road and actually started working on it with the help of the villagers. Government came in the picture late . As usual….
What is Laville talking about with regards to geotechnical assessment. If this sort of assesment is done for all the roads in Dominica them most of the roads on the island should be abandoned.
Dominica is relatively a young island in the Caribbean and it is prone to landslides/mudslides all over the country.
Ridiculous!
“He is hopeful that the attitude of residents of the Southeast will resonate throughout the country where citizens take action rather than “being dependent on the government.”
That’s what the bloody government is there for. Provide (adequate) infrastructure for it’s citizens – but no, Mr. Wannabe Dictator needs to build a 60+million home.
I wish more Dominicans could see the corruption and especially the indifference towards the populations actual needs. Such a shame
While it’s great that Singola and the community are taking this on, it’s also disgusting that the Government doesn’t deem it significant enough to take over. The community of Delices, rather like Scotts Head, has been abandoned by the government since Hurricane Maria. The PM’s $32000 monthly rent could pay for this public road to be rehabilitated. It’s shameful.
That is the whole idea of partnership between the private sector and communities and the government.
The MP should be congratulated for organizing such community project.
This is an example of doing something instead of just talking. We do not have to be in Cabinet to do something for your community.
Joe, you spoiling it brother by trying to show your PM as the organiser of this project when clearly it was his decision to abandon the community of Petite Savanne and not repair that road after Erica. I remember that like yesterday my brother. You may have forgotten that but I and many others have not. This is pathetic man and if I were PM I would feel embarrassed by your claim that is patently false. The initiative was taken by by Singoala. At least, let’s be honest about that.
Who said anything about the PM. Certainly not me in this post.
Let us be honest. It was not me who dishonestly use voo doo arithmetic for my way de money campaign. I do not know how many zeros in a billion. Now with all that derisk
and blacklist going on I wish I knew.
So which MP I was talking about ?? I certainly did not say PM. In communication theory people see what they want to see and hear what they want to hear. Why did you not see that I was talking about public sector and private sector partnership. Read it again with your eyes open.
The government considered this sight unsafe. The people has access to an other road to go to Roseau. But because of the initiative of the community the government has reconsidered its policy after the community’s petition.
Feller, you mad man? Years not Mrs. Williams working on that road along with some people from the community. ONLY NOW!!!! they see it fit to lend a hand! They tried to make the area a complete dead zone. But time will tell. Just like how they helped with Lindo Park. The government does be like the person that wont take the important message simply because it doesnt like the messenger.
Congratulate the MP for what ? He haven’t done sh…
“Attorney, Singoala Blomvqist Williams, who spearheaded efforts to restore the Delices-Petite Savanne Road”
So which MP I am talking about?
Although a geotechnical report was made “a few years back” that deemed the land in relation to the road unstable, we have thankfully moved on.
If a similar geotechnical report made that deemed the entire Petite Savanne area unsafe perhaps it is also time to reassess and move on. To my understanding, the village and surrounding land suffered no further significant land movement during Hurricane Maria.
That is what Skerrit and his blind followers call progress. What say you, John Josef and all other mouthpieces? DA is like a third world country nowadays but it’s PM resides in a $64,000 a month mansion!
“When the road was built, we saw a lot of developments taking place. We had hotels, guest houses and it was just a booming community. You could have interactions between the neighboring villages and it was just good for everybody.” I suppose she meant when the road was in use.
I would love to see when during those “BEAUTIFUL, BOOMING and PROGRESSIVE DAYS” she made that stunning revelation. My recollection is that it was ALWAYS a never ending lamentation. Things are bad. Nothing good is happening etc. etc. etc.