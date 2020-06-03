Restaurant-goers advised to make reservations to prevent large crowds

Chief Environmental Health Officer, Tassie Thomas, has advised restaurant owners to serve only customers with reservations in order to avoid large crowds congregating at those eating establishments.

Gyms and restaurants have been given permission to reopen.

“Reservations must be made to avoid congregating, so you must call, make your reservations then the owner will accommodate you accordingly,” Thomas said.

She said tables must be spaced 6 feet apart and businesses that cannot maintain the 6 feet distance, shall operate pick-up service only.

Other requirements, according to the environmental health official, are that all tables and chairs should be cleaned and sanitized before opening and after use by each client and groups should not be combined.

“People from the same group can share the same table, you leave groups by themselves,” Thomas stated, pointing out that after each group leaves the tables, the chairs have to be cleaned and sanitized.