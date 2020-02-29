Resurfacing of Roseau streets not part of Roseau Enhancement Project – PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has made it clear that the resurfacing of selected roads which was done in the city of Roseau, is not part of the ‘Roseau Enhancement Project’.

He said this is “routine road maintenance” that is done from time to time.

The streets included Kennedy Avenue, Independence Street and King George V Street

“Instead of patching the road, this week you patch, next week you have to patch again, I gave the direction to just resurface the streets so it gives you a few months reprieve from having to do any surfacing,” he said in a radio address this week.

The prime minister revealed that the ‘Roseau Enhancement Project’ will continue this year.

“We will start with the Great George Street and very soon we will have an engagement of the business owners and the residents of Great George Street so we can apprise them of the scheduling of this project,” he stated.

Skerrit said that once Great George Street is completed, Independence Street and King George V Street will be improved.

Meantime, according to Chief of Police, Daniel Carbon, the police plan to take measures to alleviate the traffic congestion in the city of Roseau.

He said at a press conference recently that they will be moving very quickly to ensure that parking will be permitted on one side of the street in certain areas.

“Hillsborough Street is a very narrow street and cannot accommodate parking on both sides of the street and so we will be demarcating one side of that street only for parking and the other side will be for no parking,” Carbon said.

He said ‘keep clear’ signs will be added on the entire southern entire side of Hillsborough Street and measures will also be taken on Hanover Street and King George V Street to ensure that traffic congestion is reduced.