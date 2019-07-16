Retired Dominican educator publishes memoirs

Retired educator and former principal of the Grand Fond Primary School and Castle Bruce Secondary School, Hatty Prince Leslie has published a book entitled ‘Memoirs Of A Dominican Educator.’

In an interview with Dominica News Online, Leslie said this book was produced simply to record the memorable events and activities which formed part of her career over a period of 36 years (1981 – 2017). She said it allows for numerous stakeholders, groups, students and individuals who contributed to the success of her career, to reminisce on their active participation and on the joy and satisfaction which was accomplished as a result.

“It was not difficult to do the book because it was my own experiences, things that I achieved and I must say very, very few disappointments,” she stated.

Leslie said her message to other educators is to be interested in what they do and if it’s not within them, then it is going to be difficult. She said educators should really like what they are doing and make it practical.

“Once you see it’s practical, you are going to enjoy it. Be interested in what you do or else it will be a burden to you, and do it with a big heart,” she encouraged.

The book can be purchased at Jay’s Book store for $30.00, on Amazon for $15 US or through Leslie herself.

The former educator-turned author said she is grateful to God and to all those who supported her.