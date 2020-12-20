Retired fire officer encourages former colleagues to remain disciplined

After 29 years of sterling service, long-serving station officer Michael Warrington has bid farewell to the Dominica Fire and Ambulance Service and is encouraging his former colleagues to remain disciplined to ensure the advancement of the profession.

Speaking to Dominica News Online (DNO) the retiree who served from August 1, 1991, to December 4, 2020, revealed that he fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a fire officer and though the journey wasn’t always easy, he is delighted that he got the opportunity to serve the state.

“I believe that at this time I can look back and say that I have fought a good fight and I have finished my course so now its time for me to say goodbye and so I am living happily having served at that level as station officer I think it speaks volume for me and I am very happy that I was able to serve at that level and most importantly be highly respected by the ranks an file by the fire department,” he said.

Although at the time he entered the service, resources to execute daily duties were limited, Warrington says he is delighted that much has changed and the service has improved significantly which makes the job a lot easier.

He encouraged his colleagues, to “continue to be an example to the young ones, especially those in my group because the fire and ambulance service is less in their hands as far as senior management. ”

Warrington’s message to new recruits is to “remember we are the agent of change, therefore certain things need some adjustments and changes and I am very sure that you all are capable of doing so. Remain focused, keep the discipline, because you can have all the talent and skills but if you are not disciplined, then all your skills will go in vain.”

Fire Chief Josiah Dupuis described Warrington’s departure as bittersweet.

“He is my course mate and I stand here happy for him and his family and I stand here with a certain level of sadness because I consider it a loss for me personally and certainly I know it is a loss for the fire service to lose such an outstanding station officer,” Dupuis said.