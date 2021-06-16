Return of cruise ships to Dominica rescheduled to July 27, Covid-19 cases on Royal Caribbean cause for concern says DASPA CEO

July 27th 2021 has been set as the new date for the return of cruise ships to Dominica since the closing of Dominica’s borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dominica was expected to welcome its first cruise ship on June 6th, 2021, however, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille, said in an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention in the United States decided to make some changes regarding the operation of cruise lines. He said as a result, DASPA had to make adjustments to the reopening schedule.
Recently, Cruise operator Royal Caribbean was hit with a new outbreak of COVID-19 impacting two guests onboard its Celebrity Millennium ship. This comes just weeks after the cruise line returned to sea, having met the CDC’s comprehensive guidelines.
According to an article on in express.co.uk, the cruise ship was reported to be in the Caribbean when the guests were discovered to have the virus. The individuals were asymptomatic and are currently in isolation; being monitored on board the ship. It is not yet clear if this small impact will have any effect on the CDC’s decision to allow cruises to resume sailing.
Bardouille expressed this situation as a cause of concern for the region.
“This is a matter of concern for the entire region. We have to ensure that we take on measures as instructed by the Ministry of Health that will enable us to prevent, control and ensure there is no further spread of that disease utilizing the ports of entry from Dominica.”
He stated that because of incidents like these, DASPA in collaboration with the Ministry of Health will ensure the creation of the necessary barriers to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when cruise ships arrive on island.
He said protocols which were already established have not changed and indicated that only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to go ashore within a particular corridor and participate in island tours.
DASPA’s CEO further assured the general public that safety of citizens is their number one priority.
“We want to reassure the public that the aspect of safety is the first thing on our minds in terms of reopening of the ports and so we are continually working with all the stakeholders based on the protocols established through various agencies.”
He noted that procedures carried out in the Douglas-Charles Airport will be similar within the port entries.
7 Comments
From today’s Guardian Newspaper:
“More than 350 Indonesian doctors have contracted Covid-19 despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, officials said, as concerns rise about the efficacy of some vaccines against more virulent virus strains.”
Quality made in China. Remember our double doctor, his wife, that so called President and the minister for health had a choice, either the quality product from China or the AZ from the UK. We all know that they didn’t take the Chinese one, they left that ‘quality product’ for all you to try. But I guess all you still love YOUR PM.
Gimme a freaking break!!! How could we welcome visitors on June 6 when the renovations etc to the berth are now where near complete?
And which cruise line had to come here first?
LMAO!! COVID cases on the boat caused setbacks.
Like we dottish.
What a paradox 🙄. The same cruise lines which are requesting our people are vaccinated as a prerequisite for their return are themselves carrying infected passengers? Hmm. A warning.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/travel/2021/06/10/cruise-covid-celebrity-vaccine/.
So we are only going to allow vaccinated people to spread corona virus in Dominica? Is one type of spread different from another? If you read carefully, the cruise was fully vaccinated. Where do we go from here? Should we close forever or start to think logically.