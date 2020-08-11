Returning Dominicans all test negative for COVID-19; public asked to cooperate to prevent resurgence of virus

Minister for Health, Dr. Irving McIntyre has revealed that over the past 3 weeks more than 300 Dominicans have returned home and have all tested negative for Covid-19.
Dominica’s borders were opened to nationals in mid-July and to international travellers on Friday, August 7th.
“Over the past 3 weeks, we have welcomed home over 300 of our fellow Dominicans and so far, we are happy to report that none of them has tested positive for Covid-19 and our numbers remain at 18 confirmed cases and 18 recovered,” he said.
According to him, it has been 71 days since the country’s last diagnosed cases of Covid-19 and so now, non-nationals are able to come to our shores.
Reports surfaced on the weekend that two returning passengers tested positive for COVID-19 but National Epidemiologist, Dr. Shallaudin Ahmed explained at a news conference on Monday that two individuals who returned positive rapid tests, both tested negative after taking PCR tests. He said both passengers are on home quarantine.
Health Minister McIntyre has given the assurance that the government’s primary focus continues to be the health and safety of Dominicans.
He said, therefore, the government of Dominica through the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment and other stakeholders, continues to take all necessary precautions to keep all Dominicans safe.
According to the Minister, protocols have been formulated and implemented at all ports of entry for low, medium and high-risk travellers and as a precaution, all persons entering Dominica should have a negative PCR Test from a nationally approved or state-regulated lab.
“This test should be taken 24 to 72 hours prior to arrival,” he stated. “Travelers will also need to submit a health screening questionnaire with the PCR Test results uploaded.”
Dr. McIntyre explained that the questionnaire needs to be submitted 24 hours prior to arrival.
He said the correct document can be found at domcovid19.dominica.gov.dm.
Dr. McIntyre further explained that once the correct form has been submitted a code will be generated and subsequently, approval may be or may not be granted.
“It is because we have been adhering to the necessary public health and social measures put in place that we have been able to get to this point of no active cases and no evidence of community spread,” he pointed out… “We all remember the anxiety associated with a country on lockdown and we seek the cooperation of the public to keep this from happening again.”
5 Comments
@HI FIVE, I am with you about that, it is not easy to get this test and released before 3 days–not in a city like Toronto, with more than 3 million people, where I now live and is hoping to get to Dominica, from here, by the next 4 months. 7 days would be much better.
And what is it about that questionnaire, needs to be submitted 24 hours prior to arrival? How is that going to work out? I need to know.
Dr. McIntyre, the AIRPORTS have reopened not the Roseau Ferry Terminal at least. When will Express des Isles be allowed to resume travel to Dominica?
HOTEP!
As far as I know, the French borders are still closed.
The 72 hours needs to be reviewed. The test results sometimes takes 48 hours. So to get that then book to travel the time frame is not realistic. Antigua gives travelers 7days after the test
@Hi Five, What has Antigua, ways of doing things got to do with Dominica, if Antigua pee against the wind we have to do it as well?