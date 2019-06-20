Roach to Baron – Adhere to NYC Code of Conduct or resign

Chief Youth Development Officer, John Roach has called on president of the National Youth Council (NYC), Paul Baron to do “the honourable thing and resign” if he cannot adhere to the NYC Code of Conduct.

Roach’s statement comes in the wake of a call by former executive member of the NYC, Stephenson “Jeff” Bellot for Baron’s resignation because of his public endorsement of Cozier Ftrederick, the Dominica Labour Party’s candidate for the Salybia Constituency. Bellot accused Baron of violating the constitution of the NYC .

“The [NYC] Constitution is very clear about partisan politics affiliation and persons who present themselves to represent the youth at this level should at all cost conduct themselves as stipulated by the constitution,” he said.

Roach added, “This behaviour by the leadership of the NYC is unacceptable as it has the tendency and the potential to undermine the confidence of the youth who look up to the NYC to address their concerns at the community, district or national level.”

Roach further stated that bearing in mind that the members of NYC may be affiliated to different political parties, “those who don’t share the NYC president’s political persuasion are likely to distrust his leadership judgement on their behalf.”

He said these factors were taken into consideration when the constitution of the NYC was being drafted and further amendments which followed, “particularly to ensure that the Code of Conduct is adhered to by persons who serve on the Executive. If the president cannot adhere to the Code of Conduct of the National Youth Council, he should do the honourable thing – resign.”

Section 3, Article VIII (Code of Conduct) of the NYC constitution addresses the issue of political expression and affiliation by Executive members of the council. It states:

“No member of the National Executive shall demonstrate openly in public forum, media appearance, political platform, or at such public events, show his partnership to any political party as this may have the potential to undermine the integrity and independence of the NYC. However, an Executive member is free to his independent political affiliation and is free to attend any political gathering. This also applies to any elected officer or staff of the Council.”

Roach also referred to section 4 of the NYC constitution which states that no representative shall misrepresent his organization’s position on any matter in public at Meetings of the General Assembly.

According to that section, “A member found acting in such a manner shall be subject to disciplinary action not excluding expulsion. In like manner, if a representative is found to be guilty of breach of conduct and it is found that this particular offence represents the official position of his organization then the organization itself shall also be subject to disciplinary action not excluding expulsion from the NYC.”

The NYC constitution further states that the youth of Dominica are united in cause and have organized themselves in order to ensure a strong voice and active participation for the furtherance and protection of the interests and rights of youth.

“We will vigorously maintain our policy of an independent National Youth Council, free from partisan influence and capable of making independent decisions in the interest of all Dominican youth,” the NYC constitution declares.

Dominica News Online (DNO) will publish a response from Baron in a subsequent article.