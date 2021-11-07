Road network improvement to result in safer travel and enhanced economic opportunities says PM Skerrit

The Government of Dominica is continuing its efforts to enhance the road network across the island making travel around the country safer, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said.
While delivering his address during Dominica’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence ceremony on November 3rd, the Prime Minister said that the road improvement programme will also improve socio-economic opportunities for the many communities.
“We have begun the rehabilitation of the east coast road. This $127 million project will ensure that residents in that zone will be safer and more secure when traversing that road daily and limit impacts from extreme weather events in the future,” Skerrit said.
He said work is continuing on the Hillsborough Bridge in Layou.
“The Layou East Coast Road between the Hillsborough Bridge to Yorke Valley Bridge is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to be completed by December 2022,” the Prime Minister stated. “This EC$11.5 million investment is expected to create new opportunities for investment in agriculture and tourism.”
He said the section of the road between the Yorke Valley Bridge and Warner will follow and is expected to be completed in the next phase.
The geotechnical service for the Loubiere to Bagatelle Road Project has been completed and the detailed designs are being finalized and according to the Prime Minister, construction work is on course to begin in the second quarter of the New Year.
“This project will significantly improve the resilience and safety of the roadway,” he said.
17 Comments
I am asking overeducated WEH,where is the Commonwealth of Dominica passport made and what is the name of the company making the Commonwealth of Dominica passports?For your brainless head ONLY,passport is not sold.The programme is CBI (citizenship by investment)..There are Dominican citizens living overseas who does not have a passport.The programme is selling citizenship not selling passport.A Dominican passport cost $100 ec a citizenship is much more.Uninformed UWP.
If only 5% of the $127 million was spent on creating dedicated cycle lanes and cycle trails we would be healthier and there would be less pollutant emmissions.
I am not an engineer but my grandfather, with no formal tertiary education, was a better a better road engineer than the engineering “coshonie” work I see around Dominica.
If this road expansion project is an example of Dominica’s best civil engineering talent? God help us. I suggest these so-called engineers go back to school to become more proficient in highway engineering. That will require that they earn a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Still, most if not all should acquire an internship with a consulting firm or a municipal transportation department to gain practical experience in the field. If we can’t such people in Dominica, then we should outsource engineering talent.
@Telemaque, do you know the width of the new road? I didn’t see the information in the article. Please enlighten the readers.
Under Skerrit
Night landing,New Roseau hospital,New Marigot hospital,Stadium,State house,Extension of DC airport.E O Leblanc highway.N O Liverpool highway.NEP.Yes We Care.Clear harbour.$300 for people over 70.Pit toilet eradication.York Valley bridge.New Roseau bridge.Belvue Chopin city.Hillsborough gardens village.School bus service.Roseau valley road.Increase in minimum wage.Cochrane road.Kapinski hotel.Land sold at $1 sqft to squatters.12 new health centers.REMOVAL OF HOSPITAL USER FEES.Portsmouth fishing complex,Georgetown housing.Grandfonde housing.New Grammer school.Emergency medical funds.Scottshead seawall.Sultan road.St.Aroment- Bathestate road.Castlebruce housing.Jimmit housing.Bigger police force.Bigger nursing service.More Firemen.DCP reopened.37,000 registered vehicles.Layout emergency center.Geothermal.100% water supply.AllSaints university.Macoucherie bridge.Natalie bridge.Free medical for 60yrs and above.Petrol Caribs.Newtown primary school and many more.LABOUR POWER.
When I first saw that new road I was convinced it was a sidewalk as it is so narrow and has no proper drainage system.
Could you imagine the flow of water gushing down that steep incline after a heavy downpour? This alley will be seriously undermined and eroded.
Skerrit gives the Dominican people half-baked projects and they gladly accept them. They are easily satisfied with mediocrity. Pitiful indeed!
I don’t see how driving on that narrow bit of can make travel safe.
I see drive ways leading into people’s garages, and around their private private property which are wider than than that horseback Roosevelt conceived is going to make travel by driving on that safe.
A child with commonsense can see what is going to happen by the time the time the first torrential rain comes along.
Roosevelt is a clown, who knows how little it takes to fool his audiences gallavnting around his circus.
So, wasting a few millions to impress the inferior minds is another of his pleasure.
By the time it’s all washed away that will give him the opportunity to give a contract to one of his cronies to do it again, by which time somebody will walk away with another brown paperbag from under somebody table full with money eh!
Hahahahahahahahah.
The Govt has The Power of Eminent Domain. The could use that and enlargen the road this road looks like a Couldmay job. It is an insult if it is raining i can see more accidents there. REALLY this piece of crap is terrible. My driveway is twice bigger……Shame on the people who construct this.
is this a one way road?
What about the Petite Savanne to Delices road
While DLP working UWP GOSSIPING.
You call that working? I call the appeasement.That looks like a farm road.Dominica deserve better!!!!
Busy selling passports outside of Azaban supermarket?
Every time before election ‘road rehabilitation’ starts in Dominica and usually comes to an abrupt halt when election is finished. Skerrit has been using this ploy for years now and Dominicans still fall for it. Other election pie in the sky, new university to come to Portsmouth, International Airport works to commence shortly after election, geothermal to come on grid within a year… DOMINICA WAKE UP!
Another Independence Anniversary and yet another set of empty promises for political expedience. A pending election, Independence Anniversary and New Year’s Day, Mr. Skerrit offers the nation a copious number of promises like individuals dressed up as Santa Claus offering the children toys every Christmas.
What most Dominicans desire is a real and positive change in their socio economic status. Things like good paying jobs, job security, livable wages, economic prosperity, a national health scheme, equity in the distribution of the country’s resources the people desire these to come to fruition. They are livid with the many unfulfilled commitments.
Is there an imminent election in the air? Oh, Grand Bay buy-election! No wonder this flurry of ‘quickies’.
So is this not a real road under construction or just an artist impression? You guys are unbelievable. I suspect that you belong to the Dominica branch of Q’Anon.