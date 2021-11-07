Road network improvement to result in safer travel and enhanced economic opportunities says PM Skerrit

The Government of Dominica is continuing its efforts to enhance the road network across the island making travel around the country safer, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said.

While delivering his address during Dominica’s 43rd Anniversary of Independence ceremony on November 3rd, the Prime Minister said that the road improvement programme will also improve socio-economic opportunities for the many communities.

“We have begun the rehabilitation of the east coast road. This $127 million project will ensure that residents in that zone will be safer and more secure when traversing that road daily and limit impacts from extreme weather events in the future,” Skerrit said.

He said work is continuing on the Hillsborough Bridge in Layou.

“The Layou East Coast Road between the Hillsborough Bridge to Yorke Valley Bridge is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to be completed by December 2022,” the Prime Minister stated. “This EC$11.5 million investment is expected to create new opportunities for investment in agriculture and tourism.”

He said the section of the road between the Yorke Valley Bridge and Warner will follow and is expected to be completed in the next phase.

The geotechnical service for the Loubiere to Bagatelle Road Project has been completed and the detailed designs are being finalized and according to the Prime Minister, construction work is on course to begin in the second quarter of the New Year.

“This project will significantly improve the resilience and safety of the roadway,” he said.