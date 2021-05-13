Rodman Lewis has no psychiatric condition and is fit to be sentenced says psychiatrist

A long-awaited psychiatric report by the court before handing down sentence against Rodman Moses Lewis has finally been delivered and based on the assessment of Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Nadia Wallace, the murder convict has no psychiatriic condition and she adds that he has been manipulative in some instances.

Lewis was convicted in November 2020 for the November 2015 murder of his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, Triscia Riviere, following a six and a half week trial.

At a recent sentence hearing at the High Court, the court heard from Dr. Nadia Wallace and a Welfare Officer who both presented reports mandated for sentencing.

Dr. Wallace informed the court that from her evaluation conducted on Lewis on March 29, 2021 with assistance from Dr. Griffin Benjamin, the murder convict is fit to be sentenced.

Under cross examination, when questioned by Defense Attorney, Anthony Commodore concerning Lewis’s admission to the Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU) in November 2015, Dr. Wallace stated that the convict was admitted two weeks after he was charged for Riviere’s murder as he attempted to commit suicide.

She said he was diagnosed with a depressed mood which was characterized by his difficulties in adjusting to a new environment.

“We understood that Mr. Lewis found it difficult to adjust to an environment where he worked and where he was now an inmate. He was also coping with the fact that he has brought shame to his family by his actions,” the psychiatrist stated.

Dr Wallace said however, during Lewis’s five day stay at the APU, it was determined that he was being manipulative as he stated, “if I really wanted to kill myself I would have,” and gave a detailed account of how he would have committed the act.

She said he attempted to show remorse but never took responsibility for his action and refused to demonstrate any emotion.

However, Commodore refuted the doctor’s findings and said Lewis’ suicide attempted is indicative of his level of remorse.

When sentencing, the court must consider four principles which include retribution, prevention, deterrence and rehabilitation.

As such, Commodore suggested that a jail sentence not exceeding 20 years is satisfactory for the murder convict as he “can be rehabilitated.”

“In this case My Lady, I am asking that the court takes rehabilitation into consideration as this is aimed at assisting the offender in reforming his ways so as to become a productive member of society. But I dare say he was already a productive member of society.”

He added that Lewis has shown interest in being rehabilitated back into society as he is learning foreign languages, working with a psychologist at the Dominica State College and a counsellor.

The Attorney further noted that the murder convict has been well behaved in prison and has reported any altercation at the facility to the prison authorizes in writing.

Commodore said Lewis has also written to the committee of justice informing them of certain shortcomings at the prison whilst recommending some changes for the prison operation and they have since written back to him positively.

“My Lady, having been a prison officer himself, he knows and sees things that are going wrong and he tries to get them corrected,” Commodore stated.

The attorney went on to inform the court that Lewis is a mentor to younger prisoners and attempts to convince them “that prison is not a place for them.”

“He is not saying like many others, I’m in there taking my prison so everyone else should take theirs, no. He is trying to warn them against wasting their time in jail,” Commodore said.

According to the defense attorney, Lewis has also written to the mother of the deceased apologizing and seeking her forgiveness but he would like an opportunity to apologise to the entire family.

“He will be remorseful and regret his action until the day he dies. He constantly talks about his child and he intends to build a relationship with him now and even after he is released from prison,” he insisted.

Commodore further asked the court to take into consideration before sentencing Lewis’ non criminal record prior to this conviction.

“As he said, it was the first time in nine years that he and Triscia were involved in a physical altercation. So he’s not a person who gets involved in problems. The support from his family has been overwhelming, especially his mother who has been in court from the start of trial. The fact that he fell through the crack one time after 20 something years, does not make her turn away from her son,” Lewis’ lawyer argued.

Commodore referenced cases which he deemed “heinous and premeditated” namely that of Edward “Alcapone” Green and he said the state never sought the death penalty.

“From all of the state’s witnesses, no one said that on the day of November 3, 2015, Rodman went to Stock Farm with the intention to kill Triscia so I’m asking the court to temper justice with mercy against this man,” Commodore pleaded.

However, Acting Director of Public Prosecution, Sherma Dalrymple, insisted that Lewis cannot be rehabilitated and for this reason, the State is seeking the death penalty.

She said Lewis’s lack of remorse must be a major consideration in sentencing as this will have bearing on his ability to be rehabilitation.

Following submissions from both sides, Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts said that given the circumstances of the case, she will inform all parties involved, on the date of sentencing.