Rodman Moses Lewis: “I am not a murderer; I did not murder Tricia Riviere”

Murder accused Rodman Moses Lewis is maintaining his innocence, after a case by the prosecution which lasted six weeks and in which several witnesses testified against him.

State prosecutor, Sherma Dalrymple, ended the State’s case on November 13, 2020, and as a result, the defendant got an opportunity to present his defense.

With three options posed to him— to give evidence on oath from the witness-box and be liable to cross-examination; to make an unsworn statement from the prisoner’s dock and thereby escape from cross-examination, or, to remain silent— Lewis chose the second.

In an unsworn statement from the prisoner’s dock, Lewis said he “believes” the Investigating Officer and the state witness, Sergeant Chaucer James when he stated, ” The accused never told me he killed Tricia.”

“I believe Mr. Chaucer James because I never stated I killed Tricia to anyone,” he declared.

Rodman stated that even before the matter was formally tried in court, he heard calypsos and read articles in the press which attempted to portray or demonize him as a “vicious individual.”

“I am not a murder nor am I a killer. I worked with non-profit organizations assisting both the youth and elderly and the less fortunate. I was employed at the State Prison as a Prison Officer. Also, I was a member of the parent-teacher association at the school where my son attended,” he told the court.

Adding to his list of good deeds, Lewis started he had undertaken various projects in his community hence, “I am not a murderer, I did not murder Tricia Riviere.”

The defense ended its case after Rodman’s statement and called no witnesses.

The closing arguments by the prosecution and the defense are expected to be heard on Wednesday.