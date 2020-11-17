Rodman Moses Lewis: “I am not a murderer; I did not murder Tricia Riviere”

Murder accused Rodman Moses Lewis is maintaining his innocence, after a case by the prosecution which lasted six weeks and in which several witnesses testified against him.
State prosecutor, Sherma Dalrymple, ended the State’s case on November 13, 2020, and as a result, the defendant got an opportunity to present his defense.
With three options posed to him— to give evidence on oath from the witness-box and be liable to cross-examination; to make an unsworn statement from the prisoner’s dock and thereby escape from cross-examination, or, to remain silent— Lewis chose the second.
In an unsworn statement from the prisoner’s dock, Lewis said he “believes” the Investigating Officer and the state witness, Sergeant Chaucer James when he stated, ” The accused never told me he killed Tricia.”
“I believe Mr. Chaucer James because I never stated I killed Tricia to anyone,” he declared.
Rodman stated that even before the matter was formally tried in court, he heard calypsos and read articles in the press which attempted to portray or demonize him as a “vicious individual.”
“I am not a murder nor am I a killer. I worked with non-profit organizations assisting both the youth and elderly and the less fortunate. I was employed at the State Prison as a Prison Officer. Also, I was a member of the parent-teacher association at the school where my son attended,” he told the court.
Adding to his list of good deeds, Lewis started he had undertaken various projects in his community hence, “I am not a murderer, I did not murder Tricia Riviere.”
The defense ended its case after Rodman’s statement and called no witnesses.
The closing arguments by the prosecution and the defense are expected to be heard on Wednesday.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
21 Comments
“I am not a murderer, I did not murder Tricia Riviere.”–Rodman Moses Lewis
Rodman may I ask you how did Tricia die? What was the state of your mind when you got into that rumble with her? Were you thinking of how much you loved her? Well, no my friend, Love does not kill but the devil does.
You cannot accept that you murder Tricia because it was the wrath of the devil that overpowered your mind at that time, and you allowed him to do this despicable thing against someone whom you claimed to love.
Rodman, what you did was the most inhumane thing that could be done against a human being. Tricia died a vicious death done by your hands and your will, through the wrath of Satan in you, how can you be allowed to say: “I did not murder Tricia”? O gush man!
To the judge I say; Hurry pass the death sentence and please state in the sentence “to die before the next sunrise!”.
To the Prison Warden I say; Fix the gallows overnight and please get a big chain because the rope might burst due to dry rot
To the selected hangman I say; Make sure he die at least 100 times before lowering him
To the undertaker I say; Bury him upside down so in case he wake up he will keep going down not come up
To the family I say; Justice will be done in for Tricia so keep on praying. She is smiling down on us all now for ensuring justice is done.
Considering the nature if this case- Why was he even given the option of an unsworn statement?!?! All witnesses testified against you, all odds are against you, how the hell did this man escape cross examination!?!? This is madness- in a murder trial?@?@
This man really brought up being a member of the PTA!! After you did your crime KNOWING the son was in the house.
You spent 5years ‘relaxing’ on the same family’s hard earned tax dollars, now you won’t even take responsibility for this HEINOUS ACT!
GIVE ME A BREAK! This is heart-wrenching…
You are neither a killer nor a murderer. Could you then tell me what caused her death??
And what, do you suggest, should be done to you??
We must learn that an individual’s body is SACRED, not to be abused by another individual. My dad told us that if your hands are too heavy, put them in your pockets. Self control is an indispensable ingredient to be able to live in this world.
I am sorry both for the lady and you as well but how you make your bed, that’s how you gonna lie in it.
HOTEP!
Rodman which lawyer allowed you to say that none-sense on the stand after you were recorded at the time of the murder of killing Tricia? They allowed you to fry your own self. Sad sad sad… you were better off pleading guilty or showing remorse and apologizing for your actions! Now you deserve to be punished to the fullest extent. Let’s hope your lawyer was not paid.
Rodman I never know you as murderer. I never know you in them things you was always a good yout. Gwopwel can make a man do things but the devil mix with gwopwel can lead you to hell fire homie.
But you making it worse blood. Admit the truth to Jah and let the truth set you free from the hell you in homie. As long as you trying to convince yourself it wasn’t you that did that act. Jail will torment you. you will always feel like you belong outside cuz it was not you. You should have pleaded guilty and ask for leniency or a shorter sentence. You can show remorse and maybe you would be in a much better mind set in prison. Jah guide while you are living this lie in Jail. I hope the truth set you free.
ya the cylinder magically came out by the stove , flew in the air and land on her head while u was standing next to it with your hands behind your back .. bravo
You doe kill her.. so what happen to her? God damnit!!! Bossman I will advise you to take your jail because u will get punished one way or the other…
“Well, she was killed. brutally murdered with a cylinder. So, if you did not kill her, do you know who did?” that could have been a final question posed to Lewis.
He is not taking responsibility for his actions which negatively affected the life of another person who was known and loved by many other people and who was living an independent life of her own.
He needs to learn that actions have consequences.
As much as I refrain from judging or condemning others, Lewis seems to like community projects so maybe he can be given a lifetime of community projects (hard labour) to do while living behind bars, without parole? Imho, he does not seem to be a threat to society.
The Judge must be praying daily for wisdom to exercise the right judgement.
Prayers go out for all affected by this painful situation and for all those who are currently living in fear due to abusive relationships or partners.
“I worked with non-profit organizations assisting both the youth and elderly and the less fortunate.”:
I gave housing to the people of Dominica, so I deserve a multimillion dollar house.
“I was employed at the State Prison as a Prison Officer. Also, I was a member of the parent-teacher association at the school where my son attended.”:
I have been employed by the diaspora, and deserve to rip the gizzard from the local people Dominica, no wonder I am the wealthiest one in the Caribbean as my Forbes, the smallest pocket said?
“Lewis started he had undertaken various projects in his community hence, “I am not a murderer.”:
I have been a faithful servant therefore I deserve to have a house and make the people pay for it.
They tink I should live in a shed, I must have somewhere to live, but the guard who is going to be guarded, make it seem like the DPP is Imputing Improper Motives
So Skerro: with dem big houses, when you and Melo going to have another DomMerican…
such a foolish comment. This comment is not in synch with the news item. Apparently you the commentator has lost your focus. You need to check a psychiatrist
Are you speaking whilst having a dream. Where is the collaboration with the news item?
How long have I been waiting for this response, due to the inability to behold upon the satirical connotation associated with the intended satire.
I have been laughing really hard at the number negative red thumbs.
Read the piece again, make another comment that is related to the intended satire, you know like a calypso using satirical political misdirection to convey a message. After reading it again, and then posting your next interpretation, will then I explain to you how you should read and reason deductively and the inductively.
Like art, where the painter gives a meaning which requires a different perspective and interpretation to understand what the artist meant, and not necessarily our interpretation of the meaning.
Remember the calypso Osama is an invertor. If a government had captured him, do you know what that kind of ransom would do for a Caribbean economy? But then again, if it is in these days in Dominica…. Satirical that is all it was, satire!
This is the most foolish and senseless comment that has ever been posted on this comment board; IIM how do you feel right now? For crying out loud that are too many empty headed people in Dominica, something has to be done.
You this fanatical religious zealot pointing your finger. Go figure.
Mirror mirror mirror on the wall. How is the most hypocritical of them all.
rodman boy, you let me down – now is time to face the music – you have disgraced your self family child/children and country so be a man and face the music
how could you ?
your excuses now is pathetic bro
you have a mother, sister, aunts – would you like this for them
you have sewed now is harvest time so enjoy it
He probably forgot err t he give the police that statement….
Wicked soul…..
When asked how he felt after he had committed the alleged crime Lewis responded, “I felt depressed, panicked and shocked. I go and sit down on the chair. I didn’t know what to do.”
During the same interview, the question was posed, “Why did you hit Tricia with the cylinder when she appeared dead?”, and Austrie recorded Lewis as saying that he had done that because “I saw her turning and I was in rage.”
Thanks DNO for helping us to follow the proceedings of that case
Enforce the death penalty in the Commonwealth of Dominica 🇩🇲
I’m not an advocate of capital punishment but if this guy is found guilty he has forfeited the right to live.
This murder was so vicious that only a character, completely deprived of humanity, could have committed such an atrocity.
It is very concerning to me that the wheels of justice turn so slowly in Dominica. This case should have been disposed of five years ago. Justice delayed is Injustice. Imagine the close relatives of Tricia have to relive the pain and trauma of this beast-like slaying of their loved-one five years after her unthinkable murder.
Ibo France, for the first time in a very long time, I gave you a thumbs up, #34 at this time is mine to you. I just cannot imagine what kind of jury will not find that man guilty as hell and for the judge to sentence him for “willful murder”. Jesus said that: “Those who live by the sword shall die by the sword”
And a gas cylinder, pelted against the body of a human being, especially against the head, causes greater pain and injury than the sword–which simply pierces into the body to cause severe blood flow resulting in death. That man deserves to be sentenced to death; there should be no softer sentencing for him than the guillotine
My brother, if that is the reason you pleaded not guilty, and that is the best defense your attorney could advise you to give, fire mister and ask for your money back. Wicked haffi burn!