Rosalie Eco Resort reopens

After closing its doors just over three (3) months ago due to COVID-19, the Rosalie Bay Eco Resort has now reopened for business.

The 28-room-Eco-Enterprise was officially reopened last week Friday (July 17) and is ready to offer Staycation deals to the general public.

The resort had recently opened its doors to the public on February 1st after being damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

“Sometime on March 22nd, we actually closed following the first report of the positive Covid-19 case,” General Manager of Rosalie Bay, Avril Copiel told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview after the opening.

“We closed immediately since the case came from the Delices area and of course, being in the south-east, we thought it would be prudent to not expose our staff or any visitors,” she said. “It turned out to be a good thing because there was an outbreak, a community spread in Delices.”

Coipel described the closure of the resort as a “bitter” moment since many of the staff members were affected because they had to be laid off for some time.

“We really had hoped at the time, that it would have been a short lockdown; we really didn’t anticipate that things would have gotten so bad around the world,” Coipel remarked. “It really was a difficult time; we had to lay off the majority of our staff. We only kept the security to keep the property secured.”

Coipel says she fully endorses the Staycation programme initiative implemented by the government of Dominica.

“It really was heartening to see the government pushing the Staycation programme, to see that the public themselves were actually interested in Staycations and once we saw this was a possibility, we started preparing for it,” she stated.

She said the staff are trained and have added to their preparations, the implementation of the hygiene and safety protocols that were being developed in light of Covid-19.

“We spent the weeks in June preparing the action plan that is required by environmental health; we submitted our action plan; we got assessed and now we are certified as the property that is ready for the COVID measures,” Coipel explained.

She went on to say that the government wants all properties to be actually certified so that when the company is promoting Dominica the properties can be promoted as being safe.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks when entering the property; their hands are also sanitized and temperature checked.

According to the general manager, enhanced sanitization of the property is also encouraged.

Meantime, she said the majority of staff members who were laid off have since been called back to work, however, the hours have been cut back.

Staycation packages include 40% to 50% off for room packages for a stay of one night or more under the resort’s summer giveaway package.

There is also a day pass package.

She said the lower-priced rooms cost US$125 per night for double occupancy.

This includes breakfast, full access to the gym and pool and a 20% discount on spa treatment.

And customers can check-in as early as 11:00AM rather that 3:00PM as done in the past in order to take full advantage of the deals offered.

More information can be found on the company’s website https://rosaliebaydominica.com/staycation.php