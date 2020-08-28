Roseau MP gifts laptops to secondary school and college students

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit on Thursday, donated laptops to 91 secondary school and college students of that constituency.

“I will be gifting 91 secondary and college students with a new laptop,” she said. “This is a gift from me, your Parliamentary Representative.”

She told the students that the laptops are valuable tools which they can utilize in the attainment of “that quality education” in this “new normal” in which Dominica has to operate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poponne-Skerrit said the Ministry of Education has been able to make immediate and important changes, such as providing online classes to ensure that our children do not fall behind in their educational development.

“These changes have been readily embraced by all,” she added.

However, she was mindful that for some children, ready access to technological devices was a challenge.

“And so,” the Roseau MP said, “as your Parliamentary Representative, recognizing that some had no devices and with the support of the political leader and the labour party, a decision was made to provide laptops for children in the Roseau Central Constituency.”

She encouraged students to do well at school and to take care of the devices presented to them.

“Use it in a positive way, for your schoolwork, to do research, to watch educational videos on youtube and to learn a new skill or two,” Poponne-Skerrit advised.