Roseau MP gifts laptops to secondary school and college students

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency, Melissa Poponne-Skerrit on Thursday, donated laptops to 91 secondary school and college students of that constituency.
“I will be gifting 91 secondary and college students with a new laptop,” she said. “This is a gift from me, your Parliamentary Representative.”
She told the students that the laptops are valuable tools which they can utilize in the attainment of “that quality education” in this “new normal” in which Dominica has to operate because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poponne-Skerrit said the Ministry of Education has been able to make immediate and important changes, such as providing online classes to ensure that our children do not fall behind in their educational development.
“These changes have been readily embraced by all,” she added.
However, she was mindful that for some children, ready access to technological devices was a challenge.
“And so,” the Roseau MP said, “as your Parliamentary Representative, recognizing that some had no devices and with the support of the political leader and the labour party, a decision was made to provide laptops for children in the Roseau Central Constituency.”
She encouraged students to do well at school and to take care of the devices presented to them.
“Use it in a positive way, for your schoolwork, to do research, to watch educational videos on youtube and to learn a new skill or two,” Poponne-Skerrit advised.
93 Comments
At REAL, Lady Melissa wanted the children of her constituency to receive what she planned to give to them and the exact time that she wanted them to receive.
The giving was personal, she did not want the rest of Parliament to be part of it. Why is that so hard for you people to understand? What is the stupidity about where did the money come from? She told the children that the gift for her–that means it was a personal gift, regardless of the cost. Are you all saying that she lied? Well I am sure that she didn’t
BS you are chatting as usual. Hypocrite!
Melissa Jong-Un is a puppet! There is no way a man, especially an evil one, would be able to control me like that. He would have already kicked me to the curb. Mamselle just going with any and everything the dear leader, Roosevelt Jong-Un says. That said, where did she get money to buy laptop, claiming is gifts? Robbing Peter to pay Paul. Voleh. What about answering the burning question: Where is the money?
Melissa is far worse, far more evil and corrupt than Jezebel and Roosevelt her, the man she say she is married to is far worse and far more evil and corrupt than the king Ahab I use to hear Evangelist Peter R Augustine preach about when he was an evangelist. In fact here is how 1kings 21:25 would describe them and their evil: “No one else so completely sold himself to what was evil in the LORD’s sight as Ahab did under the influence of his wife Jezebel”.
No doubt if the Bible were to be written today I have no doubt that Skerrit and Melissa would outdo Ahab and Jezebel. Ahab was the seventh king of Israel and Roosevelt is the seventh PM of Dominica.
Is true. Great comparison.
By now every Dominican should realize that these ppl take way more than they give.
“I freed a thousand slaves I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.”~ attributed to Harriet Tubman
I am amaze at the negative com ments posted against the Lady MP. She should be congratulated. I hope other MP follow her good example.
Remember you do not to have to be in government to help children. So all those concerned citizens can chip in.
The ‘lady PM’ is what we call a gold digger. If you want to congratulate her, don’t let me stop you!
“the Lady MP” Alas boy dat is sot langage wee . “the Lady MP”
So this good person did all this from her own pocket then Joe? I don’t believe you man, you listen to Tony too much and are a blind bat. She helping people by dividing them. If you want to help people you don’t shout about it, do you? This is blatant bribery and electioneering Joe but I guess you don’t care a rats behind about it because because you must win no matter how, fair or foul. Right Joe.
So whom did Melissa help when they were not in government? Is the money coming from her pocket? Seeing that its our money why not give each parl rep both opposition and govt side enough money to do things like that for their constituents? The only man who did things in opposition was Roosie Douglas because of the people he linked with. Skerrit is just leeching on those links he did nothing on his own except sell our birthright for all bobolist in the world. Take a back sit boy.
Isn’t this dumb dolly-bird wife of the oneman rogue regime part of illegal regime,why should she using State’s resources to give children laptops on behalf of labar party These rogues have really destroy good governance on the island! What about a policy that will make it mandatory for the Ministry for Education to make available laptops to every student who needs one These rogues only represents the the head closed and eye bowed ignorant ones on island!!!
The question is: where is this money from. If she says it’s her own where would she get approximately $30,000 from to just give away. If it’s government money, why are only Roseau children getting and not all the children on the island? If it’s DLP money, where do they get that kind if money from after spending millions on election propaganda and where did they get these millions from? These are questions that need to be answered. Furthermore, it’s time that all members of Parliament and all government ministers are forced by law to declare their income on an annual basis.
Melissa just reminded me of the role the wife of Alibaba played in the story of Alibaba and the forty thieves. In Dominica Ma Alibaba is like a femel Rat.
Mel, just keep doing the good you set out to do and ignore the naysayers. People only discuss other important people. Carry on, we got your back!
And while you all got her back, her feet is in oil while yours in mud, rain drenching your house and you poop in the bush. Pure slavery
Just a simple question.. What’s the source of funding?
Is it from your foundation?
Did you sacrifice your salary as Mp?
Are you given these laptops from someone to give to those poor folks in town?
Welll Dominica is a sick country, now that you are being taken care of with 64,000, upkeep payments from the treasury, you can give laptops to fool them.
The best part of the show, was when the prime Minister, brought his wife to be in the same cabinet…
So give them same persons who voted ya all poor people’s gifts.. While you all living in luxury..
You all should give them a tour of the mansion…
Thought Roseau folks boasted to be the smartest and most advanced human beings, welll your choice of Mp reflects that brilliance.
Take what you all get….. Harvest time for 5yrs…
91 x whatever… Dont forget that can never outdo 64,000×12…
Just show offf..
@KID WITH A MENTAL BLOCK
There is this sentence: ‘Common Sense IS Not So Common.’ Mentally challenged KID, that sentence was coined with you in mind. The unadulterated nonsense that you so often spout only can come from a warped mind. There is no cure for your disease – ……… Your only hope is for a neurosurgeon to give you a brain transplant.
The way Dominica being run is like a beauty show. How have the best pal rep kinda vibes. Why isn’t the ministry of education handing out laptops. that’s 100 laptops all in Roseau. What about children from Wesly, Salisbury, Mahaut? They dont need a laptop? they have to go ask their Pal rep? Even as a supporter of the labour party, that doesn’t really make much sense to me. Is not a popularity contest about which pal rep doing the best is to help the people, it would be better if two children in a village got a laptop that 100 in Roseau. Plus this is state fund, ( unless if you withdraw about 91,000 for 91 laptops from a personal account) , I don’t think this is fair and I not speaking in terms of red, blue or green cause it’s the children that suffering.
Jimmit housing.Moroccan hotel.More police employed.More nurses employed.More firemen employed.More fishermen.More farmers.Abbatiore.Galvanize factory.More taxi rentals.More public service vehicles.More university scholarships.Allsaints university.Goethermal.International airport.Tan Tan sea defence.$500,000 for Cathedral.Windsorpark back road.New Macoucherie bridge.New Batalie bribge.New Pointe Rounde bridge.Jungle Bay,and more.None of these things were done before SKERRIT.LAZY,LYING UWP.TRAITORS.
You cannot even spell abattoir. Which galvanize factory? I didnt know government had one. Thank Hurricane Maria for that. It still have people house uncovered. lol more taxi rentals. washed money that there. laughable. more unemployment, more drug use, more imports, more paros, more violent crimes, more prices, more curruption.
Don’t blame them. They walking around with their eyes shut and only have ears for Q’95. Blame Linton, Lugay and Matt.
IBO.BWA BANDAY
Night landing.New Roseau hospital.Windsorpark stadium.Marigot hospital.4 bridges across Roseau river.State house.Extention or DC Airport.EO Leblanc highway.NO LIVERPOOL highway.Charles ave road.NEP(3,400).YES WE CARE(243).$300 for over 70 yrs(2,700).Free medical care for 60yrs& over.Pit toilet eradication.Clear Harbour(834).York valley bridge.Hillsborough gardens city.Belvue Chopin city.School bus service.Roseau Valley road.Cochrane road.Kapinski hotel.$1 sqft land.Health centers in 12 constituencies(new).Farmer imergency fund.Fishermen imergency fund.3,000 enrolled at state college.Free college tuition.Staroment Bathestate road.Scottshead seawall.Imergency medical funds.Removal of hospital USER fees.Sultan road.Vielle Case road.Portsmouth fishing complex.Free medical for 18yrs& under.Georgetown city.Grandfond housing.New Grammar school,Free housing.Free school books & uniform.100% water supply.Kalinago water supply.Castlebruce housing.Layou imergency center.DCP opening
Whats crazy is that they didnt even give her a Ministry of make her a Senator. He used her. All i waiting for is the Roseau improvement like we were promised. And fix the library. Giving people laptop doesnt cut it. and where the money to buy laptop come out?
Click here, You cannot make a senator of someone who was elected.
So because she was not given a Ministry she should not help children. Wow.
Someone once said,” suffer little children to come to me do not keep them back.” How is helping children obtain laptop keeping them back. Those who can help children should follow this good example and “DO” for the children.
Joseph, your quote above is from Jesus, give Him the glory
More ignorance from a grown person. “So because she was not given a Ministry she should not help children.” How do you equate the two issues as being one? or one causing the other? Anyone can give anyone or any amount of people anything. For whatever reason, that is their free will. The question is how did you get it to give in the first place. That has nothing to do with my point about her not being rewarded with a Ministry. That is a separate issue about her being in a pawn in the election and not even being respectfully compensated for winning a constituency on behalf of dlp.
See people, thats how people like John Joseph, Lin Clown and Sybill like to try to “debate”. Next they will try to spin it and either try to ridicule you, or make a big joke out of the situation. what i refuse to believe is that in 2020 the majority of people in Dominica today think like this. If so we are definitely doomed.
Clown, let me pull just three of the garbage you boast about!
First of all the Marigot Hospital if that’s what it’s suppose to be; let me remind you that the money for building whatever it is suppose to be; is been built with money donated by the poor nation of Mexico.
If you ever visit Los Angeles, get someone to give you a ride to San Diego California; 150 miles South of Los Angeles, walk across the boarder into Tijuana Mexico.
There you will find more poverty than in Dominica, where people sleep on dirt floor, yet the Mexican government gave that money to our people, Roosevelt used it to play politics.
Now the night landing, is bull; you spend half of a billion dollars to dig-up the river bed, build parking lot, installed landing lights which which has yet to attract night landings.
Guy when I grew up in Wesley, I would sometimes go to Melville Airport and wash Carlton Felix the first Aircraft controller
Will continue:
I would sit with Carlton, after I was finished washing his car; and watch the last LIAT flight flew in at approximately 6:35 PM in the Summer which we call “Karem”, at 7:00 PM the flight would take off to Antigua.
So, long before Roosevelt took Ralph Gonzales stupid advice and install the landing lights Aircraft’s took off at Melville Hall between 6:30 & 7:00 PM in the evening.
Since the landing lights how many night landing have you got?
After the last flight left Carlton would drive me back to the village; most time he would give me a $US 1.00 for washing the car; each time before he drop me he would ask me “how much money is that I gave you?”
My answer would be one American dollar!
Then he would asks me how much is that in “our money?”
The kid would answer “two dollars and sixty-eight cants!”
So, don’t talk crap about landing lights which serves no actual purpose boy!
“Guy when I grew up in Wesley, I would sometimes go to Melville Airport and wash Carlton Felix the first Aircraft controller.”
Well, that should read wash his car!
Clown, there isn’t a new hospital built in the Country, what you have in Goodwill, is the Chines did an addition to to the old Princes Margret Hospital, built way back in the British Colonial days in the 1950’s, so you can’t call that a new hospital.
The State House; the Chines built that, at what cost?
You talk about a Stadium, again that is Chines money used to build it.
These are minor things that a government should be able to pull money out of its nation treasury and build!
Fisheries came long prior to Roosevelt Skerrit.
In any event; all of what you name roads, related to the nations infrastructure are projects which should be undertaken by the government using taxpayers money rather than going on a borrowing spree, accumulating debt!
Her is a working government: Government of Antigua; built a new terminal building from the ground up, coast more than a billion dollars, they are building an International Airport in Barbuda.
Chines money not…
So, here is the conclusion!
If you observe the other islands of the Caribbean, Antigua a very good example; the government collects taxes from its people, and spend it on the infrastructure of their country.You don’t here the governments of those islands talking about the Chines will.After Ralph Gonzales made a fool out of Roosevelt insisting that Dominica don’t need an International Airport, he built one in his country St. Vincent.Ask Roosevelt if Chines money is involved in building Argyle; I don’t remember hearing Chines money is involved.
Note: The Argyle International Airport is the largest capital project in the history of the country, with its estimated cost of construction of US$259 million or 700 million East Caribbean dollars price tag representing nearly one half of St. Vincent and the Grenadines gross domestic product.
Gonzales, and the rest of the St. Vincent politicians did not run off their mouth talking fart; they simply got the resources and built it!
I just knew those low level snowflakes would be criticizing MP Melissa Skerrit for giving secondary school and college students laptops to help with their studies these nasty reptiles would snap at anything Labour do I fully agree with her in a matter of fact the UK and most European countries will be doing the same thing for their students because of lost time and just incase there is a second wave of Covid-19 so students can study at home, some of you low life people have a problem sometimes I wonder which part of the human body you guys come from is it number 1or2 more likely number 2 !
Why not send the laptops to the schools and have each child receive one. The schools have the name of every registered students. Dont do it from a party point of view, do it from the government of Dominica and let every single college or secondary child have one.
Oh okay. You never called Lennox Linton black and you never insulted anyone in this forum. I told you I would remind you of your vile, disrespectful, uncontrollable, and inhumane personality every time I see you behave like a mad promoter. Now you referring to your fellow Dominicans with absolutely no deference: “nasty reptiles.”
I cannot and would never do something like that because I do not know how reptiles behave!!!!!
But I can deduce your indifference from what I perceive as linguistic violence.
“Paul Joseph Goebbels was a German Nazi politician and Reich Minister of Propaganda of Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945.”
In my view, Paul Joseph was even more responsible for Germany’s conduct than Hitler himself. So the lesson I promised each time I post here, as I do today is that propaganda is as dangerous and deadly as dictatorship tool.
And @Man bites dogs knows the role he is playing, which has nothing to do with laptops, but similar to the Reich…
Man bites dog, not only European countries are donating laptops. This is being done all over the USA for school kids to learn in home school. Before the virus, high school kids were allowed to borrow laptops to do their homework.
MP Skerrit should start a fund to ensure every student in Dominica receive a laptop. In some countries five year old pre- school students learn to use them.
…but it’s not done selectively and as party political propaganda and all of it financed by state money!
Man bites dog, I am sure that Lady Melissa doesn’t care one heck about what those foolish people are saying. She is working for her constituency and that is what she has to do, it is up to the other parliament representatives to do the same–however they can do so.
These people here, are sounding so foolish, if only they knew how much perhaps they stop exposing that foolishness of their minds–how pitiful!
Garcan is not so people does do fings nuh,,,
You cannot just come say you just giving 91 students in your constituency, what about the Students in other constituencies maybe they too need them computers more than those in the Roseau areas,,
What about the criteria for qualifying to get the gift???
So wait nuh Mamzelle is Minister of Education now???
Mamzelle out her mind as though Marn didn’t see where mamzelle mention who or what organization sponsored the Program!!!
Freeniss is Worryniss cammem!!!
So every year about this time children in that constituency is gonna get Laptops???
Marn believe the opposition should challenge that wi!!!
So y not take de money for de laptops and pay allu rent eh..allu cannot pay rent and allu giving laptops and de rest and want us to pay allu rent, but want magee that in DA dere nah
Oh oh…… Only now I see why (day) keep saying Portsmouth people stupid weee.
It now showing why (day) doh call Roseau North people stupid. Well (day) showing why (day) smart camem.
This is how they teach you to be poor. Once you get used to freeness, you don’t know how to hustle and get your own. If our government wanted us to move forward, that money they spending on freeness, they would spend it on building a juice processing plant and negotiating trade deals to sell our fruit juices – we have that in abundance, a coffee processing, chocolate, legalise weed and build infrastructure to profit from that etc. These are things that making big money all over the world – but our government not interested in that. Because if they build that infrastructure, our locals will make too much money from our own hard work. thats what they afraid of – if the parents have their own money to buy everything their kids need, they no longer need to beg God/Godess Skerrit for freeness. They keeping our population poor so they can keep the power for themselves. D A can be the most wealthy place in the region, but we need leaders with vision, not this poverty policy we seeing here.
@ Waiting For Airport – “This is how they teach you to be poor” This is not how people learn to be poor. Education is empowering people. The youth future leaders of tomorrow by ensuring that they have the tools to help them succeed is not teaching people to be poor.
Colleges in the US loan out laptops and hotspots to students who do not have or have unreliable service or your computer has issues.
I call this giving one the tool to enable you to succeed. We are all learning it is a new normal. I call this recognizing the fact that this is necessary, there is a need for it.
We tend to see everything with political eyes.
I understand that the government is giving fisherfolks boats and equipment. Is this teaching people to be poor. There are more scholarships now than any time in the history of Dominica is that teaching people to be poor.
Opposition forces sure know how to be negative and go low
@En Ba LA – Traditional education does not empower people, infact most of our traditionally educated Dominicans cannot find work in Dominica so they end up working in dead end jobs in the US/UK. Most cutomer sevices, delivery drivers and generally low level staff in 1st world countries are caribbean people. That is what our education system prepares us for, a life of subjugation in 1st world countries. Traditional education as a concept is tired and has proven itself to be useless.
Right now, we need realistic vision, the kind of vision that can monetise our resources and trully empower Dominica. Empower our farmers and agricuture sector so we can compete in a world where agriculture is worth billions. We don’t need free hand outs, we need our government to show competence and manouvre Dominica into being a competitive economic force via monetising our resources.
Really dude?on what planet are you living,someone does something from the goodness of their hearts and you judge that,my question,what have you done for your fellow citizens?
Wait! Melissa took money from her purse and gave laptops out of the goodness of her heart Is is because we cant see you that you choose to talk that level of rubbish? See how dumb people come boy wow
Listen frank n Stein… Live station alone with your BS the United States schooling system is now flooded with home school computers given the kids by the government,so big America can give out hand outs and it’s okay,big man if want to see poverty go to America,this effort is teaching a man to fish,not giving him fish,Canada does pay people to go school.
Well you en bas la already, best you stay there.
I appreciate every word you spoke except government building factories to produce anything.
Industrialization should come from the private sector, and foreign investors; the fact is Roosevelt and his cabal are unable to attract any serious investor into the country.
This man took only God knows how many millions of dollars out of the government treasury, and gave it to foreigners pretending they building Hotel in the country; in addition to the money to purchase the materials, and professional service; this man gave the people no less than twenty ($20,000,000.00) million free dollars to put into their pockets.
Whether hotel makes money or not they don’t care because they did not invest there money in this bogus scam.
They pretend to be building hotels; however, we don’t have an International Airport, we do not advertise Dominica as a tourist destination. They claim Chines going to build Airport; meanwhile $1.6 billion of poor Dominicans money in a foreign bank in some prime…
@Francisco Etiene-Dods – I agree with the private sector part but, why ‘foreign’ investors? Thats just more of the same, they will make the big profits and pay the locals a pitence. Why not take that same freeness money and use it to teach the locals how to build this infrastructure? Offer loans to locals to put this infrastructure inplace. We are capable, we simply need knowledge and strong work ethic to bring this to life.
So what happened to the Melissa foundation? Did these laptops come from the foundation?
Woman you have a lot of questions to answer and don’t think your pretty face will prevent you from giving us answers. I hope you have prepared to tell us about that house in NY Al Jazeera report told the world that Madueke bought for Skerrit through a shell company shortly after Skerrit gave her a diplomatic passport and you, Melissa Skerrit, according to NY state documents resided there and had bills on your name. You think that question is dead? Well you have to answer to the US and to Dominica, just so you know
Proceeds of crime given to our children to corrupt their minds
I give , I get , I take. These do not exist. This is another electoral reform. The parents do nothing for their children to be proud of them. Good gesture except, they should pay back when they start a job. Accountability and responsibility go hand in hand. Just a thought.
The Skerrits are a burden on the finances of Dominica. They take far more than they give. Getting rid of these two gluttonous vultures from public office will be a huge relief on the nation’s treasury.
The lady is poorly educated and has no employable skills. A most corrupt electoral system is the sole reason she occupies a seat in parliament. Her male companion uses the police, the court, bribery and corrupt practices to maintain his grip on power.
No intl. airport; no proper seaport facilities; no geothermal energy; no modern track & field facility; no international sports; no replacement for RUSM. Dominica is a country of NO(s) under Skerrit’s stewardship.
When eventually the country rid itself of these two burdensome parasites (R & M) , the people will express a collective sigh of relief – “, Free at last, Free at last, Thank God, we are Free at last.”
where is the governmental policy to support such an endeavor? why was a policy not created to provide nation wide support to school children whether be to the least fortunate or everyone in general, why was a national policy not created? instead we are witnessing the politicizing of school supplies in Roseau central by a MP. there should be a limit to those activities! everything from these people is so political!
Well done Lady Mellisa. You are a woman with a big heart of Love. Roseau Central is lucky to have you as their Parliamentary representative; they did not make a mistake by choosing you. May our God of Heaven and Earth continue to bless your work on their behalf.
Well done what; do you believe the money used to bu the product is honest money?Elizabeth, ask that woman what is the source of the money; was it earned in earnest.
You Elizabeth, claimed to be a Christian, like to support the wrong, such as thievery, free money, free food and free everything, but have you ever wondered what is the source of this free everything.
When a corrupted government showers the poor people with even free toilet paper, that government takes a way the will of the poor to make an effort to fend for themselves to get the mere essentials to take care of their personal hygiene.
Roosevelt and Melisa robs the poor of their dignity, as the take away the people will to work!
They block employment in the country, ensuring every industry that was operating on the island left, closed shop and ran from the country.
If I uphold thievery, I am a thief; and worst than Mrs., and the Mr. Master thief!
Mrs. Ali Baba now rising oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahah!
@Francisco, You should be concentrating more on your part of the world USA rather than attacking Elizabeth, and Mr Skerrit, that is why you lots cannot win a donkey race it is all monkeys riding them singing
” ride your pony get on your pony and ride” 😂 😂 😂
A guilty conscience needs no accuser!
Maybe you know the master thief I talking about (I doh know cause I boy never call him name eh!)
Hahahahahahahahahahahah!
I as a matter of fact I did not say Skerrit, you Mr. Man Dog, brought his name into the equation.
I am talking about Mama; and Papa thief, I am talking about thieves whom Elizabeth supports; and mind you she supports plenty of thievery, and thieves!
I called no individual thief name; for all you know I could be the master thief I talking about eh!
I Francisco wid me balled-head so damn thief; I thief every, and anything that’s not nail down in the government, treasury and the streets of Dominica.
I thief it and bring it to my part of the world America, even in that State where I thief money from Dominica, and buy property in the State of Delaware; you know I have a fictitious shell company I hiding all me thieving in that account in Delaware.
If it is wrong and evil expect Evilzabeth to support it. Evilzabeth and Melissa competing with Jezebel, the wife of Ahab to see who is more evil.
Great job Lady. Congrats. Al the best.
Ignore all those opposition forces, the do nothings, talk, talk talk with their negative verbosity. Do not read or listen to anything coming from them.
@Joseph John, I agree with you Mrs Skerrit, will go far my wife cannot stop talking about her and the way she presents her herself magic as my lady would say.
Joseph, my brother, let us stand by what we know is clean and true. Let the “demons” on this comment board continue to huff and puff until they choke for the breath of fresh air
Their high thumbs rating is meaningless, in that they are supporting their own carnal knowledge; they don’t even understand what the other is saying, because they have no reading comprehension. The thumbs rating feature is the only strength of their minds–how pitiful.
Let us give thanks to God, that they are just a meg minority, who will always be defeated because they are powerless. That is the important thing for us
“Joseph, my brother, let us stand by what we know is clean and true. ”
Say what?Elizabeth, you can’t be serious; in the first place there is nothing clean about politics.
Some politicians may exaggerate; stretch the truth somewhat, there are others who are dangerous compulsive pathological liars, the kind like Roosevelt Skerrit.
You Elizabeth, are deceiving yourself believing everything you hear, you dance to every stock of lying music Roosevelt play; he is going to take you deep down into hell with him.
There was a time when I thought like you, I trusted Roosevelt; even when people in his administration told me point blank he was corrupted and involved in lots of corrupted unethical ……..business.
I was in denial until I come to realize that Roosevelt paid salary by the State cannot to this day substantiate the wealth he accumulated in the first five years in office.
You Elizabeth is not getting anything out of it; except supporting corruption …………
When we corrupt the minds of our young children at such an early age what kind of Dominica do we expect to see tomorrow? I was young and now not too young and I never saw any parlrep giving students gifts. Throughout my life I always saw the ministry of education giving things to schools and never a politician! But I have a few questions for Jezebel you know:
1. What’s the source of these computers?
2. Was it with our passport money?
3. Did you get them from Maduro?
4. You sure is not from proceeds of crime?
Because Jezebel was so evil here is how the prophet prophesied her end:
“This is the word of the LORD that he spoke through his servant Elijah the Tishbite: On the plot of ground at Jezreel dogs will devour Jezebel’s flesh. Jezebel’s body will be like refuse on the ground in the plot at Jezreel, so that no one will be able to say, ‘This is Jezebel.'” (NIV)
2 kings 9:35-39
Thank you but one question that should be asked by everybody including the media, “What is the source of funds for your donation?”. The Mellisa/ Skerrit foundation, in spite of its good intentions, in its operations is WRONG. You can’t take CBI funds (The state’s money) to fund a charity in your name as the wife of the PM. This is an abuse of power, this is ROBERRY! Are we too poor to question these things? Don’t lose our souls to gain the whole world. All countries establishes social safety nets, it is part of the system. Whichever government comes, it is always there, run by the public sector. Example, the Ministry of Education should be given the subvention the monies that is sent to this “CHARITY”. The ministry should set a standard and criteria in collaboration with the Ministry of social services to assist all Dominicans. You all are putting a curse on the country. Stop playing God.
At looking, why should that be your business or anyone else?
She gave the students of her constituency a gift as she said “I will be gifting 91 secondary and college students with a new laptop,” This is a gift from me, your Parliamentary Representative.” why does she have to spell out what is the source of the funds for her gifting–this is not your business nor mine, but I am sure that this fund came from her personal purse–that is what she said.
That is an example of your all senseless critics with the too many others supporting you all–because they are even more foolish. Thanks to God that you all belong in the minority group!
Dominica is really not a real place. You all keep supporting corruption because you all keep benefiting. Keep fighting for nothing. Any public official is accountable to his country, we have every right to demand accountability, be it the honorable PM, opposition, etc. This can happen in no other country except poor, underdeveloped, and backward countries where the poor are exploited. The DLP continually keeps exploiting the poor people of Dominica. Exploiting their poverty in both mind and physical possessions. On another note, many are called but few are chosen. I prefer to be on the minority boat as long as I support justice truth and honesty.
“This is a gift from me, your Parliamentary Representative.”
How is Melissa Skerrit able to afford this? If it was me the FIU of the CDPF would investigate where that money coming from but is Melisssa Skerrit so…
One set of people these police know how to investigate SMFH.
Did Ms Skerrit pay for these laptops with her own funds or Government funds?? She stated it is a gift from her so presumably she paid for the laptops..
@Clayton Shillingford, you seem to be very active on this forum now a days old man! Something came to mind do you remember Daas land what been done about it? Just asking!
@ 18-3, I like that pen name. In 2025 will you change your name to 21-0.
It is not only DAAS land. There is no accounting for DAAS money from fees and contributions or the $25,000 off DAAS money used for personal private investment.
As a past high school teacher and an individual with a Phd he must know that todays students need all the help they can get.
Great job Lady. Congrats. Al the best.
Ignore all those opposition forces, the do nothings, talk, talk talk with their negative verbosity. Do not read or listen to anything coming from them.
I understand that Parliamentary Reps must take care of their constituencies. however, in this world of technology access to our young generation, objectives need to be directed or managed. Here is an opportunity for the ministry of education to design some advance educational programs that will allow them to utilize the laptops for the right reasons. Such programs should support research and reporting using power point, Graphic designing, Mock reporting on any subject of personal interest etc. The ministry of Education should establish guidelines to encourage and promote such creativities and reward excellence. If we do not create some expectations, Facebook and other mediums can be very addictive and time consuming. Just an observation…
She sure did not use DAAS money. Or the unaccounted money from funds raised by opposition forces on pal pay or radiothon.
@Dr Clayton Shillingford, These are 91 Dominican children who now have access to a laptop to help with home schooling, research, studying etc. Are you not happy for them? Why don’t you match Mellissa’s contribution with one of your own. Less talk and more action is what is needed in these rough times brought on by COVID-19. Make a tangible contribution bro.
@ Eagle Eye, opposition forces you are asking to make a contribution. Those talk and do nothing people have no heart. They will more abuse children than help them. They like to AWOL or MIA before they can help anyone.
Did you forget their role re Mathew, Erica or Maria ?
Melissa and Roosevelt are the perfect match. Both are supremely dim-witted; intellectually deficient; have a propensity to prey on the unsuspecting; use politics not to empower the people but to enrich themselves to live a life of supreme affluence.
The $ 771 600 yearly taxpayers’ burden to maintain the Skerrit’s affluent lifestyle should be going to procure laptops and other technological devices for every student who is in need. The public is tired of these political stunts by these shady
Good move mello. But you should tell us if it’s the people’s money or if it was donated. You’re acting like it comes from your pockets. I hope it goes to a child that’s really in need. In Dominica it’s seem like who’s red red that’s getting all. I hope the other kids around the island can get one to. As we know so many parents in DA can’t afford these things.
LOFTUS DURAND, are you looking for observation or looking for noticing?
Don’t you find you are out of place to question where the PM wife get the money to buy the laptops for the children of Roseau Central. You sit in Q95 telling Matt you are concerned where the PM wife get money to purchase 91 laptops.
Boss the Lady is a business person so know your DAMN corner.
As a matter of fact it’s NONE OF YOUR DAMN BUSINESS where she got the money from.
KID just tell Loftus is not donation or pledge money she take and buy them.
I endorse that statement!
Hear who is talking about money. Really you want to know about money?
Boss clean your back yard first then talk of accountability.
I endorse blessings comment!
It’s a bit too early for election bribes. I wonder what she is after? Maybe just trying to distract from scandal involving the mansion at Morne Daniel and the associated government rent payment. She and that husband of hers are so shallow!
Have you heard of creating an awareness, that is all, that is all, that is all.
Is she planning to take over from his royal highness? Whose money really purchased the lap tops?
So parl reps GIFTINGlaptops to their constituencies?
So many students have to be working from home now with Covid. Why wasn’t a needs assessment done by the ministry of education to see which students have and do not have laptops? Why is a Parl rep GIFTING (not providing based on need) laptops to students? So each parl rep have to get their own laptops to gift? what If you living Mahaut and you need a laptop? instead of going ministry of education you have to go to Blackmore? and what he have to do? buy gifts? I’m very confused.
Secondly, did she follow the line by NBD and withdraw her money to buy those gifts? or did a friendly institution provide them for students. I’m not sure how they are gifts. Why is a parl rep giving gifts , why is it a gift when they work for the people that put them there. When a mechanic fix your car is a gift nuh?
But….y’ll not ready for them conversations.
I am very happy a few students got laptops.
But the bigger question is why was the contribution not made to the Ministry of Education who would be responsible to handout these computers as they are best situated to assess which students needs these computers.
Also I can only imagine Labour supporters from around the island especially in there strong constituency like P/mouth are looking at this and saying ONLY Roseau children are benefitting from these computers for supporting the Labour Party.
SO WE LIKE IT!!!!
“I will be gifting 91 secondary and college students with a new laptop,” she said. “This is a gift from me, your Parliamentary Representative.”
I am certain the students are thankful for the gift but, I am also left to wonder where did Melissa get approximately $91000.00 ECC (Cost of computers) to donate? Did she win the lotto? . She has not really held a job since nanay-kanah and only recently start receiving a salary as parlrep! Again, I “suspect” this is our very own money they are using to buy people.
Here’s what I will say: Thanks for the computers but the time is coming very soon when all shall be held accountable under the laws of Dca. Grace Mugabe (Gucci Grace) did much more than this in Zimbabwe once upon a time…