Roseau North MP denied parliamentary salary; seeks legal advice

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau North constituency, Danny Lugay, says he is now speaking to his attorney based on a decision taken to deny him his parliamentary salary until the next sitting of the House of Assembly.

On July 29, 2021, Lugay was forcibly removed from the First Meeting of The Second Session of The Tenth Parliament and sitting and banned from the session.

The action was taken after opposition MP’s including Lugay, strongly protested a vote supported by the government side in the House to limit the opposition leader’s response to the prime minister’s budget to only 30 minutes.

On July 28, the day before, after the Prime Minister had presented his over two hours long budget, a motion was moved and approved for suspension of rule 41:6 to grant the Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton the same amount of time used by Skerrit to give his response. Ministers of government were allotted 1 hour while other members of the House would be given 30 minutes to contribute to the debate.

Linton was absent for Skerrit’s budget presentation and the following day, when the Leader of the Opposition rose to present his response, the Speaker of the House, Joseph Isaac, informed him that his fellow parliamentarians would now have to reconsider the time frame that had been previously allocated for him.

According to Isaac, what was available in the past was a privilege awarded to the Opposition Leader which he forfeited as a result of his absence during the Prime Minister’s budget presentation.

He went on to say that the action of the Leader of Opposition damaged all precedence in the house as there has never been a time in Dominica’s history where the Opposition Leader walked out during a budget presentation and attempted to present his response after the debate had started.

Government senator Cassani Laville then moved a motion for the previous vote to be rescinded and the extra time given to Linton forfeited in accordance with standing order 31(4) and 31(9).

Laville insisted that Linton’s action was deliberate, and he had taken advantage of parliamentary process which he labeled “unacceptable.”

The MP for Salisbury, Hector John, in defense of the opposition leader, argued that based on settled practice, since Linton has been Opposition Leader, he has never been asked to make his contribution to the budget debate immediately after the prime minister but has been given time to prepare for his response.

Before the parliamentarians voted on the matter, Linton pleaded with the members not to make a “grave mistake that you will later regret.”

He insisted that his vote was a punishment for his absence from the House during the Prime Minister’s budget address and pointed out that Skerrit has consistently (on all 6 occasions) been absent from the house during the Opposition Leader’s response to the budget.

Twenty-six (26) government MP’s supported the motion for which a division of votes was requested; seven (7) were against, including six opposition members and one government backbencher. Five members were absent, among them, the Prime Minister.

Following the vote, Lugay rose and declared that the House would not continue its debate after committing such “a grave injustice to the process of our democratic system.” He was then joined by members of his party who despite several requests by the Speaker to take their seats, refused to do so.

The Speaker then ordered the Sergeant of Arms to remove the members which was done with the assistance of a number of other police officers.

Though all Opposition members were thrown out on that day, the Speaker stated they could return the following day with the exception of Lugay who had to be physically removed from the House.

After learning of the withholding of Lugay’s parliamentary salary, Dominica News Online (DNO) contacted the Speaker of the House who directed us to the Clerk of the House, Daniel James.

James informed us that the letter was sent on August 10, 2021, in accordance with Standing order 50:(3) (c) which states, “The Speaker or the Chairman after having called the attention of the House or of the Committee to the conduct of a Member who persists in irrelevance or tedious repetition either of his own arguments or of the arguments used by other Members in debate, may direct him to discontinue his speech and to resume his seat.

It adds, “If a Member shows disregard for the authority of the Chair, or abuses the rules of the House by persistently and wilfully obstructing the business of the House, or otherwise, the Speaker or the Chairman shall direct the attention of Members to the incident mentioning by name the Member concerned. Whenever a Member has been so named by the Speaker or by the Chairman, then-

(c) if any such motion is carried, and a Member is suspended, his suspension on the first occasion shall last until the next meeting of the House, and on the second occasion for a period of six months, and on the third and any subsequent occasion for a period of one year or unless sooner determined by the House. Any remuneration to which a Member is entitled as a Member of the House shall cease for the period of his suspension.”

When contacted by DNO, Lugay confirmed receipt of the letter but refused to comment further as he said that the matter is being reviewed by his attorney.