Roseau North MP denied parliamentary salary; seeks legal advice

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau North constituency, Danny Lugay, says he is now speaking to his attorney based on a decision taken to deny him his parliamentary salary until the next sitting of the House of Assembly.
On July 29, 2021, Lugay was forcibly removed from the First Meeting of The Second Session of The Tenth Parliament and sitting and banned from the session.
The action was taken after opposition MP’s including Lugay, strongly protested a vote supported by the government side in the House to limit the opposition leader’s response to the prime minister’s budget to only 30 minutes.
On July 28, the day before, after the Prime Minister had presented his over two hours long budget, a motion was moved and approved for suspension of rule 41:6 to grant the Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton the same amount of time used by Skerrit to give his response. Ministers of government were allotted 1 hour while other members of the House would be given 30 minutes to contribute to the debate.
Linton was absent for Skerrit’s budget presentation and the following day, when the Leader of the Opposition rose to present his response, the Speaker of the House, Joseph Isaac, informed him that his fellow parliamentarians would now have to reconsider the time frame that had been previously allocated for him.
According to Isaac, what was available in the past was a privilege awarded to the Opposition Leader which he forfeited as a result of his absence during the Prime Minister’s budget presentation.
He went on to say that the action of the Leader of Opposition damaged all precedence in the house as there has never been a time in Dominica’s history where the Opposition Leader walked out during a budget presentation and attempted to present his response after the debate had started.
Government senator Cassani Laville then moved a motion for the previous vote to be rescinded and the extra time given to Linton forfeited in accordance with standing order 31(4) and 31(9).
Laville insisted that Linton’s action was deliberate, and he had taken advantage of parliamentary process which he labeled “unacceptable.”
The MP for Salisbury, Hector John, in defense of the opposition leader, argued that based on settled practice, since Linton has been Opposition Leader, he has never been asked to make his contribution to the budget debate immediately after the prime minister but has been given time to prepare for his response.
Before the parliamentarians voted on the matter, Linton pleaded with the members not to make a “grave mistake that you will later regret.”
He insisted that his vote was a punishment for his absence from the House during the Prime Minister’s budget address and pointed out that Skerrit has consistently (on all 6 occasions) been absent from the house during the Opposition Leader’s response to the budget.
Twenty-six (26) government MP’s supported the motion for which a division of votes was requested; seven (7) were against, including six opposition members and one government backbencher. Five members were absent, among them, the Prime Minister.
Following the vote, Lugay rose and declared that the House would not continue its debate after committing such “a grave injustice to the process of our democratic system.” He was then joined by members of his party who despite several requests by the Speaker to take their seats, refused to do so.
The Speaker then ordered the Sergeant of Arms to remove the members which was done with the assistance of a number of other police officers.
Though all Opposition members were thrown out on that day, the Speaker stated they could return the following day with the exception of Lugay who had to be physically removed from the House.
After learning of the withholding of Lugay’s parliamentary salary, Dominica News Online (DNO) contacted the Speaker of the House who directed us to the Clerk of the House, Daniel James.
James informed us that the letter was sent on August 10, 2021, in accordance with Standing order 50:(3) (c) which states, “The Speaker or the Chairman after having called the attention of the House or of the Committee to the conduct of a Member who persists in irrelevance or tedious repetition either of his own arguments or of the arguments used by other Members in debate, may direct him to discontinue his speech and to resume his seat.
It adds, “If a Member shows disregard for the authority of the Chair, or abuses the rules of the House by persistently and wilfully obstructing the business of the House, or otherwise, the Speaker or the Chairman shall direct the attention of Members to the incident mentioning by name the Member concerned. Whenever a Member has been so named by the Speaker or by the Chairman, then-
(c) if any such motion is carried, and a Member is suspended, his suspension on the first occasion shall last until the next meeting of the House, and on the second occasion for a period of six months, and on the third and any subsequent occasion for a period of one year or unless sooner determined by the House. Any remuneration to which a Member is entitled as a Member of the House shall cease for the period of his suspension.”
When contacted by DNO, Lugay confirmed receipt of the letter but refused to comment further as he said that the matter is being reviewed by his attorney.
Can we the people of Roseau North do anything? Is there petition we can all sign? Can we establish a pulpit IN THE MIDDLE OF LINDO PARK with mic and speaker and address the issues at play here. This is a man elected to represent the people and he is not being allowed to do so in parliament. Even without pay. In other words, they are trying to make him useless. This is a vindication set about by Isaac because he lost miserably to Mr. Lugay in the last election. Also, how can you go from being a politician, seating an election, to them become speaker of the house overnight. The speaker MUST appear to be impartial. Best Icaas dress up in red like Santa Clause because it is more than obvious where his allegiance lies. He is a hit man in parliament for the DLP.
Being arrogant is bad. Although some may have something to show for their arrogance. But not being transparent in many ways including the mismanagement of public MONEY MONEY 💵 BILLIONS. You’d have to be a Ja…k..ass to try to be arrogant. Because when you fall (and you will) you will be stripped of all of your illegal and fraudulent gain. The new administration will seek out your loot with the help of America. House seizures, illegal businesses, money laundering, unlawful gains, and prison time. Let’s hope everything is already in place for the lockup. Would be better if lockup venue is overseas in such a place like Nevada up in the desert 🌵 🌵 🐫 🐪.
Here we go again uninformed DON KEY %.Skerrit is the one who brought Clear Harbour to Dominica.Clear Harbour has about 1,000 employed.Skerrit started the NEP it has about 3,400 employed for 8 years now.Skerrit started the Yes We Care about 300 engaged.Skerrit started the $300 monthly for people 70yrs and over more than 2,700 are getting paid.Skerrit has given thousands of people $250,000 and $300,000 MANSIONS FREE,Skerrit rebuilt Dominica after Maria and brought back jobs eg.DCP.Skerrit deserve,not a $64,000 mansion,but a $10,000,000 mansion.Who VEX?.Go get some work to do,work hard build your house and save for your retirement,LAZY,GREEDY,JEALOUS.
Did Skerrit himself go and look for Clear Harbor? To my knowledge, CH was considering Dominica in the Roosie Douglas Pierre Charles Days. If i am a serious investor and i come to Dominica and set up my business, hire people and run my show, how is it the prime minister of thatcountry that BROUGHT me there? If anything he welcomed me. Man like Jeff Pierre that brough CH here feller. Skerrit was just the PM at the time. Dont have yourself. Under Skerrit most of our local businesses have closed. Under Skerrit, Roseau is slowly becoming the new China Town. Under Skerrit, we have had the most crime and murders ever. most curruption, most theft of state resources. ill stop here for now.
We heard this rhetoric before, remember this incident
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGgQCcCCuy8&ab_channel=BerealBepositiveTV What happened to the lawsuit against the Police. There is the old saying, put your money where your mouth is. It is interesting to read the transcripts of the Sabaroche v The Speaker of The House of Assembly et Al. SC Mr. Astaphan, learned counsel, for the appellant in his written submissions posed these questions. The questions which arise in this appeal are, did the alleged privilege of which the appellant was accused and/or suspended and/or denied re-entry to the House of Assembly exist in law and, does the court have jurisdiction to enquire into the existence and extent of the alleged privilege.
It was established The court has a supervisory jurisdiction over Parliament. The only privileges which the House of Assembly of the Commonwealth of Dominica possesses are those which are essentially necessary for the exercise of its functions,…
That’s what I can’t understand?
That biasness and pick and choose mentally. Isn’t what’s good for the goose, good for the gander?
Isn’t my comment(commentary) my opinion from my perspective?
Why am I not seeing my comment?
Referring to my previous comments!
Mr.Campbell,do think UWP care about your comments?Politics to those BBOONS is like a domino match,you realize you are losing so you play a 6 on a 5 (parwezay) hoping the opponent don’t see.It is like Linton signature on the MOU,when he was caught by Aljazeera,he said the MOU he had signed was the MOU he had signed.Meaning what was on the MOU was not what he had told Bruney.Boldface LIAR.
lmaooo. What?????? – “when he was caught by Aljazeera,he said the MOU he had signed was the MOU he had signed. Meaning what was on the MOU was not what he had told Bruney”
Thats like saying 1+1= x(y)/4(100). meaning 86.
I know, like you, im still trying to figure out how you came to your conclusion. But I can easier figure my nonsensical equation than what you’ve gathered from your misunderstandings, or at least what you just wrote.
Joseph Issac, I am ashamed as to what I’m reading as it relates to the Country’s Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the formidable Decent Professional United Workers Party.
I therefore request on behalf of our people, especially this Speaker 🔊 and this outrageous Danny Lugay who represents this Failed, incompetent FAKE Skerrit’s Labour Party.
This Parliament does NOT belong to this outdated Labour Government and its Failed incompetent Labour Leadership and members.
We therefore request openly that the Sitting Government is NOT overall responsible for the functions of our Government and Parliament.
There is a sitting government and a distinguished United Workers Party (UWP) under our dedicated, distinguished, Experienced Hon. Lennox Linton and Formidable UWP Team who’s job it is in under our Constitution to address important matters that this Sitting Labour Government and its leadership are able to be decent committed members of Parliament and not this Pappyshow Fanfare…
You sound like dem bourgeoisie in Goodwill when Royal Bank Staff went on strike back in the 80s for more pay. Telling the staff, I am ashamed of you all. Isaac is doing his job so was the staff at the then Royal Bank. Sorry, we cannot please you all the time. You flout the rules, we get the bulls. You cannot have my cake and then eat it.
Goodwill doesnt have Bourgeoisie. You can find that in St. Aroment. Goodwill has always been middle class. (Lower, middle and upper middle class). You comparison makes no sense. Now which resident of Goodwill told you that? when did you work at Royal Bank? Striking for work to try to force your employers to pay you more is not the job of the bank teller/officers. So how can you say this is their job? It seems like you do not listen or watch parliament. Isaac smiles and laughs with the government. and allows people like Skerrit to interrupt, interject and say what they want, but the opposition is on a very short leash. ITs very obvious to anyone watching. I mean i understand if you enjoy the bullying of ISaac on the Opposition. but dont act like it is all fair and justified. When a budget is presented in parliament, it is customary that the opposition offers an alternative, and the matters debated. Why didnt Isaac allow this? Or allow the opposition to speak without constantly interrupt
We therefore have to get rid of this Failed LABOUR GOVERNMENT. We Do Not need any Immature Political Pappyshow RED CLINIC PRIME “ODD” MINISTER in our Government. They have Overstayed, Overplayed, Overfaked our Government and Our suffering People and Families through this Fake, abusive Red Clinic created by this failed immature PRIME MINISTER. It’s time For this incompetent visionless LABOUR GOVERNMENT “Go the Hell, Go To Hell”, a well known irresponsible saying from this failed Ok PM under our Government and struggling FAMILIES and our People. We have seen and heard enough of this Failed Overstayed Leadership and Labour Party. They are NOT fit to be in Government of our Country Dominica. We Welcome our Trusted, Committed Distinguished knowledgeable United Workers Party under its distinguished committed trusted UWP Leader Hon. LENNOX LINTON.
We must take our country Dominica back away from this Failed incompetent Labour Party Government, under Immature Visionless Skerrit…
What is this a dictatorship? How can 1 foolish man consolidate so much power!!! ?
You finally noticed…?
We are surprised by this deliberate open insult upon a well Distinguished Committed Mature member of the Parliament who is in Parliament and must not be ridiculed by the obvious, openly, disgusting behaviour by this Immature Visionless Failed incompetent Labour Speaker.
Every Member of Parliament, irrespective of Party are to be heard and listened by the Speaker and all members of this Parliament. We are amazed by this insulting despicable Failed Incompetent LABOUR GOVERNMENT under its incompetent Failed Immature Visionless On going Failed Prime MINISTER and this OUTDATED Pappyshow Failed Labour PARTY Government. We’ve had enough of this on going Overstayed FAILED, immature, visionless Incompetent Irrelevant Prime (ODD) Minister Skerrit and this failed immature Outdated LABOUR GOVERNMENT. Our People/Dominica needs visionary, intellectual trusted, committed highly Professional, Dedicated Leadership and decent Government.That we will receive from the UNITED WORKERS PARTY Leadership.
Isn’t that a case of flouted the Laws of Dominica with impunity?
Dear Editor, why the members in the story is not addressed in the correct manner. Reading this is purly a beff nothing more but let’s be mindful Dominican are not the only people that reads our news. Thanks
“there has never been a time in Dominica’s history where the Opposition Leader walked out during a budget presentation and attempted to present his response after the debate had started.”
Issac, is a very sick disoriented individual; a puppet who is not capable of running a bread bakery; is out of order since he is trying to make up some illegal rule as he goes along!
If this guy was asked to state in chronological order how many times a prime minister, or reliable Speaker of the house of Representative in Dominica or any place in the Caribbean; a minister of government, or opposition member serving in the house salary was ever suspended; held, or taken away; that wood-slave eyes would simply stand with his over heaver lips secreting saliva and mucus without an answer.
This man Isaac is as evil and vindictive; even worst than Roosevelt; his day of reckoning shall come, when he shall suffer the consequences in a return of 1979!
A wood-slave is called Mabbooya!
Is this a parliament of grown intelligent people, or is this a kindergarten kangaroo court? Are these really the individuals that we have elected to represent us? Is this what one, as a Dominican, expect of our leaders? Better we get all the gutter snipes, the greedy, the vengeful, the hateful to start calling themselves our representatives. How low have we sunk here in our paradise to be accepting of these behaviors. Laborite, UWPite, Freedomite, or any other “ite”, please start considering the people who voted for you, and stop the selfish, hateful, self-promoting that is now rampant in our society. The people should always be first, that is the oath that you have taken. You did not take an oath to serve yourself and the leader. God is watching!
DNO you should post the Youtube or video of the house proceedings in question. Let the viewers see or listen to what transpired. Throwing everyone out of the House – one could see Danny being extremely disruptive and asked to take his seat. For some reason SPAGS the member for Salisbury could be seen trying to calm them down Lennox, Danny and the individuals at the back, they did not and he joined them.
If a member is this disruptive then asked to leave why did he not leave everyone seemed to want to go out with him.
What does Lennox have on these people? The motion was moved to have him speak and he walked away and presented in the media. Would it not have worked for him to present during his regular time and request additional time?
As a Leader you would want to listen and hear what is being presented. Danny should not be allowed to STOP the house proceedings by yelling “Freedom of Speech”.
ADMIN: The original video that contained the recording of the incident was taken down from the Government Information Service’s youtube channel shortly after it occurred and still remains inaccessible.
Our attempts to attain the full video have been unsuccessful. A clip leading up to incident can be viewed (with subjective commentary) on Mystelics vlog here at the following link (The views expressed in this video do not necessarily reflect the views of the management and staff of DNO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEsOHr0XhPU
@En Ba La
What you have failed to addres in your very myopic way of looking at things, is that we should NEVER have a man or woman who is a politician today and president or speaker tomorrow. That has the making of chaos and political divisiveness,,, ,,,,and this is what is at play here. Additionally the way that the opposition members are treated in this broken parliament is more than disgusting…They represent Dominicans just like the DLP parliamentarians, but it’s like they cant even speak on behalf of their people.
SHAME ON THAT SPEAKER!!!
@ADMIN
The clip from Mystelics is incomplete it lacks the real information that is sort. I saw it. I watched parliament. I believe there needs to be some real orientation for new members of parliament. It will make people know the rules to follow and therefore avoid these behaviors.
You are very much aware I CITE DNO for my Political Science Class.
ADMIN: “I believe there needs to be some real orientation for new members of parliament.” While that may be the case, that determination is not for us to decide – our focus is on presenting the news.
We would like to present the unaltered recording of the matter, however, that information will likely remain unavailable until the government releases the video or an alternative source can be found.
To Admin: can you not get the transcript from the house, I sure there is a protocol to obtain it. Why should we listen to Mystelics vlog as a source for objective reporting.
ADMIN: We have made a request for the transcript.
At no time did we claim that the link should be taken as objective news reporting. This was the best source we have found online (to date) since the original recording was removed on the government’s various channels.
We have also further clarified in our response above that the commentary is subjective and does not necessarily reflect the views of the management and staff of DNO.
The rules! The rules! I think it is called the Standing Orders of the House. Every parliamentarian must acquaint themselves with the rules that have been in place long before Roosevelt Skerrit, now Prime Minister, became a member of the House.
So when parliamentarians take on the Speaker and decided that the business of the parliament cannot or will not be allowed to be transacted on the day, there are consequences for both sides.
I recall when Herbet Sabaroche, former MP for Colihaut was suspended from the House. His sin? It is reported that he made a statement about a sitting Minister of the UWP government, not in the House, or in the precincts of the House. Th e statement is reported to have been “by the bridge in Colihaut” 20 or so miles away from the House. He was made to pay for what the Minister and the UWP government claimed was bringing the House and members into disrepute.
The videos of what went done in the House just at the start of the budget debate tell no…
you guys get real, PM Skerrit has nothing to do with this, it seem you all not reading based on what the chairman said. The house has rules..read again and leave the P M alone. Lol.
Get out of here. What does King Liar (Skerrit Dominica) not have an input in? He’s into all, I mean ALL affairs in Dominica? Where are you living. In Neptune?
Eugene, you are obviously out of context on this matter. Our Parliamentary Representatives in the House 🏠 are there to represent WE THE PEOPLE of OUR DOMINICA, our Nature Isle.
The Parliamentary members in the House are there to openly represent we the people, the voters of this Country and it is a SHAMEFUL Behaviour of this “inexperienced” So called Immature Speaker of OUR PARLIAMENT. This behaviour was politically incorrect and shameful where the Office of the Speaker of the House 🏠 has made a FOOL of himself, Our Parliament, and our Government and most importantly our People who has voted our ParlReps to Be in the House 🏠 to represent us fully and without Ignoramous and idiotic incompetent on-going interference of our PARLREPS who has been sent there to represent US the people of our Constituencies. Those Labour Incompetent Members who have planned to get Our Formidable Representative member from he House have insulted us WE the people who has voted him in to REPRESENT US. SAD!
PM Skerrit has nothing to do with this??? You, for sure are totally of your rocker. That so called Speaker of the House would not make a decision like that without haven’t had the go ahead from the Dictator. Are you all brain dead?
What on earth you mean “Leave the PM Alone?”
Alone from what… hypocritcal Nonsensical Ridiculous Childish Baby Uselessness Incompetent Irrelevant thoughts from this Immature, failed, Visionless OUTDATED Pappyshow Fanfare PRIME MINISTER.
This Skerrit is not overboard, he’s a member of Parliament and obviously seems to be Immature and Childish in his fake demeanor. This man should never have been A PRIME MINISTER.
We need change that our Dominica and People move on to elevate our poverty struggling people and country away from this Failed incompetent fake sitting PRIME “ODD” MINISTER. We need decent Leadership in our Government. We need this FAILED INCOMPETENT Visionless Labour Party and its incompetent leadership out of our government ASAP. We welcome our Trusted Committed Hon. LENNOX LINTON as PRIME MINISTER to lead our Ailing Country and our people.
SKERRIT’s leadership is a Failure. We need them out of our government. Good Bye.
We had ENOUGH of this Failed LABOUR…
Danny, take them to court and sue them.
Are you going to pay the legal bill to ensue such action.
Hence the reason why I refer to the false PM as the Dictator, not PM or his name. We must collectively and immediately cease or destroy the pratice where we allow one man to be our government. Some may be laughing and applauding but this is another indication to the politically blind or coward Dcan that we are in a full fledged Dictatorship and we must collectively right this wrong immediately. Malcolm X once used the phrase “by any means necessary” and so more and more it appears like he was referring to us as a collective.
We keep talking about prayer but we somehow miraculously forget that prayer without action is useless especially in Dca today. My grandma bless her soul used to say to us before our exams at high school, instead of praying to pass go and study hard so you will only have to ask god for courage and wisdom during the exams so ther will be success at the end of that battle. Dcans, STOP saying let us pray and do something that will result in change. :twisted:…
This is outrageously egregious and simply indefensible. This clearly shows the nature of the beast we have to deal with.
This was clearly orchestrated by the fraudulent occupant of the highest office in government and executed by a robotic, servile miscreant.
Not one member of Skerrit’s Cabal has raised even a finger in disagreement to this heinous action. Thus, I repeat this without any fear of criticism. Once you work closely with Skerrit, you CANNOT be a good nor decent person. You have to be a hardcore vagabond and an unconscionable sadist.
Mr Lucifer, sorry Danny Lugay, if your lawyer is honest with you he /she would be telling you man you do not have a chance in hell on this one because it is law all over the world why not Dominica, you Ugly Lenny, and his Halfwit Dribblers been taking the piss far too long who do not like it tough s**t.
Are there any mature adults on the majority side of our House of Parliament who will have the testicular fortitude to tell these childish leaders to end this petty madness? This is nothing but a puerile vendetta that started when the Leader of the Opposition offended the largely inflated ego of our all-powerful Leader, who quickly used his turncoat Speaker – whose ego is still suffering from a stunning defeat in the last general elections and is riling for revenge – to “use his powers” upon Lugay. Grow up, my former colleagues! What kind of message are you sending to our youth about leadership and respect? Could the former teachers and community elders in the Parliament stand up and be counted by calling upon these recalcitrant children out of their egotistic tantrums? For Pete’s sakes!!
Danny is the last great hope for integrity in the Roseau area. If you stand there and witness wrong, you say nothing you do nothing, you are just as wrong. This is how i feel about the parl rep for Roseau Valley. The Speaker of the house left Roseau Central and went up for Roseau North where the people think and act differently. Not gataywass that up there. And he lost. As a result, he takes joy and pleasure in victimizing his former colleague, on behalf of the man he used to say had to go. Remember Isaac chanting Skerrit must go? Now he has accepted the money and drank the cool aid. Shame. Nowhere in Dominica is developing.
Don’t think skerrit can ever be more arrogant than Danny Lugay ,.my 5 cents.
why ? Because Skerrit is more diplomatic and will let someone else do his dirty work for him while he smiles and acts like he isnt involved?? oh ok. Lugay is a man that doesnt tolerate nonsense. Being arrogant only means that you think way too much of yourself. As you can see in the case of the man from veille case who has become an overnight millionaire. Lugay has always remained a humble man or integrity and a man about his spirituality and his community. Afterall he is from Goodwill.
What’s so good of being arrogant to glorify it, wow, don’t you see the effect right before your eyes what it has caused, is this what you want most in someone to be a leader of men.
Yes Mr Zandoli,Skerrit,the DLP and supporters of the DLP built rebuilt Dominica after Maria.Isaac is my speaker and the great CASSANI my next Prime Minister.That BS from UWP MUST STOP.None of these UWP lazy,lying,incompetent,crooks,vagabonds and traitors should not get paid.Telling the UN Skerrit is committing crimes against humanity,while they …………………………………….CROOKED.
Danny i love you as a politician, and many Roseau North constituents love you as well..What you are going through has liar Skerrit written all over it, but it will only serve to strengthen the resolve of the electors of your constituency who elected you.Remember those doing the dirty biddings of Skerrit, are the ones he has no respect for, so let him live high on our EC$64000.00 per month, and deny you of “”peanuts””.. There is a saying “”The wheels of justice turns slow, but it turns all the same””. THE DAY IS COMING!!!
The Day is coming for what? UWP is up for another spanking in Grandbay when the bye-election comes along. That is when the wheels of justice will be moving a little faster in South City. Make way for the PM. He is coming down. Satan coming down.
Dominicans, this is what we standing for? This is our government? Boldface victimisation of the democratically elected opposition with no consequence?
Alas, just now our little island finish! Best we change our name to Skerritland and just agree is his place now! Just now the population will just have to leave D A for Skerrrit alone, he done doing what he want already.
Is there any reason why Skerrit is so vindictive. I am telling you, this guy is getting more arrogant by the day. He really believes Dominica is his little fiefdom.
Skerrit is not being vindictive. You have to follow the rules of the House and if you don’t, the speaker has the right to impose a punishment on whosoever broke the rules. Why would Lugay and Linton do abhorrent things in the house with impunity? Both Lennox and Lugay are knuckle heads who are bent on disrupting the House each time the House sits.
Not seeing where Skwrrit got in the picture. A man has to work to get paid. Time Lugay starts working and stop acting an idiot.
