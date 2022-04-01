Roseau North MP says letter objecting to hotel at public works site receives ‘favourable response’ from Chief Physical Planner

Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau North Constituency Danny Lugay says he’s received a favourable response from the Chief Physical Planner (CPP) regarding his objection to granting planning permission to construct a hotel at the public works garage site.

The Government of Dominica earlier this year announced plans to transform the site located along the EO Leblanc Highway in Potterville into a five-star hotel which Lugay is opposed to.

In addition to speaking publicly on the matter, the member of parliament wrote to the CPP, Naomi Dorival, lodging an objection to the granting of planning permission for the proposed development pursuant to the Physical Planning Act 5 of 2002 (PPA).

Speaking exclusively to Dominica News Online (DNO), Lugay revealed that he is pleased with the response which he has has received to his letter which was copied to Ms. Carlene Roberts – Chairman, Physical Planning and Development Authority, Vince Henderson – Minister For Planning, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development and Renewable Energy and the local media houses.

“What the Chief Physical Planner is saying is that she has taken note of my concern in which I quoted the law and she has also indicated that a decision hasn’t been taken to give permission from planning as yet, to build a hotel on the site,” Lugay told DNO.

Lugay has been very vocal about his objections to the construction of a hotel on the site and argues that the two acres of land should be used for the construction of a multipurpose facility that will benefit all citizens and “not a private person.”

“My recommendation is that because of the size of the property, youth skills training can be on one floor. It could become the home of vendors, it could even take a mall. It could have several levels for public use, “ the opposition parliamentarian stated.

In his letter, Lugay said he was informed that a private individual and/or establishment has made an application to the Physical Planning Authority for a development permit to construct a hotel on the recently-vacated site, and pointed out that the planning department has the authority to deny such a request as the legislative authority to administer the Pysical Planning Act.

“I therefore, hereby submit the following as “material considerations” to justify the refusal of development permission for the subject development application. The former “Public Works Site” on Goodwill Road is zoned Light Industrial/Warehousing by virtue of the Potterville Housing Scheme, a Local Area Plan approved decades ago,” he said.

The letter continues, “The adjoining land use is substantially light industrial/warehousing. This zone, located in the immediate vicinity of the nation’s main commercial seaport is indispensable to economic sustainability and should therefore not be compromised by permitting incompatible land use such as hotel development within that zone.”

According to Lugay, there is a critical shortage of vacant state-owned lands suitable for development/redevelopment within the city limits in general and the commercial district of the city. Hence, he reasoned, the subject site should be kept under state ownership for public purposes in the interest of national development.

He also pointed out that the Roseau Development Plan, Strategy and Action Plan (RDPSAP) 2020 commissioned by the Government of Dominica in 2005, states the following extracted from pages 150, 151 and 152: “1.11.2.9. Cruise ship Berth Expansion (Woodbridge Bay).” Therefore, approval of the subject development application would be ignoring “this important recommendation of an approved development plan under the PPA.”

“From the foregoing, it is obvious that favourable consideration of the subject development application would be inconsistent with existing approved development plans and in total violation of the Physical Planning Act 5, 2002. The Development and Planning Authority is therefore obliged to disapprove the subject development application in the public interest,” Lugay contended.

According to the Roseau North MP, should the Government insist on having the property sold, then the lot should be up for public tender as stipulated by the laws of Dominica.

He is also calling for full transparency on who the owners of the property are, the value given both by the government evaluators and private evaluators, and the price at which the property was sold.

Lugay vowed to continue to monitor the site to ensure that this property remains in the hands of the people of Dominica, and is calling on the general public to do the same.

“We saw that the place was bulldozed and it seemed that this is the new style; that even before planning permission is given, that people start bulldozing, you know,” he said. “We asking the people of Roseau and the people of Dominica, to keep an eye on public works, to see if anything further happens.”

Minister for Public Works Cassani Laville, earlier this year, defended the government’s decision to construct a hotel at the proposed site, noting that there is a need for expansion in the city of Roseau.

Laville insisted that the new hotel will “fit perfectly” and complement the new seaport that the government has announced will be built adjacent to the site. Laville further stated that in the new linear city, which will span from the port into the city, everything within the environment “must be appealing.”

Attached is the full copy of Lugay’s letter to the CPP.

Download (DOCX, 33KB)