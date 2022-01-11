Roseau South constituency to benefit from a number of development projects

The government is to begin construction of several projects in the Roseau South constituency in the area of sports, fishing and health care services.

During his Annou Pale program on Sunday, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Roseau South MP Chekira Hypolite, toured the constituency, showcasing the ongoing work government is embarking on.

“There is some work that needs to be done on the [Loubiere] playing field to bring it up to the state of play and we’re committed. We made a promise to the Village Council and the residents there that we will make additional funds available to bring it to the level that the wish for play,” the prime minister said. “And so once the ministry of Public Works clears the design, we are ready to roll that playing field and to allow the youngsters in particular to have access.”

Skerrit gave a commitment to donate $70,000 towards the completion of the playing field. The work will include grading and grassing of the field in preparation for the lighting which is already on island.

“From Loubiere, we went to Egleston where the government acquired a significant number of acres of private lands for the housing development. We also committed to building 16 three-bedroom standard homes.”

He noted that these homes will include a master bedroom and bath as the government understands the need to enhance people’s privacy and family relationships.

“And you have two bedrooms that will share one bath and inside the house also, you have provision for laundry. In Dominica most of us put our washing machine on our porch somewhere outside, but we are making provisions for that and of course we have a living and dining room space and also a kitchen,” the prime minister stated.

The government says that one of the reasons stand-alone homes are being constructed is to allow for local contractors from the communities to benefit.

MP Hypolite said she’s aware that the people of the Roseau South constituency has been waiting for quite a while for housing.

“It’s going to be a development whereby each and everybody will assist and will be part and parcel of what’s going on and that is what we want. We really want to impact the lives of people and change their economic landscape and I am very grateful for the contractors. I’m happy for them,” she added. “MMCE will be providing oversight on the project and I asked local constructors to take their advice and do the work to the best of their ability.”

In terms of Newtown fishers, following the MP’s initiative to improve the facilities for the fisher folks with a fishers court, the prime minister has committed to meet the cost of covering the court which he says is a “reasonable” request from the fishers to enhance the trade.

“In addition to this covering, we will also be contracting the services of a local boat builder in Newtown to help build boats for fishermen here who have indicated a desire to enhance their opportunities for employment,” Skerrit noted.

“The fishermen are now selling fish, not on the roadside, but in a good area and what they have complained about is that they need a covering and currently they’re using tents but the Prime Minister has given us the commitment that we can go ahead and do the covering. It will cost in the region of about $EC90, 000,” MP Hypolite explained.

In relation to the Newtown health center, as far as the Parlrep is concerned, the use a container for health check-ups by residents in Roseau South is coming to an end and the prime minister commended her for finding a location for the building after a long search.

“We’ve really been looking everywhere. We wanted to build the [health] center as far as practically possible in Newtown because that’s the center of things and the Parlrep was able to identify this land and she took the initiative…and was able to get the land owner to agree to sell the land to us at a highly reasonable price,” Skerrit stated.

The government says it is waiting on the furniture and equipment to open the health center.