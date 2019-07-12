Rotaract Club of Roseau installs new executive board

Members of the Rotaract Club of Roseau, Members of the Rotary Club of Dominica and other benefactors gathered to celebrate the 34th Investiture Ceremony of the Rotaract Club. The ceremony took place at the Prevo Cinemall Ballroom. This year 2019-2020 the Rotary International’s theme is “Connecting the World”. Keeping in accordance with this theme as well as the ideals of Rotaract the Investiture Ceremony was celebrated under the theme “Umndeni” which is “Family” in Zulu language. The members of the club consider each other as family members and as such this theme was the most suitable.
The 2019-2020 President of the Rotaract Club of Roseau is Ms. Terease Morancie. In her address to the members present Ms. Morancie emphasized the importance of Rotaract as a family.
“I can only think of expressing my experience in Rotaract with one word:
Umndeni. Umndeni is family and this is what we celebrate tonight. The
Rotaract Club of Roseau is an epitome of family. We are connected not
by blood but by something greater, a common choice to the cause of
Service Above Self. As members of this family we are given the
opportunity to accomplish wondrous things, we meet new people we
may never have met otherwise, we create everlasting friendships, we
make impacts not just within our club but in society through our
community service projects, we influence change, we give hope.”
She additionally mentioned key projects that she hopes to achieve during her tenure as president such as the establishment of an EarlyAct club, Rotary/ Rotaract mentorship, a blood donation day and continuing key club projects such as the adoption of geriatrics and the annual Christmas party.
Featured speaker Ms. Kerahia Jno. Baptiste also implored members to maintain the kindred spirit that is family, Umndeni. She is quoted as saying:
“We must remember that this can only work effectively if your family
functions as a well-oiled machine, recall the saying a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. That one disorder can counteract your objectives. NO!!! I am
definitely not saying that things are going to be constantly perfect, for although you are one body, working together to achieve a common goal, we must acknowledge that we are still individuals with different personalities, different opinions and ideas, living different lives, from different background.”
The members of the executive board of the Rotaract Club of Roseau for 2019-2020 are as follows:
Terease Morancie – President
Curvin Joseph – Vice President
Melissa Thomas – Secretary
Emerlyn Delavaliere – Treasurer
Nita Pascal – Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer
Tori Daway – Director of Community Service
Dane Daniel- Director of Finance
Alwin Watt – Director of Club Service
Oniscia Bruno – Director of International Service
Marisol John – Director of Professional Development
Keanu Winston – Head of Public Relations
Leona Jeremiah – Immediate Past President
About Rotaract
Rotaract is a service club for young people ages 18 to 30 who are dedicated to finding innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges while developing leadership skills and making friends from around the world. Rotaract clubs decide how to organize and run their own clubs, manage their funds, and plan and carry out activities and service projects that are important to their communities. Rotary clubs that sponsor Rotaract clubs offer guidance and support and work with Rotaractors as partners in service.
###
CONTACT:
Keanu Winston – Head of Public Relations
Tel: (767) 616-8462
Email: keanu.winston@gmail.com
Club Email: contact@rotaract-roseau.org
Facebook handle: RotaractRoseau
Instagram handle: roseaurotaractclub
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.