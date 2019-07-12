Rotaract Club of Roseau installs new executive board

Members of the Rotaract Club of Roseau, Members of the Rotary Club of Dominica and other benefactors gathered to celebrate the 34th Investiture Ceremony of the Rotaract Club. The ceremony took place at the Prevo Cinemall Ballroom. This year 2019-2020 the Rotary International’s theme is “Connecting the World”. Keeping in accordance with this theme as well as the ideals of Rotaract the Investiture Ceremony was celebrated under the theme “Umndeni” which is “Family” in Zulu language. The members of the club consider each other as family members and as such this theme was the most suitable.

The 2019-2020 President of the Rotaract Club of Roseau is Ms. Terease Morancie. In her address to the members present Ms. Morancie emphasized the importance of Rotaract as a family.

“I can only think of expressing my experience in Rotaract with one word:

Umndeni. Umndeni is family and this is what we celebrate tonight. The

Rotaract Club of Roseau is an epitome of family. We are connected not

by blood but by something greater, a common choice to the cause of

Service Above Self. As members of this family we are given the

opportunity to accomplish wondrous things, we meet new people we

may never have met otherwise, we create everlasting friendships, we

make impacts not just within our club but in society through our

community service projects, we influence change, we give hope.”

She additionally mentioned key projects that she hopes to achieve during her tenure as president such as the establishment of an EarlyAct club, Rotary/ Rotaract mentorship, a blood donation day and continuing key club projects such as the adoption of geriatrics and the annual Christmas party.

Featured speaker Ms. Kerahia Jno. Baptiste also implored members to maintain the kindred spirit that is family, Umndeni. She is quoted as saying:

“We must remember that this can only work effectively if your family

functions as a well-oiled machine, recall the saying a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. That one disorder can counteract your objectives. NO!!! I am

definitely not saying that things are going to be constantly perfect, for although you are one body, working together to achieve a common goal, we must acknowledge that we are still individuals with different personalities, different opinions and ideas, living different lives, from different background.”

The members of the executive board of the Rotaract Club of Roseau for 2019-2020 are as follows:

Terease Morancie – President

Curvin Joseph – Vice President

Melissa Thomas – Secretary

Emerlyn Delavaliere – Treasurer

Nita Pascal – Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer

Tori Daway – Director of Community Service

Dane Daniel- Director of Finance

Alwin Watt – Director of Club Service

Oniscia Bruno – Director of International Service

Marisol John – Director of Professional Development

Keanu Winston – Head of Public Relations

Leona Jeremiah – Immediate Past President

About Rotaract

Rotaract is a service club for young people ages 18 to 30 who are dedicated to finding innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges while developing leadership skills and making friends from around the world. Rotaract clubs decide how to organize and run their own clubs, manage their funds, and plan and carry out activities and service projects that are important to their communities. Rotary clubs that sponsor Rotaract clubs offer guidance and support and work with Rotaractors as partners in service.

###

CONTACT:

Keanu Winston – Head of Public Relations

Tel: (767) 616-8462

Email: keanu.winston@gmail.com

Club Email: contact@rotaract-roseau.org

Facebook handle: RotaractRoseau

Instagram handle: roseaurotaractclub