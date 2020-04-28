Rotary Club of Dominica donates $15,000 to COVID-19 first responders

As a token of appreciation to Dominica’s first responders on the front lines during the COVID-19 Pandemic the Rotary Club of Dominica has presented gift vouchers of EC$5000 each to the Dominica Police Force, Dominica Firefighters Association, and Dominica Nurses Association.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world and the governments of many countries, including Dominica, have had to enact strict regulations to safeguard their citizens it has fallen on the vital first responders to implement government policies and fight on the frontlines.

While many in the public and private sector have been asked to stay home or work reduced hours during these trying times our nurses, fire and ambulance officers, and police officers, as well as other essential persons have had to work even longer hours at risk to their own health. Although their sacrifice cannot be repaid the Rotary Club of Dominica supports them in their efforts by presenting grocery vouchers to each organisation. The Club hope that the donations will help the associations care for their members as they care for our citizens.

Rotary Club of Dominica is a non-profit community service organisation focused on assisting the less fortunate. The club regularly donates to the Infirmary Home for the Aged, Grotto Home for the Homeless, and other institutions. The club also organizes annual Literacy Fares, Secondary School Quiz competitions, VOSH Eye Care clinics, Starkey Hearing missions, and Carnival Souse and Punch fundraiser which assists in funding many of its projects.