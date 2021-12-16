Rotary Club of Portsmouth officially kicks off the annual Christmas Hampers Initiative

The Rotary Club of Portsmouth Christmas Hamper Initiative has officially kicked off. Annually, this initiative supports families in need in Dominica by bringing together donations from the wider community.

This year, the Rotary Club of Portsmouth invites all shoppers to place at least one or more non-perishable items in the hamper near the cashier while shopping at the participating supermarkets. These items will certainly provide much needed support to families in need. Donations are appreciated until December 28th in order to provide hampers to the families before the new year.

Participating supermarkets in the following communities are:

Bourne: Highway Patrol Calibishie: A&A and Coral Reef Canefield: Miniyas 7-11 Colihaut: Highway store at main junction Picard: James Store and Savers Portsmouth: Plus Yazz Roseau: S-Mart

President of the Rotary Club of Portsmouth, Lise van de Kamp shared, “It is our third year for this special initiative. The idea came from within our District, one of the Rotary Clubs in Barbados who helped in its development when they visited Dominica. Last year we were able to make 25 hampers, thanks to the time and effort of the members of our club. Members’ support includes the wrapping of the boxes and distribution to participating shops, collection of donations in the boxes on a regular basis, packaging of the hampers, and distribution to the persons and families in need.

Lise further added, “Our Club shares many thanks to the willingness of the shops who have allowed us to put our boxes in their stores. We hope that more people will participate this year and we also thank all customers who shop and put one or more items in our boxes so that we are able to make those hampers.”

For more information or to provide other donations to this initiative, contact President Lise via WhatsApp Message at 616-3001. For cash donations, please share to the Rotary Club of Portsmouth MoBanking (ID#: 5551216 Account #: 315001247).