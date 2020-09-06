Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine induces strong immune response, study reveals

A Covid-19 vaccine developed and tested in Russia has induced a strong immune response in all 76 study subjects.

According to data published Friday in the medical journal, The Lancet, side effects such as fever caused by the vaccine were mostly mild.

On Aug 11, 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a vaccine against COVID-19. It was developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology (Moscow, Russia).

Russian President Vladimir Putin said when announcing approval of the vaccine, “I know [the vaccine] works quite effectively, helps to develop strong immunity and has gone through all the necessary tests.”

Nonetheless, there are widespread concerns that the approval is premature. At the time of approval, the vaccine had not even started phase 3 trials, nor had any results on the earlier stage trials been published.