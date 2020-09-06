Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine induces strong immune response, study reveals

A Covid-19 vaccine developed and tested in Russia has induced a strong immune response in all 76 study subjects.
According to data published Friday in the medical journal, The Lancet, side effects such as fever caused by the vaccine were mostly mild.
On Aug 11, 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to approve a vaccine against COVID-19. It was developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology (Moscow, Russia).
Russian President Vladimir Putin said when announcing approval of the vaccine, “I know [the vaccine] works quite effectively, helps to develop strong immunity and has gone through all the necessary tests.”
Nonetheless, there are widespread concerns that the approval is premature. At the time of approval, the vaccine had not even started phase 3 trials, nor had any results on the earlier stage trials been published.
5 Comments
One of Putins opponents recently got one of their wonder drugs. He had to been flown to Berlin for specialist treatment and 4 weeks later he is still in a Koma. Putin is very good with chemicals.
I don’t trust the Russians, period!
Every major player on the international stage is competing to be the first to develop an effective vaccine for COVID 19. I live by this phrase – “More haste, less speed”.
Let’s get this right as too much is at stake. If we are too hasty, we are bound to make mistakes. This vaccine must be approved by very credible/renowned medical or scientific organizations before it is given the green light.
Ibo, your are very much on point. In this high stakes race for international vaccine glory, all caution is being thrown to the wind while the safety and well being of the public is ignored.
To those who are excited about the efficacy and possibility of the Russian vaccine, I say simply: Good luck to you. Let me know how it works out for you. As for me and my house, we will pass.
Lol. That’s too funny. The Russian government kill their own people, cover up gross atrocities, human right violations, percussion of Christians, poisoning, beatings, etc. Now thet got a wonder drug?…