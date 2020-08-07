S.H.A.P.E revived, elects new board

S.H.A.P.E. (Society for Heritage, Architectural, Preservation and Enhancement), which was formed in the mid 1990’s but was dormant for some time, has been revived.
The organization, which seeks to protect the integrity of Dominica’s culture through respect for its architectural heritage, has a new board headed by Marica Honychurch as President and Michael Lees as Vice-President.
In a release, S.H.A.P.E states that its revival was, in part, a response to the recent demolition of the childhood home of the writer Jean Rhys on the corner of Independence Street and Cork Street, which despite its poor condition remained a fine example of traditional architecture.
“Buildings are part of our story and reflect our history,’ says Marcia Honychurch who took over as President following elections on 25 June 2020. “We hope that as Dominica develops, traditional architecture is incorporated into the new designs to complement our unique architectural heritage.”
Ms. Honychurch is of the view that in the same way that Dominicans value our Creole food, language, song, and dance, S.H.A.P.E. believes in the worth of our built environment and its key role in the economic and social development of Dominica.
“History teaches us that traditional architectural features have served Dominica well in the past and can also be incorporated into our modern structures,” she contends.
S.H.A.P.E. also states in its release, that it hopes to be able to facilitate funding for private owners to preserve their traditional homes, to bring recognition to the importance of historic buildings, such as the Barracoon building, the Public Library, and the Old Market in Roseau, and to try to preserve and restore buildings of historic architectural value.
Another aim of the organization is to preserve vernacular ti-kai homes throughout Dominica and give support to preservation projects.
S.H.A.P.E. maintains that cultural resilience is critical for the survival of present and future generations and believes that with this understanding, Dominica can conserve and enhance its historic buildings and generate income, in the same way as other Caribbean countries have done, such as in the old districts of San Juan and of Havana.
The organization is also encouraging Dominicans to foster pride in craftsmanship, in both the maintenance of the old and the innovation of the new.
Past president Jacqueline Dupigny says S.H.A.P.E. has a good record pointing out that from its inception in the nineties, it did much to bring the message of conservation to the public.
“It was a challenging time but I think that we did reach people—even before the age of social media—with posters, lobbying government and newspaper articles. I think we could say that we influenced some of the new construction in Roseau which is sympathetic to traditional architecture,” Ms. Dupigny maintains.
S.H.A.P.E. says it welcomes new members and supporters and interested persons can contact the organization at:
Happy to hear S.H.A.P.E. are back.
As a regular visitor to your beautiful island I am aware that the older, traditional styled buildings are gradually falling into disrepair. In Roseau, many have been demolished due to their poor condition and replaced by concrete buildings, sometimes 3 stories high, that look totally out of place. It’s such a pity this is allowed to happen as the historic architecture of the island is an important part of it’s cultural heritage.
A good example of the restoration of a traditional building is the new Labour Party HQ on King George V Street although I can’t help feeling it would look better painted in a different colour than bright red.
As a start, if not already available, I would suggest making an inventory of all the buildings of historic interest worth preserving starting with Roseau town.
The cubans did it i believe. Cubans know how restore a building. Ive seen them restore colonial stone buildings in Cuba back to pristine condition with a few modern touches. If you ever get a chance to go to Havana Cuba, just take note of the architecture.
AWESOME. Lets start with the national library! Liaise with people like the Ministry of tourism, the architects association, Min of Planning and others to ensure our architectural heritage remains present, especially in the Roseau Market area. That entire area is wasted i believe. So much culture and history. We can to musical performances, visual arts, story telling and poetry, with some sort of class and standard on the property where our forefathers were bought and sold. but thats just me.
It’s a shame what has been taking place in the country, it seems like the people in power have no idea what value that architectural preservation brings to a place. It is a tourist attraction and a financial booster.One of the biggest tourist attraction in the state of South Carolina is its architecture,having said all that its great to know that there are some people who understand preservation.
If all you want to preserve our island and it’s cultural heritage, get rid of that man they call Roosevelt Skerrit. After skimming our islands resources he is ready now to let his Asian friends come in and finish us off.
Shape should advocate for Zoning laws, with the establishment of a Historic City Center zone and an office with the functions for its Preservation and Protection as a branch of government. but it’s a great initiative.
Hello people! Do anyone know which airline can take me to St Lucia? I have booked one Caribbean and air sunshine but they canceled the flight as they don’t have landing permit yet.
Wc shape. But just to note the building would.one.day be demolished anyway..that would definitely not last longer with the crickeity flooring leaky roof..nithing last forever so allu think that building would stand there for life…only one thing remains is Gods word.
That’s great guys. I just wish you guys were a bit earlier to preserve Jean Rhys childhood home.
I wish the revived S.H.A.P.E well and hope that its members will be proactive and vocal in preserving Roseau’s architectural heritage, and moreover, in speaking out about the appalling aesthetic standard of much of Dominica’s present and ongoing built environment.
more entitled white people trying to influence and control black culture. I suspect this has a lot more to do with protecting lands/properties owned by bourgeoise people than anything else.
I keep begging Dominican architects, and in particular our architectural students, to raise their voice in response to the dubious design aesthetics that the foreign influenced “Housing Revolution” has inflicted on the landscape. But not a whimper!
Perhaps some of us from elsewhere have a greater concern for Dominica’s built environment.
Welcome back, SHAPE. I look forwarding to joining the group some time.
Nice. Love this wonderful organization. I am of the view that we need to maintain or preserve key architectural works in Dominica. We must let the country lost its unique creole architectural influence. We should maintain this.
The vernacular ti-kai – builders and architects we need to recognize these people. Today we have architects and drafters and designers all over the place schooled and recognized. These guys did not go to great architectural schools but were able to design and build homes for people.
Grand Bay we had TIKI TAK, Mr. Green (archibel), Mr. Gregoire “Kalot” we had these people who designed and built these buildings and people do not know about them or their history.
Not lost its architecture I mean instead.
DNO would you kindly have a way for people to edit their post. This is beginning to be nonsense.
Very true. Although I knew what you wanted to say. It’s time for an edit button to be incorporated into the features.