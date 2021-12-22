Sagicor General Somerset Sports Club extends tidings of great joy

One of Dominica’s longest surviving Clubs, Sagicor General Somerset Sports Club of St. Joseph brings tidings of great joy in a tangible way, to the inmates of two local institutions, the Dominica Infirmary and the Grotto Home for the Homeless.

There is absolutely no doubt that the COVID-19 Pandemic has increased the financial burden on every citizen of this country, including the State, public and private sector institutions as well as non-profit/ charitable organisations. This implies that non-profit/ charitable organisations will almost certainly be the ones hardest hit in terms of their operational efficiency.

We, in Somerset, uphold that Christmas is a special time of year. A time for loving and sharing, a time for demonstrating a spirit of goodwill and a time for being compassionate and reaching out to those we consider to be genuine needy cases.

And so despite the many challenges that we face as a club we made a concerted effort and a real sacrifice, to include as part of our Community Outreach Program, the provision of support to these referenced institutions.

In that regard, at a brief ceremony held at the public Service Union Building on Monday December 20th, Somerset donated a supply of chicken and other food items, including drinks and toiletries to the tune of over eight hundred dollars ($800.00) to help the inmates of the Dominica Infirmary and the Grotto Home for the Homeless enjoy a better Christmas.

The short ceremony was chaired by Vice President John Elue Charles, while Club President Ambrose Sylvester delivered some brief remarks. The donations were presented by committee member Simon Mackie Prosper.

Matron of the Grotto Ms Christmas St. John received the donation on behalf her Institution, while Assistant Director, Ms.Clannis John Baptiste accepted the contribution on behalf of the Dominica Infirmary.

The recipients expressed profound gratitude to Somerset on behalf of their respective Institutions for this kind and caring gesture, stating that the donation was a welcome one, and one which would certainly touch the lives of their inmates. They commented that “It would be good to see other clubs emulate Somerset in making contributions of that nature”.

This activity was made possible, primarily through the generosity of our conscientious members, in partnership with our sponsor Sagicor General Insurance coupled with the prudent and responsible management of our resources.

The Club expressed its appreciation to the Public Service Union for allowing them to use their building for the occasion and extends Special thanks to those who made the extraordinary effort by contributing to this worthwhile and charitable endeavour in this economically challenging period.