Sagicor South East FC continues to lead DFA Premier League points standing

Dominica News Online - Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 3:25 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Sagicor South East Fc in action at Windsor Park

Sagicor South East FC, the defending Dominica Football Association (DFA) Premier champion, has extended their lead at the top of the points standings after the first round of competition.

Playing in the last match of round one, the defending champions secured a 1-o win against former champions, Central Cooperative Credit Union LTD Dublanc FC at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday in the second match of a doubleheader.

In the match played in front of a large and appreciative crowd, a goal from Devon George in the first half of play was enough to give South East FC victory despite several attempts from the Dublanc FC team.

Before that, former champions LA Bombers FC collected their second win in as many games when they defeated Exodus FC by five goals to two. Davone George found the back of the net twice while there was one goal each for Romario Burgins, Tyriq Joseph, and Cobin Paul.

On Saturday, in the first match of a doubleheader, Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Strikers FC defeated Petro Caribe Pointe Michel FC by two goals to nil. Dillon Augustine and Deonel Abraham were the players scoring for the winners in the second half of play.

Also on Saturday, in the clash of the newcomers, WE United FC got the better of East Central FC by one goal to nil. The lone goal of the match was scored by Shermiane Graham.

In the only game played on Friday, Happi Bath Estate FC defeated Promex Harlem FC by two goals to one. Marcellus Bonney and Kelrick Walter scored for Bath Estate FC. Brandell Richards scored for Harlem FC.

Meanwhile, after the first round of matches, the defending champions South East FC sits at the top of the table with 22 points. WE united FC is on 19 points with Dublanc FC and Petro Caribe FC both on 16 points.

Harlem is in 5th place with 15 points with Bath Estate just behind on 13 points. With the back to back wins, LA Bombers occupies the 7th position with 11 points. East Central FC is in 8th place with 9 points followed by Mahaut Soca Strikers FC also with 9 points. Exodus FC is in the cellar position having lost all nine matches played.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. MrMaji
    August 7, 2020

    We need more sports posts and highlights. Can we also get a table of games played, won, lost, draw, GA, GF, and points. Thank you

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available