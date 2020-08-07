Sagicor South East FC continues to lead DFA Premier League points standing

Sagicor South East FC, the defending Dominica Football Association (DFA) Premier champion, has extended their lead at the top of the points standings after the first round of competition.

Playing in the last match of round one, the defending champions secured a 1-o win against former champions, Central Cooperative Credit Union LTD Dublanc FC at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Sunday in the second match of a doubleheader.

In the match played in front of a large and appreciative crowd, a goal from Devon George in the first half of play was enough to give South East FC victory despite several attempts from the Dublanc FC team.

Before that, former champions LA Bombers FC collected their second win in as many games when they defeated Exodus FC by five goals to two. Davone George found the back of the net twice while there was one goal each for Romario Burgins, Tyriq Joseph, and Cobin Paul.

On Saturday, in the first match of a doubleheader, Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Strikers FC defeated Petro Caribe Pointe Michel FC by two goals to nil. Dillon Augustine and Deonel Abraham were the players scoring for the winners in the second half of play.

Also on Saturday, in the clash of the newcomers, WE United FC got the better of East Central FC by one goal to nil. The lone goal of the match was scored by Shermiane Graham.

In the only game played on Friday, Happi Bath Estate FC defeated Promex Harlem FC by two goals to one. Marcellus Bonney and Kelrick Walter scored for Bath Estate FC. Brandell Richards scored for Harlem FC.

Meanwhile, after the first round of matches, the defending champions South East FC sits at the top of the table with 22 points. WE united FC is on 19 points with Dublanc FC and Petro Caribe FC both on 16 points.

Harlem is in 5th place with 15 points with Bath Estate just behind on 13 points. With the back to back wins, LA Bombers occupies the 7th position with 11 points. East Central FC is in 8th place with 9 points followed by Mahaut Soca Strikers FC also with 9 points. Exodus FC is in the cellar position having lost all nine matches played.