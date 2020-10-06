Sagicor South East FC win again

It’s back to back Premier Division title for Sagicor South East after they lifted the coveted Dominica Football Association (DFA) title for the second straight year.

The fans came down in busloads to support and they left in a jubilant mood going home in motorcade-style back to the South East.

South East FC entered the event dubbed Championship Sunday, and were guaranteed the title once they could avoid being defeated by at least five clear goals.

They came up against a determined Central Cooperative Credit Union LTD Dublanc FC team and they had to dig deep into their reserves to salvage a point after conceding an own goal midway through the first half.

It was substitute player Randolph Peltier coming in late in the second half who found that all-important equalizer for the one-all draw that would secure the championship for South East FC and spark the resulting celebration and jubilation.

That draw placed the champions on 35 points, one more than second-placed club Happi Bath Estate FC. Goalkeeper, Keegan Honore was named the man of the match collecting EC$500.

Bath Estate FC have only themselves to blame as they squandered a three goals to nil half time advantage when they took on Promex Harlem United in the first game of the doubleheader.

They entered that game needing to win to have any chance of lifting the title but their hopes were dashed away as Harlem fought back brilliantly in the second half of play to earn a three all draw.

Captain Kelrick Walter opened the scoring for Bath Estate with Anfernee Frederick and Anderson Lawrence scoring one each. Kassim Peltier was brilliant as he netted two free-kicks from close range. The other goal came via a Bath Estate player.

Kassim Peltier was adjudged as the man of the match. He walked away with a cash prize of EC$500.

South East FC took home the championship trophy and a cheque of EC$20,000

In other results Belfast Estate Mahaut Soca Strikers FC defeated Petro Caribe Pointe Michel by one goal to nil. The only goal of the game was scored by Jerrel Laville.

In the other encounter, WE United defeated East Central by three goals to one. Shannon Stoute, Michael Gasper, and Jervon Henry scored for the winners.

Reon Cuffy scored for East Central FC.

Exodus FC has been relegated to the Division One while Soca Strikers FC will battle the club which finishes second in the Division One. The winner will earn a spot in the Premier Division next season along with the Division One winner.