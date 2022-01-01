Sagicor team donates to Secret Santa initiative – which provides gifts to underprivileged children

Sagicor’s Sales team recently heeded the call of the Adult Education Division to “Be the Magic of the Season,” as they donated to the Division’s Secret Santa initiative.

The 16-member team contributed several gifts to the gift drive, now in its second year. The initiative began on November 15th and seeks to brighten the Christmas of several underprivileged children in various communities across the island.

Sagicor’s Agency Manager, Sales, Brenton Hilaire, said the team was eager to participate. “Christmas is a time for giving and spreading joy and what better way than to lift the spirits of children. We hope that these gifts will go a long way in making Christmas bright for several little ones and look forward to spreading even more Christmas cheer as the Season progresses.”

The Adult Education Division sought the assistance of the public in donating gifts to children between the ages of three and ten. Distribution of the gifts began on Wednesday, December 22.

