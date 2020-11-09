Saint Lucia records eight new cases of COVID-19, total now at 131

The Ministry of Health in Saint Lucia today, Sunday November 8, 2020, received confirmation of eight new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 131.

The eight cases include a 60 year old female, a 28 year old male and a 58 year old male from the Gros-Islet district, a 32 year old male, a 35 year old female and a 31 year old male from the Choiseul district and a 64 year old female a 38 year old female from the Castries district.

A release from the Saint Lucia Ministry of Health states that all of the cases, following testing for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine awaiting their test results. Six of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and epidemiological links have been established for six of these cases.