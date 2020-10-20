Salisbury MP calls for the renaming of newly refurbished primary school

Parliamentary Representative for the Salisbury Constituency, Hector John is of the view that renaming the recently refurbished Salisbury Government Primary School after someone who has made or is making a meaningful contribution to the community, would hold more significance to the village.
His comments came this week, at the official handing over of school, which was decimated following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
John provided a few names for collective consideration in the near future including Cuthbert Vidal, one of the top farmers in Dominica; 95 year-old Byrson Louis, who was the Parliamentary Representative when the independence declaration was presented on August 29th 1976 and the late James Royer, former Parliamentary Representative and community leader. John’s list also includes Cadence-Lypso music icon Linford John, renowned sportsman Eusfield John, the late Rosema Frederick, former cultural elder and Burton Vidal who served the longest as principal at the school.
“This gesture would go a long way in getting people in the community to be more involved and committed towards a positive growth of our school. This would bring a deeper sense of pride and ownership” the parliamentary representative said.
He also called for collaboration among stakeholders to ensure that maximum effort is made to advance the human resource capacity of the community.
“The tranquility resort is being built in Grand Savanne, there should be an after school programme in hospitality and culinary arts to train young people for gainful employment once this facility begins its operation. Also, there should be more support in sports, arts and culture for our students,” the MP stated.
Noting that Hurricane Maria exposed the limited number of skilled workers in Dominica, John expressed the view that there should also be evening classes in arc welding, electricity, plumbing, carpentry, masonry and others.
“This is an opportunity for positive and effective networking between the government and the community to ensure that our youth benefit from the skills training at these facilities,” he argued.
Pointing out that a proper learning environment is critical for teachers to impart knowledge, for students to grasp concepts and for parents to have peace of mind, John thanked those who contributed to the project.
“Today the community of Salisbury is extremely grateful to the Canadian government, Indian, Cuban and the Dominican government and the UNDP for their contribution towards the rehabilitation of the primary school that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria three years ago,” he said. “The community would also like to thank the pastors and members of the Gospel Hall and the Christian Assembly Ministry for allowing the primary school to function in their buildings during the rehabilitation process. You all demonstrated the true spirit of building community together.”
The Salisbury MP sounded a call to the entire community of Salisbury to continue to play an active role in the further development of the school as, according to him, such contributions have opened a door to new opportunities and possibilities for the continued improvement for Salisbury.
