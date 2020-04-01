Salybia Constituency MP joins with Kalinago Council to activate COVID-19 task force

As you are aware, COVID-19 has infected several individuals in Dominica with a high probability of affecting many more. In direct response to this anomaly, the Parliamentary Representative for the Salybia Constituency has joined forces with the Kalinago Council and other stakeholders to operationalize a task force to plan and coordinate activities relating to COVID-19.

The Government of Dominica has taken steps to ensure border security and mitigating against in-country transmission. The social and economic impact of COVID-19 is of great concern to us especially as we anticipate shortages in food, medicine and other essential supplies.

We have gathered all the data as it regards persons with vulnerability to include the elderly, pregnant mothers, babies, physically-challenged and persons with chronic diseases who may be immobile due to quarantine measures. The intention is to provide services to them in their area of need.

In the eventuality of a countrywide lockdown, the Government of Dominica has made arrangement for the provision of food supply. Our local response to this is ensuring local logistic and transportation measures are in place to facilitate that component of mitigating against the impact COVID-19. Additionally, we will make available seedlings and cuttings and fertilizers for farmers/families to plant backyard garden. Also, animal feeds for livestock farmers. These measures will ensure that meat, fresh fruits and vegetables are available in the short run for our residents.

We will continue to ensure that provisions are made to mitigate against all eventuality arising from COVID-19 to include infections, fatalities, food shortages, shortages of essential supplies.

We encourage further, similar as the call from the Government has been to maintain and observe the protocols that have been outlined by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Initiatives. These are Social Distancing and practising Proper Hygiene.

We understand that combating COVID-19 requires a collective effort and we are pleased to join forces with the Kalinago Council and local stakeholders to prepare for any eventuality.

Below are the names of people you can contact should you require any information.