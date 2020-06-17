Salybia parliamentary representative condemns robberies in Kalinago Territory

Parliamentary representative for the Salybia constituency, Cozier Frederick, has condemned the acts of armed robbery which occurred on Tuesday in the Kalinago Territory.

“This is especially because I understand such an act to be a criminal offense as it is an aggravated form of theft,” Frederick said of the crime which involved the robbery of a shop owner and a delivery truck. “I further denounce any behaviour that involves the use of a lethal weapon to perpetrate violence or the threat of violence against any particular victim.”

Citing his long-time concern for the wellbeing of the Kalinago community and its residents, Frederick, who is also minister for Kalinago affairs, said he is “very disturbed” by all forms of criminal activity within the Kalinago Territory.

“My distress is especially warranted at this time because armed robbery in itself is a serious crime, and can permanently traumatize its victims both physically and psychologically,” he stated.

Frederick noted that though armed robbery is typically motivated by the desire to obtain money, it is classified as a violent crime and urged citizens to help bring all criminal offenders to justice by assisting the authorities in any way necessary.

“As the investigations progress, I would like to commend the Dominica Police Force, and more especially the officers posted at the Salybia police station, for their swift action,” Frederick said.

He expressed his support for actions that need to be taken by the state “for ensuring that the Kalinago community and all other areas for that matter, remain safe havens for all within our Dynamic Dominica.”

The driver of the vehicle which the robbers tried to use to escape, was shot dead by the police. Two other men who fled after the vehicle crashed into a DOMLEC pole, have surrendered to the police.