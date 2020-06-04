Sandra Julien, lawyer and pubic servant, laid to rest

Registrar of Companies and attorney-at-law, Sandra Julien, was laid to rest at the Roseau Roman Catholic Cemetary after a funeral service at the St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church.

The funeral, which was attended by family, friends, well-wishers and members of the legal fraternity, who staged a guard of honour, was concelebrated by Monsignor Eustance Thomas with Fr. Charles Martin as the main celebrant.

Fr. Martin, in his homily, called on all to be “thankful” for the life of late Sandra Julien.

“We hate to see a loved one suffer but we also hate it when they die, thank God for the life of Sandra which was well-lived,” Fr. Martin said.

Sandra, he said pleased God and loved God and she was “snatched and transported away by God from the sickness of this world.”